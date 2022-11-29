Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Florida QB Jalen Kitna Arrested on Wednesday
Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 pm ET on Wednesday, November 30. Charges were not immediately made available for Kitna's arrest. Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, signed with Florida as a member of the 2021 recruiting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Notre Dame’s 2023 Wide Receiver Class Is Special
There is no doubt that coming into the 2023 recruiting cycle that Notre Dame had to hit a home run with its wide receiver class. Notre Dame's roster was depleted by departures from the roster in recent seasons and late de-commitments in last year's class. Not only did Notre Dame...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What To Watch For On College Football Conference Championship Weekend
Conference championship weekend is pretty straightforward. If No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC win, they'll comprise the four-team field in this year's College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs and Wolverines appear to be in regardless of what happens in the SEC and Big Ten...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots ‘Receiver’ Marcus Jones Lone Bright Spot on Inept Offense
FOXBORO— Looking for redemption after losing to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night on primetime, the New England Patriots traveled back home to take on their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills. The Bills defeated the Patriots 24-10 to improve to 9-3 and drop the Patriots to 6-6. Evidently, the...
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker addresses horrible new controversy
In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aidan Hutchinson Motivated to Prove Jaguars Made Mistake
On Sunday, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson will suit up against the only other team that had a chance to select him in the 2022 NFL Draft: the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars, which owned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, opted to select Georgia outside linebacker Travon Walker, instead of the University of Michigan EDGE defender.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘He’s Very Fast’: Lions React to Jameson Williams First Practice
Rookie Jameson Williams is nearing his NFL debut after missing most of the season while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. He returned to practice last week and could debut either this week or the next. “He’s fast,” Jared Goff told reporters on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Comfortable’ Falcons TE MyCole Pruitt ‘Ready’ for Big Role in Kyle Pitts-Less Offense
The Atlanta Falcons have a Kyle Pitts-sized hole to fill at tight end, and eighth-year veteran MyCole Pruitt is first up in line. It's far from a seamless fit; after all, while the two share the same weight, Pitts is 6-6 to Pruitt's 6-2. On a real and metaphorical note, Pruitt comes up just a bit short of Pitts - but he's unconcerned about it ... as he should.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brown and Louisiana host New Orleans
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-4) BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Jordan Brown scored 27 points in Louisiana's 104-70 victory over the Loyola-New Orleans Wolf Pack. The Privateers are 2-2 on their home court. New Orleans has a 1-4 record against opponents over...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays
Travis Etienne is "good to go", for this weekend's key matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "He felt good yesterday. I am optimistic that he will play." Etienne's health has been a critical storyline for the 4-7 Jaguars this week. With the...
North Carolina women beat defending champ FSU in College Cup
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Tori Hansen and Julia Dorsey scored seven minutes apart in the second half and North Carolina held off No. 1 overall seed Florida State 3-2 on Friday night in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I women’s soccer championship. North Carolina (20-4-1), making its 31st College Cup appearance, is searching for its first title since 2012 when they were also a No. 2 seed. The Tar Heels have won 21 of the previous 40 national championships. North Carolina took a 3-0 lead in the 66th minute when Dorsey headed home Emily Moxley’s free kick, but Onyi Echegini scored less than a minute later for her team-leading 11th goal of the season for Florida State. The defending champions pulled within 3-2 in the 76th when Heather Payne headed Echegini’s cross through the legs of goalkeeper Emmie Allen.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Vikings
The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to play meaningful games in December, starting with a pair of home games. After battling the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, Detroit will again play at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings. Earlier this season, Detroit was defeated by Minnesota, 28-24, in a game the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Everybody Is Saying Same Thing About Ex-Lions Coach Matt Patricia
The New England Patriots dropped to 6-6 following their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. During the game, the Patriots offense failed to convert on third-down and Jones was forced to check down to his receivers, due to the offensive line having a subpar performance against Buffalo's defense.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants’ Average Ticket Price Drops on Secondary Market Ahead of Big Divisional Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants are back at MetLife Stadium this weekend for an ultra-important divisional game against the Washington Commanders, a team that, at the bare minimum, New York must win to keep a firm hold on their playoff chances. However, with the Giants having dropped three of their last four games, the secondary ticket market doesn’t quite reflect the importance of this game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA 2K23 MyTeam Season 3 Explained
Season 3 is officially live in NBA 2K23, inviting MyTeam players to heat up in-game despite the dropping temperatures IRL. From new cards and rewards to mode and competitive updates, here's a breakdown of everything NBA 2K23 MyTeam fans can expect to see in Season 3 on current and next gen.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and DJ Reader
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase practiced on Thursday and all signs point to him playing on Sunday against the Chiefs. Chase has missed four games due to a hip injury, but he's trending in the right direction. Joe Mixon is also doing well after missing Week 12...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas pulled from UFC on ESPN 42 due to medical issues
One of the most highly anticipated preliminary bouts on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 card has been called off. Tracy Cortez has been removed from her women’s flyweight bout with Amanda Ribas due to a “medical issue,” the promotion announced on Friday after official weigh-ins for the event.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders Sets Coaching Decision Date
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL. Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Player Makes Bold Prediction About Tee Higgins: ‘I’m Gonna Lock Him Down’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Chiefs on Sunday to improve to 8-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Cincinnati beat Kansas City twice last season, including in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals' win was a big reason why the Chiefs re-tooled their defense this offseason. They added multiple young players to their secondary in the draft and also signed safety Justin Reid.
