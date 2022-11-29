The Atlanta Falcons have a Kyle Pitts-sized hole to fill at tight end, and eighth-year veteran MyCole Pruitt is first up in line. It's far from a seamless fit; after all, while the two share the same weight, Pitts is 6-6 to Pruitt's 6-2. On a real and metaphorical note, Pruitt comes up just a bit short of Pitts - but he's unconcerned about it ... as he should.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO