The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Florida QB Jalen Kitna Arrested on Wednesday

Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 pm ET on Wednesday, November 30. Charges were not immediately made available for Kitna's arrest. Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, signed with Florida as a member of the 2021 recruiting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What To Watch For On College Football Conference Championship Weekend

Conference championship weekend is pretty straightforward. If No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC win, they'll comprise the four-team field in this year's College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs and Wolverines appear to be in regardless of what happens in the SEC and Big Ten...
GEORGIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Notre Dame’s 2023 Wide Receiver Class Is Special

There is no doubt that coming into the 2023 recruiting cycle that Notre Dame had to hit a home run with its wide receiver class. Notre Dame's roster was depleted by departures from the roster in recent seasons and late de-commitments in last year's class. Not only did Notre Dame...
NOTRE DAME, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Comfortable’ Falcons TE MyCole Pruitt ‘Ready’ for Big Role in Kyle Pitts-Less Offense

The Atlanta Falcons have a Kyle Pitts-sized hole to fill at tight end, and eighth-year veteran MyCole Pruitt is first up in line. It's far from a seamless fit; after all, while the two share the same weight, Pitts is 6-6 to Pruitt's 6-2. On a real and metaphorical note, Pruitt comes up just a bit short of Pitts - but he's unconcerned about it ... as he should.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Earns Rookie of the Month Honors

On Wednesday, 21-year-old wing Jalen Williams was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month in what was the season's first iteration of the award. Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin was selected as the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. Williams was picked 12th in the 2022 draft, making him the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders Sets Coaching Decision Date

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL. Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.
COLORADO STATE

