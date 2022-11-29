Read full article on original website
Orlando City re-sign goalkeeper Adam Grinwis through 2023 MLS season
Orlando City have re-signed back-up goalkeeper Adam Grinwis for the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday. Grinwis returns on a one-year contract, with no option on further seasons announced. “We are very happy to have Adam continue as part of our project here in Orlando,” Orlando executive vice president...
Garth Lagerwey 'excited' to make Atlanta United 'deep dive'
With his first press conference as Atlanta United president and CEO out of the way, Garth Lagerwey is now ready to get to work. The 49-year-old arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium following a glittering spell as GM and chief soccer officer of the Seattle Sounders, leading the club to two MLS Cup titles and a Concacaf Champions League crown.
New York Red Bulls sign teenage defender Curtis Ofori to homegrown contract
The New York Red Bulls have signed defender Curtis Ofori to a long-term homegrown contract, the club announced Thursday. Ofori's new deal keeps him at Red Bull Arena through the 2025 MLS season, with a further option on 2026. The 17-year-old is RBNY's 28th homegrown signing in club history after previously spending two seasons with USL affiliate New York Red Bulls II.
Thiago Almada makes history as first MLS player to represent Argentina at World Cup
After watching on as an unused substitute for two matches, Thiago Almada finally made his World Cup debut in Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland on Wednesday.
Rhian Wilkinson resigns as Portland Thorns head coach
Portland Thorns head coach Rhian Wilkinson has resigned, just weeks after leading the team to the NWSL championship trophy.
Netherlands vs United States - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Netherlands' World Cup round of 16 tie against the United States, including team news, lineups and prediction.
USMNT team news: Berhalter gives updates on Pulisic & Sargent ahead of Netherlands clash
On the eve of the USMNT's huge World Cup round-of-16 clash against the Netherlands, head coach Gregg Berhalter has provided a promising update on the fitness of star man Christian Pulisic.
Cole Bassett opens up on failed Fortuna Sittard spell following Colorado Rapids return
Having left for Europe less than a year ago, Cole Bassett probably didn't expect to be back with the Colorado Rapids quite so soon. Nevertheless, the once-capped United States international midfielder returned to Denver last month after less-than-ideal spells on loan at Dutch clubs Feyenoord and Fortuna Sittard. Given the...
England vs Senegal - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of England's World Cup round of 16 tie against Senegal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Bayer Leverkusen eyeing Club Pachuca's Luis Chavez
Club Pachuca’s Luis Chavez is likely to be the next Mexican figure exported to Europe.
Roberto Martinez confirms exit from Belgium national team
Roberto Martinez has confirmed his departure from the Belgium national team after their World Cup exit.
Picking a dream board for Juventus
Juventus have seen their entire board resign, so here is a look at who has been linked so far to replace them.
Lauren Hemp: Gareth Taylor provides injury update on Manchester City winger
Gareth Taylor described Lauren Hemp as 'close' to a return to action for Manchester City, with the winger having not featured since the first weekend of November due to a thigh injury.
John Herdman drops major Atiba Hutchinson Canada career hint
Atiba Hutchinson's international career with Canada may not be over, coach John Herdman hints.
Josko Gvardiol reacts to Chelsea interest
Josko Gvardiol has responded to Chelsea's interest in a transfer.
PFA Vertu Motors League Two Fans' Player of the Month - November nominees
The November 2022 nominees for the PFA Vertu Motors League Two Fans' Player of the Month.
Uruguay manager fires back at Joan Laporta over Ronald Araujo concerns
Uruguay manager Diego Alonso has dismissed Joan Laporta's concerns over Ronald Araujo's injury.
Chelsea remain hopeful over deal to sign key defensive target
Chelsea remain hopeful they will agree a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.
Real Madrid set conditions for potential Kylian Mbappe deal
Real Madrid have decided the conditions Kylian Mbappe would have to meet if he wanted to join the club.
Xavi sends teasing message to Lionel Messi about Barcelona return
Xavi teases a potential return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi.
