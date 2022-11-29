ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando City re-sign goalkeeper Adam Grinwis through 2023 MLS season

Orlando City have re-signed back-up goalkeeper Adam Grinwis for the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday. Grinwis returns on a one-year contract, with no option on further seasons announced. “We are very happy to have Adam continue as part of our project here in Orlando,” Orlando executive vice president...
ORLANDO, FL
Garth Lagerwey 'excited' to make Atlanta United 'deep dive'

With his first press conference as Atlanta United president and CEO out of the way, Garth Lagerwey is now ready to get to work. The 49-year-old arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium following a glittering spell as GM and chief soccer officer of the Seattle Sounders, leading the club to two MLS Cup titles and a Concacaf Champions League crown.
ATLANTA, GA
New York Red Bulls sign teenage defender Curtis Ofori to homegrown contract

The New York Red Bulls have signed defender Curtis Ofori to a long-term homegrown contract, the club announced Thursday. Ofori's new deal keeps him at Red Bull Arena through the 2025 MLS season, with a further option on 2026. The 17-year-old is RBNY's 28th homegrown signing in club history after previously spending two seasons with USL affiliate New York Red Bulls II.
NEW YORK STATE
