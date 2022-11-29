Read full article on original website
League of Legends Prime Gaming December 2022 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends' Prime Gaming Capsule is now available to players from Nov. 29 until Dec. 28, giving players 350 RP, an unowned 1,350 RP Skin Permanent, five Mythic Essence, and more. League of Legends fans that have Prime Gaming are rushing to the site to claim their Prime Gaming...
Call of Duty League 2023 Talent Lineup Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Call of Duty League's broadcast talent lineup for the upcoming 2023 season.
League of Legends Patch 12.23 Release Date
League of Legends Patch 12.23 is set to release on Dec. 7, after two weeks of being on the PBE. While Preseason 2023 started with Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, some players are wondering when the next patch will go live. Patch 12.23 has already been revealed by Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends and coming with it are various buffs and nerfs to champions along with seven new skins.
Is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Included in PlayStation Plus?
Wondering if Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is included in the PlayStation Plus subscription? Here's what you need to know.
5 Things We Want in Fortnite Chapter 4
A new chapter is making its way to Fortnite and here are the five things that we want the team at Epic Games to introduce. Fortnite Chapter 3 already did a phenomenal job flipping the script on the franchise. Entertaining and useful mobility items such as the Grapple Glove and the popular chrome mechanic have reinvigorated the game for many users. Not only that, but collaborations with major IP such as Dragon Ball and Rocket League generated plenty of interest.
When is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale?
Wondering when Fortnite Chapter 3 is set to reach its finale? Look no further, we've got the full breakdown of this chapter's conclusion. Fortnite Chapter 3 has been a truly memorable time for fans of the series. Players have been able to web swing around a flipped Battle Island, joined the resistance, experience good vibes, and dealt with a chrome invasion in this epic chapter. Not only that, Epic Games continued their impressive run including jaw-dropping guest characters and iconic items from beloved franchises. Fans have had a great time, but all good things must come to end.
How to Watch Call of Duty League 2023: Opening Weekend, Twitch Drops
The Call of Duty League announced Dec. 1 that the 2023 season would be streamed on Twitch. The league was previously broadcasted on YouTube, but the 2023 season kicks off a new era on Twitch. The league will be streamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. Fans can also watch the broadcast on the Call of Duty League website.
Which League of Legends Preseason 2023 Jungling Item Should You Buy?
League of Legends Preseason 2023 has made many changes to the jungle, including adding three new jungle items. The preseason is the perfect time for Riot Games, developers of League of Legends, to try out their new ideas for the upcoming season. Preseason 2023 changed a lot of jungle mechanics as well as getting rid of the old jungle items in exchange for three new jungle companions players can pick at the start of each game. These jungle companions give different buffs depending on which was chosen, making them work well with different types of junglers.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Content Revealed
Overwatch 2 Season 2 is just about to get started and in anticipation, Blizzard has revealed its upcoming content lineup. As promised, a new Tank Hero map, 30+ skins, Battle Pass and a Mythic skin are set to headline the new Season 2 offerings. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Season 2 content in Overwatch 2.
Madden 23 Harvest Ultimate Team Pack: How to Claim
Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta 2 Information
Street Fighter 6 will be receiving its second closed beta lasting from Dec. 16 all the way until Dec. 19.
Where to Customize Your Dragon in Dragonflight
Want to make your Drake stand out? Here's where to customize your dragon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
How to Get Black Scales Highland Drake in Dragonflight
Looking to get hold of the Highland Drake: Black Scales item in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? We've got you covered.
How to Get to Dragon Isles in Dragonflight
Looking to step foot in the Dragon Isles? Here's how to get there in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Valorant Patch 5.12 Chamber Nerfs Revealed
Here are all of the changes that will be made to Chamber in Valorant Patch 5.12.
Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n bundle is available now for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II. The latest featured bundle in the shop is a callback to the beloved petty officer first class enhanced tactical humanoid 3rd revision himself, E3N, from Infinite Warfare (2016).
How to Get a Free Gengar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Here's how to get a free Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in Levinica City.
Is The Callisto Protocol on PlayStation Plus?
The Callisto Protocol will be available on both PlayStation 4 and 5.
How to Download Warzone Caldera
Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera has made its return and here's how you can download it. Warzone 2 features exciting mechanics such as interrogation systems and proximity chat that have given fans of the battle royale plenty to enjoy. That being said, there are some members of the community that are not too keen on all the changes the new title has brought and wish to return to the classic Warzone. That's where Warzone Caldera comes in.
