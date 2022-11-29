Give the gift of giving in Rutland County
RUTLAND COUNTY, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Looking for ways to give back this holiday season? Rutland County Parent Child Center has got you covered.
Be on the lookout for donation boxes in Rutland County. If you see one feel free to donate new unwrapped gifts to brighten up a family’s holiday this year. The boxes are placed at at the following locations,
- Fruition Fineries
- Franklin’s Restaurant (Proctor)
- Rutland Price Chopper
- Alderman’s Toyota
- Key Honda
- Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum
- Mountain Music
- Hubbard’s Bald Mountain Farm
- Sparkle Barn
- Ace Hardware
- Little Haveli
- Jones Donuts & Bakery
- Sacred Soul
- Avanti Hair Salon
- McDonald’s @ South Main St. and Woodstock Ave.
- Angler Pub
- Vermont Martial Arts Academy
Donations are also accepted at the Rutland County Parent Child Center website.
