ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland County, VT

Give the gift of giving in Rutland County

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2H43_0jR9vMMK00

RUTLAND COUNTY, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Looking for ways to give back this holiday season? Rutland County Parent Child Center has got you covered.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

Be on the lookout for donation boxes in Rutland County. If you see one feel free to donate new unwrapped gifts to brighten up a family’s holiday this year. The boxes are placed at at the following locations,

  • Fruition Fineries
  • Franklin’s Restaurant (Proctor)
  • Rutland Price Chopper
  • Alderman’s Toyota
  • Key Honda
  • Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum
  • Mountain Music
  • Hubbard’s Bald Mountain Farm
  • Sparkle Barn
  • Ace Hardware
  • Little Haveli
  • Jones Donuts & Bakery
  • Sacred Soul
  • Avanti Hair Salon
  • McDonald’s @ South Main St. and Woodstock Ave.
  • Angler Pub
  • Vermont Martial Arts Academy

Donations are also accepted at the Rutland County Parent Child Center website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case

Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

BHS toy drive gets a surprise head start

New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only one of those stores are in the North Country. Police offer tips to prevent car theft at BTV airport: Don’t leave your keys. Updated: 4 hours ago. Reports of car thefts are up across...
BURLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt

On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Addison Independent

Firefighters save North Ferrisburgh building

FERRISBURGH — Three dozen firefighters from six departments, including 21 from the Ferrisburgh Volunteer Fire Department, saved at least the structure of a historic North Ferrisburgh mill from a fire that was called in at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The wooden mill is on the banks of Lewis...
FERRISBURGH, VT
newportdispatch.com

Brattleboro woman wanted in Massachusetts cited

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 34-year-old incarcerated woman from Brattleboro will face extra charges, police say. Authorities were notified that Victoria Pease, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts. The warrant was for a felony charge related to heroin. Pease was issued...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WNYT

Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits

Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WCAX

Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are sifting through a decade’s worth of data to learn more about the impacts of wind turbine development on black bears. The state commissioned a study on black bears and the Deerfield wind development built back in 2011 in Readsboro and Searsburg. It looked at how the bears interacted with the different phases of the development from baseline studies through the construction of the 15 turbines there now.
READSBORO, VT
WCAX

HOSPITAL WAIT TIMES

Why some neighbors don’t like plans for a sculpture in a Burlington park. A new public art sculpture is coming to a park in Burlington’s Old North End, but some in the neighborhood are concerned about it. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Businesses looking to tackle challenges utilities are...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Businesses to fill hole in Middlebury’s downtown

MIDDLEBURY — The long-vacant, 4,300-square-foot storefront at 51 Main St. in downtown Middlebury will come back to life next spring with a mixture of food, retail, entertainment, bar and event spaces. It’s going to be known simply as “51 Main” and will be home to two established local enterprises:...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy