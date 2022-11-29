Read full article on original website
83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade
BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
Death of woman in Portland ruled homicide
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police say the death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland on November 18 has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street on Nov. 18 around 7:30 a.m. discovered the body of Bethany Kelley, a 23-year-old unhoused woman from Portland, laying on the ground.
Distracted driver crashes into utility pole in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Police say a distracted driver crashed into a utility pole in Scarborough early Wednesday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Spurwink Road and Pleasant Hill Road around 2:50 a.m. According to police, the driver was distracted and speeding when they crashed into a utility pole.
Home destroyed in Naples fire
NAPLES (WGME) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire at a home on 85 Bayou Road in Naples Thursday. The Naples fire chief says the home was fully involved when they arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m. No one was hurt in the fire, but he says the home...
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison after 9-hour police standoff in Brewer
BANGOR (WGME) -- A former Portland man will spend 3 years in prison for a 9-hour standoff at a Walmart in Brewer, which started after a dispute over a $600 towing fee. The Department of Justice says 52-year-old Patrick Mullen pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in February.
UPS driver fixes family's Christmas tree that blew over from wind in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO (WGME) -- A Maine UPS driver helped spread some Christmas cheer while making a delivery in Vassalboro Thursday. Christopher Lee says a Christmas tree he keeps outside his home blew over during Wednesday night's storm. A UPS driver stopped to pick up the tree while making a delivery Thursday.
'We're praying': Lewiston family may be forced out of rental house, has nowhere to go
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A family in Lewiston is about to lose their rental house, and they have nowhere else to go. Lewiston code enforcement officers say they have no choice but to condemn the home. It is illegal in Maine to rent out a property without a working heating system....
Maine school works to fill need as pilot shortage impacts regional flights nationwide
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Regional airports across the country are feeling the impacts of an ongoing pilot shortage, and Maine is no exception. According to the Regional Airline Association, airports in Maine have seen a 20-25 percent reduction in flights, on average, since 2019. The agency says regional airlines provide 87...
Portland to present plan for food trucks in city
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland city staff plan to present their recommendations for next year’s food truck program to the Parks Commission Thursday evening. This year was a pilot program for food trucks, which relocated them from the roadway to a parking lot on the Eastern Prom over the summer.
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
Lewiston's 'Holiday at the Plaza' rescheduled due to weather
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston's "Holiday at the Plaza" will now be held this upcoming Sunday, according to the city. The initial date was postponed due to the weather. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Dufresne Plaza. It's free to the public and includes performances, crafts, ice skating...
Maine Makers: Local business creates craft beer soap
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Makers are putting together their holiday orders amid a push to go local this holiday season. Elaine Kinney in South Portland is creating craft beer soap right out of her home after deciding two years ago that she needed a change. "If you're going to...
Lewiston students create ornaments to be featured in national Christmas tree display
LEWISTON (WGME) – Students at Robert V. Connors Elementary School in Lewiston are making ornaments to represent Maine in the national Christmas tree display in Washington D.C. The students are creating their ornaments to highlight themes such as belonging and inclusivity. They're using Maine icons like lobsters and pine...
Salvation Army collects donations as part of Joy of Sharing campaign
PORTLAND (WGME) – CBS13’s Joy of Sharing campaign is underway. Thursday, a Salvation Army truck stopped by the station to collect donations. They will then help distribute the gifts to families in time for Christmas. For everyone involved, it's a labor of love. "It's a way to bring...
Advocates gather signatures urging South Portland to ban flavored tobacco products
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The push to snuff out flavored tobacco in South Portland continues to pick up steam. Residents with the campaign Flavors Hook Kids Maine handed over nearly 1,000 signatures Tuesday at South Portland City Hall. They're urging city councilors to ban the flavored products. A vote to...
Flu outbreak forces Casco Bay High School to close early Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay High School dismissed its students early Friday due to a large flu outbreak. The school says more than 40 percent of students and staff were absent Friday, leading the Maine CDC to declare an outbreak of the flu. The threshold for an outbreak is 15...
Portland school district payroll problems nearing resolution
PORTLAND (WGME) – Payroll problems continue to plague some Portland school district employees. While the district said most of the issues would be resolved by Friday, the teachers union says that's not the case. In a letter this week, Superintendent Xavier Botana said edtechs should be paid correctly on...
Parade of Lights kicks off Sparkle Celebration in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Freeport's annual Sparkle Celebration kicked off with the Parade of Lights Friday night. The event always draws in big crowds, especially when the weather cooperates. The floats and groups got ready for the big event at Freeport Middle School. There were 50 entries, including dozens of floats,...
Christmas Prelude kicks off in Kennebunkport
It’s the first day of December and that means a lot of holiday celebrations are kicking off. One of those is Kennebunkport's famous Christmas Prelude. The festivities begin Thursday with many events, including chocolate sculpting sessions and a gingerbread pop-up shop. The celebrations continue throughout the next two weeks...
Expect a cool and blustery Thursday in Maine, snow showers possible
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery winds continue for Thursday with the chance of afternoon snow squalls and snow showers. Calmer Friday, before another wet and windy storm moves in on Saturday. Thursday will bring the chance for afternoon snow showers and snow squalls. Still very windy Thursday, gusts up to 40mph expected...
