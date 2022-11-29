ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topsham, ME

WPFO

83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade

BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
BELGRADE, ME
WPFO

Death of woman in Portland ruled homicide

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police say the death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland on November 18 has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street on Nov. 18 around 7:30 a.m. discovered the body of Bethany Kelley, a 23-year-old unhoused woman from Portland, laying on the ground.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Distracted driver crashes into utility pole in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Police say a distracted driver crashed into a utility pole in Scarborough early Wednesday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Spurwink Road and Pleasant Hill Road around 2:50 a.m. According to police, the driver was distracted and speeding when they crashed into a utility pole.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Home destroyed in Naples fire

NAPLES (WGME) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire at a home on 85 Bayou Road in Naples Thursday. The Naples fire chief says the home was fully involved when they arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m. No one was hurt in the fire, but he says the home...
NAPLES, ME
WPFO

Portland to present plan for food trucks in city

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland city staff plan to present their recommendations for next year’s food truck program to the Parks Commission Thursday evening. This year was a pilot program for food trucks, which relocated them from the roadway to a parking lot on the Eastern Prom over the summer.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Lewiston's 'Holiday at the Plaza' rescheduled due to weather

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston's "Holiday at the Plaza" will now be held this upcoming Sunday, according to the city. The initial date was postponed due to the weather. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Dufresne Plaza. It's free to the public and includes performances, crafts, ice skating...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Maine Makers: Local business creates craft beer soap

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Makers are putting together their holiday orders amid a push to go local this holiday season. Elaine Kinney in South Portland is creating craft beer soap right out of her home after deciding two years ago that she needed a change. "If you're going to...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Flu outbreak forces Casco Bay High School to close early Friday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay High School dismissed its students early Friday due to a large flu outbreak. The school says more than 40 percent of students and staff were absent Friday, leading the Maine CDC to declare an outbreak of the flu. The threshold for an outbreak is 15...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland school district payroll problems nearing resolution

PORTLAND (WGME) – Payroll problems continue to plague some Portland school district employees. While the district said most of the issues would be resolved by Friday, the teachers union says that's not the case. In a letter this week, Superintendent Xavier Botana said edtechs should be paid correctly on...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Parade of Lights kicks off Sparkle Celebration in Freeport

FREEPORT (WGME) -- Freeport's annual Sparkle Celebration kicked off with the Parade of Lights Friday night. The event always draws in big crowds, especially when the weather cooperates. The floats and groups got ready for the big event at Freeport Middle School. There were 50 entries, including dozens of floats,...
FREEPORT, ME
WPFO

Christmas Prelude kicks off in Kennebunkport

It’s the first day of December and that means a lot of holiday celebrations are kicking off. One of those is Kennebunkport's famous Christmas Prelude. The festivities begin Thursday with many events, including chocolate sculpting sessions and a gingerbread pop-up shop. The celebrations continue throughout the next two weeks...
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
WPFO

Expect a cool and blustery Thursday in Maine, snow showers possible

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery winds continue for Thursday with the chance of afternoon snow squalls and snow showers. Calmer Friday, before another wet and windy storm moves in on Saturday. Thursday will bring the chance for afternoon snow showers and snow squalls. Still very windy Thursday, gusts up to 40mph expected...
MAINE STATE

