City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off todayPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
A.G.E. Con Logo Competition Guidelines and RulesPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
Darlington upcoming Christmas eventsPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyDarlington, SC
South Florence vies for state championship SaturdayPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
wpde.com
Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
wpde.com
Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating double shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened Wednesday night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the mobile home park. He added that a second victim showed up at the...
wpde.com
Caretaker caused 'severe visible injuries' to vulnerable adult in Florence Co.: Report
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A caretaker in Florence County has been charged with abuse and neglect. Falicia Ann B. Scott was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult with great bodily injury, according to a report.
Florence man working as corrections officer in Darlington County allegedly got contraband from inmate, then returned it
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A now-former corrections officer in Darlington County has been charged after allegedly receiving contraband from an inmate and then returning it the next day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, of Florence, worked at the Darlington County Prison Camp when the alleged incident took place in […]
wpde.com
3 teens charged in murder of Robeson County man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man this week has led to the arrests of three teens. Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old all of Maxton are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
abccolumbia.com
Former Darlington County corrections officer arrested, says SLED
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Darlington County Corrections Officer Larry Kadeem Green on Dec. 1. The 29 year-old is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. According to arrest warrants, Green removed contraband received from a prison inmate, but...
wpde.com
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
wpde.com
All suspects in custody after Hartsville woman overpowered by people who stole her car
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Several people are accused of overpowering a woman late Monday night and stole her car on South 5th Street in Hartsville, according to the City of Hartsville Public Information Officer Michelle Byers Brown. Brown said, “no serious injuries were reported.”. On Wednesday, Brown explained...
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
WMBF
Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
wpde.com
Motorcyclist leads deputies on chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown Co.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say charges are pending after a motorcyclist led deputies on a multi-county chase late Tuesday night. Matthew Phillip Conner, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and PWID Methamphetamines. He was booked at the Al Cannon...
Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
wpde.com
Investigation underway into abuse allegation at Darlington County nursing center
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said they're investigating an incident at Morrell Nursing Center in Hartsville, according to officials. DHEC said in a statement:. DHEC is aware of this matter and will be investigating. DHEC is required by state law to...
wpde.com
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
cbs17
37-year-old woman’s body found following SC shooting, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning. The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of...
whqr.org
Jody Greene will again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'
On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
Lumberton police investigate after 27-year-old man shot in the leg Monday afternoon
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are looking for whoever shot a 27-year-old man in the leg Monday afternoon. Officers found the victim after being called at 3:54 p.m. to the 2100 block of California Drive to investigate a report of someone being shot. The man was taken to UNC Health Southeastern to be treated […]
wpde.com
Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
Man found dead in ditch in Robeson County neighborhood
MAXTON, N.C. — A man was found dead Tuesday in a ditch between two homes. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road. A man, identified as Joshua Hunt, 28, was found in a ditch. Hunt was...
