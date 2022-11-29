ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
NICHOLS, SC
wpde.com

Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
LATTA, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating double shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened Wednesday night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the mobile home park. He added that a second victim showed up at the...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Florence man working as corrections officer in Darlington County allegedly got contraband from inmate, then returned it

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A now-former corrections officer in Darlington County has been charged after allegedly receiving contraband from an inmate and then returning it the next day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, of Florence, worked at the Darlington County Prison Camp when the alleged incident took place in […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 teens charged in murder of Robeson County man

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man this week has led to the arrests of three teens. Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old all of Maxton are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
abccolumbia.com

Former Darlington County corrections officer arrested, says SLED

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Darlington County Corrections Officer Larry Kadeem Green on Dec. 1. The 29 year-old is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. According to arrest warrants, Green removed contraband received from a prison inmate, but...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
cbs17

37-year-old woman’s body found following SC shooting, police say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning. The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of...
LAKE CITY, SC
whqr.org

Jody Greene will again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'

On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy