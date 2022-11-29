ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, NY

Cambridge announces weekend of Christmas festivities

By Ben Mitchell
 3 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Village of Cambridge has released a schedule of events for their Christmas in Cambridge weekend from December 2 to the 4th. Highlights for the weekend are the lighting of the village tree on Friday at 6 p.m. and the Cambridge Christmas Parade on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The full schedule of events:

Friday, December 2

5:15 p.m. CVCC Holiday Window Unveiling 55 West Main Street, refreshments will be served

6:00 p.m. Village Tree Lighting and Visit with Mr. & Mrs. Claus , organized by the village

6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Christmas Open House at the Cambridge Historical Society Museum , 12 Broad St. There will be refreshments, decorations, a sing-along of Christmas songs with live music, and a drawing for the quilt raffle

7:30 p.m. Còig returns to Hubbard Hall , $25 for Adults, $10 for Students 21 and under. Hubbard Hall Main stage

Saturday, December 3

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Craft and Vendor fair at the Cambridge Central School

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Goodies Bazaar Craft and Bake Sale at Cambridge United Presbyterian Church

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cambridge Valley Art Tour at 6 art studios. For more info contact cambridgevalleyart.org

1:00 p.m. Caroling by Community Members will take place throughout the village all weekend, organized by Past. Peter Bailey at Coila Church.

2:00 p.m. CSS Drama Club will perform the Christmas scene from the upcoming Hubbard Hall

4 to 6 p.m. Girl Scouts selling treats , hot dogs, and hot chocolate on Main Street next to Black Dog Wine & Spirits.

4 to 7:30 p.m. The Open Bar Band , sponsored by the Cambridge Village Market, will be performing at the Vault on Main.

7:00 p.m. The Wynotte Sisters Holiday Show at Argyle Brewing , $15 reserved seating

Sunday, December 4

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open House at My Shop Around the Corner boutique & salon . Joined by local artisans. Special Discounts throughout the store.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cambridge Valley Art Tour at 6 studios. For more info visit cambridgevalleyart.org.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open House at Black Widow Gallery, VARAK Park, refreshments, and a kid’s room.

12 to 2 p.m. Holiday Farmers Market in the Brieman Building, next to the Presbyterian Church.

2:00 p.m. Cambridge Christmas Parade , organized by the village. Also celebrating the Cambridge/Salem Football Team and their families. Line up will take place at Cambridge Central School by the tennis courts. Note: Various Food Trucks will be open at various locations for all to enjoy tasty treats.

5:30 p.m. Lions Club will hold their annual Eternal Illumination . The lighting of the memorial trees at the Cambridge Library lawn (Memorial Park) and Gazebo.

