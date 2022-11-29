Cambridge announces weekend of Christmas festivities
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Village of Cambridge has released a schedule of events for their Christmas in Cambridge weekend from December 2 to the 4th. Highlights for the weekend are the lighting of the village tree on Friday at 6 p.m. and the Cambridge Christmas Parade on Sunday at 2 p.m.Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!
The full schedule of events:
Friday, December 2
5:15 p.m. CVCC Holiday Window Unveiling 55 West Main Street, refreshments will be served
6:00 p.m. Village Tree Lighting and Visit with Mr. & Mrs. Claus , organized by the village
6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Christmas Open House at the Cambridge Historical Society Museum , 12 Broad St. There will be refreshments, decorations, a sing-along of Christmas songs with live music, and a drawing for the quilt raffle
7:30 p.m. Còig returns to Hubbard Hall , $25 for Adults, $10 for Students 21 and under. Hubbard Hall Main stage
Saturday, December 3
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Craft and Vendor fair at the Cambridge Central School
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Goodies Bazaar Craft and Bake Sale at Cambridge United Presbyterian Church
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cambridge Valley Art Tour at 6 art studios. For more info contact cambridgevalleyart.org
1:00 p.m. Caroling by Community Members will take place throughout the village all weekend, organized by Past. Peter Bailey at Coila Church.
2:00 p.m. CSS Drama Club will perform the Christmas scene from the upcoming Hubbard Hall
4 to 6 p.m. Girl Scouts selling treats , hot dogs, and hot chocolate on Main Street next to Black Dog Wine & Spirits.
4 to 7:30 p.m. The Open Bar Band , sponsored by the Cambridge Village Market, will be performing at the Vault on Main.
7:00 p.m. The Wynotte Sisters Holiday Show at Argyle Brewing , $15 reserved seating
Sunday, December 4
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open House at My Shop Around the Corner boutique & salon . Joined by local artisans. Special Discounts throughout the store.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cambridge Valley Art Tour at 6 studios. For more info visit cambridgevalleyart.org.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open House at Black Widow Gallery, VARAK Park, refreshments, and a kid’s room.
12 to 2 p.m. Holiday Farmers Market in the Brieman Building, next to the Presbyterian Church.
2:00 p.m. Cambridge Christmas Parade , organized by the village. Also celebrating the Cambridge/Salem Football Team and their families. Line up will take place at Cambridge Central School by the tennis courts. Note: Various Food Trucks will be open at various locations for all to enjoy tasty treats.
5:30 p.m. Lions Club will hold their annual Eternal Illumination . The lighting of the memorial trees at the Cambridge Library lawn (Memorial Park) and Gazebo.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0