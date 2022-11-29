FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigating the discovery of a woman's body found early Thursday next to a car along the side of Interstate 95, authorities said.The incident resulted in the closure of the freeway's southbound lanes for at least five hours after the body was found at 12:15 a.m. near Oakland Park Boulevard.Investigators from the sheriff's office and the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene.Officials did not immediately say how the woman died.Authorities reopened all lanes of the freeway after the lengthy closure.A Broward deputy who was responding to the scene was involved in a vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m., authorities said.The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.The unidentified deputy was not hurt, according to a written statement Officials said the crash is under investigation.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO