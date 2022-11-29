Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Family seeks answers after father allegedly dropped off by police before being fatally struck by car
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A family wants answers after their father was fatally struck on Interstate 95 in Broward County. It happened back in August, but the family says there are still so many unanswered questions about that night, and they have since hired an attorney. The family says...
Click10.com
Miramar police searching for vehicle owner involved in fatal hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man over the weekend. The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road. Surveillance video captures Silvio Ortega...
Click10.com
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lauderhill Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash killed a woman on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to BSO spokesperson Carey Codd, deputies received reports of a traffic crash around 11 a.m. near the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Investigators...
cbs12.com
73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
Click10.com
2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in...
Click10.com
Video shows fiery crash injuring 3 during police chase in Miami
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Surveillance video released on Friday shows a fiery crash during a police chase in Miami. The woman who crashed into an Uber driver and his passenger — while trying to get away from police officers on Thursday in Miami-Dade County — was a suspect in several burglaries in Miami, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.
Woman dies after three-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes
A woman died Sunday after her minivan sideswiped a car in Lauderdale Lakes, sending both vehicles spinning until she was T-boned by a third driver. Lillie Osborne, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan west in the far-right lane in the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. when the driver’s side of her minivan swiped the passenger side of Ledow Ashmead’s Hyundai ...
cw34.com
I-95 northbound open again after deadly wrong-way head-on crash, 2nd driver critical
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly overnight crash that closed I-95 for hours, including during the morning rush hour, was caused by a wrong-way driver. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that at 4 a.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man in a Toyota Corolla was driving southbound in a northbound lane in Lake Worth Beach, just south of the 6th Avenue exit, when he hit a Chevy Silverado head-on.
Click10.com
Man accused of attacking Amazon driver with machete in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect has been arrested after an Amazon delivery driver was attacked with a machete in northwest Miami-Dade. The attack occurred Nov. 13 in the 9500 block of Northwest Third Avenue. According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim noticed a vehicle parked behind his...
Click10.com
FHP trooper finds 1 dead next to vehicle on I-95 in Broward
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper found a person dead next to a vehicle on Thursday morning in Broward County. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel met with FHP troopers shortly after midnight along Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. The...
North Broward County Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 32-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on West Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators say Kenneth Ernst of the 500 block of SW Second Place in Pompano died less than two hours after […]
Click10.com
Boy, 15, appears in court after fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A teenage boy accused of killing another teen appeared in court via Zoom on Thursday in Miami-Dade County. Detectives and prosecutors accused the 15-year-old defendant of fatally shooting Mekhi Stevenson, 17, on Tuesday afternoon at Mekhi’s home near Sierra Park, at 19601 NE 1 Pl.
Investigation underway after woman's body found next to I-95 in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigating the discovery of a woman's body found early Thursday next to a car along the side of Interstate 95, authorities said.The incident resulted in the closure of the freeway's southbound lanes for at least five hours after the body was found at 12:15 a.m. near Oakland Park Boulevard.Investigators from the sheriff's office and the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene.Officials did not immediately say how the woman died.Authorities reopened all lanes of the freeway after the lengthy closure.A Broward deputy who was responding to the scene was involved in a vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m., authorities said.The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.The unidentified deputy was not hurt, according to a written statement Officials said the crash is under investigation.
WSVN-TV
Broward Sheriff Fire ladder truck catches on fire while parked in service bay
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firetruck was left charred after a fire broke out in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened Thursday night off Southwest 34th Street. A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue ladder truck caught on fire while parked in a service bay. The truck was destroyed and some equipment...
NBC Miami
Person Detained After Man Found Shot in Lauderhill: Police
A person has been detained after a man was found shot in Lauderhill Thursday morning, officials said. Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to the 5500 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. after receiving an anonymous call that someone was shooting "inside of a car." When officers...
Wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach leaves 1 dead
The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash early Friday.
Click10.com
New details released about what led up to Tamarac crash that left boy dead
TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released new details Wednesday about what led up to a fatal crash over the weekend in Tamarac. Local 10 News confirmed that 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes was the boy who was killed in the Saturday evening crash that occurred just before 6:15 p.m. in the area of Northwest 50th Avenue and West Commercial Boulevard.
WPTV
Detectives release sketch of Interstate 95 shooter who wounded man, woman, girl
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward Sheriff's Office detectives have released a composite sketch of the gunman who opened fire at two vehicles on Interstate 95, wounding three people, including a child. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard...
Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
cw34.com
Woman killed after being shot by stray bullet, police identify person responsible
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being shot by an unintended bullet. On Nov. 25th, around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 18 NW 1st Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two adult victims were found:...
