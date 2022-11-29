Read full article on original website
Related
labpulse.com
PictorLabs closes $15.2M financing to develop AI-based virtual staining platform
Digital pathology firm PictorLabs, which is developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled virtual staining platform, on Thursday announced that it has closed a $15.2 million financing round. The firm said it will use the funds to expand its biomarker portfolio, develop its products, and expand its talent base and corporate infrastructure.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
labpulse.com
Klick Applied Sciences showcases study data demonstrating AI method for predicting diabetes
Klick Applied Sciences on Friday announced that its scientists have developed a method for diabetes screening and prevention using artificial intelligence (AI) and 12 hours of data with continuous glucose monitor (CGM) technology. In a presentation at the NeurIPS conference in New Orleans, the scientists presented findings from a study...
labpulse.com
HemoSonics obtains FDA clearance for whole-blood hemostasis system, cartridge for POC use
Medical device firm HemoSonics said Wednesday it has obtained 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Quantra Hemostasis System with QStat Cartridge. The whole blood hemostasis system covers a broad range of clinical indications, the firm said. The Quantra System is cleared for use in...
labpulse.com
Partnership of BC Platforms, Euformatics, and Oncompass Medicine awarded oncology workflow contract
Zurich-based healthcare data management and analytics company BC Platforms on Thursday announced that its partnership with Euformatics and Oncompass Medicine has been awarded a contract to develop standardized oncology workflows for a buyer consortium of seven major European hospitals. The consortium consists of hospitals from the Medical University of Graz...
labpulse.com
Renalytix reports almost $1M in Q1 for early kidney health risk test
Renalytix, the developer of a blood-based kidney health risk test, on Wednesday reported $969,000 in first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues, a more than twofold increase over $482,000 in the prior-year quarter, but missing analysts’ average estimate of $1.1 million. During the quarter ended September 30, the company conducted more than...
labpulse.com
Bio-Techne, Oxford Nanopore Technologies to codevelop sequencing assays for reproductive health, carrier screening
Bio-Techne’s Asuragen business and Oxford Nanopore Technologies on Thursday announced a collaboration to develop assays for reproductive health and carrier screening. Asuragen said it will leverage its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology with Oxford Nanopore's any-read-length DNA sequencing capabilities to develop a sequencing system that identifies the most challenging yet high-prevalence carrier genes in a single, unified workstream that currently requires multiple other methods.
labpulse.com
Measuring fitness, disease risk without strenuous testing in the lab
Maximal oxygen consumption, the capacity of the body to do aerobic work, provides an indicator of fitness and predicts heart disease and mortality risk. However, obtaining an accurate measurement requires expensive laboratory equipment; evaluating fitness is often limited to elite athletes due to the prohibitive costs and strenuous exercise involved.
labpulse.com
In post-COVID study, those who tested either negative or positive reported 'poor well-being'
People who tested either positive or negative for COVID-19 reported persistently poor physical, mental, or social well-being three months after being tested in a 1,000-person study published on Thursday in JAMA Network Open. “These results highlight the importance of including a control group of participants with negative COVID-19 results for...
labpulse.com
CorDx receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 antigen test
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to San Diego-based CorDx for the nonprescription home use of its COVID-19 Ag Test, the firm said on Thursday. Its COVID-19 Ag lateral flow immunoassay provides qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein antigen from the SARS-CoV-2...
labpulse.com
Renalytix highlights study using risk assessment test for diabetic kidney disease
Renalytix on Thursday shared results from a study demonstrating that the use of its KidneyIntelX bioprognostic risk assessment test in primary care settings resulted in improved clinical decision-making and outcomes for 1,686 patients in the earliest stages of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). The results of the study were published in...
labpulse.com
Aspira announces commercial launch of blood-based ovarian cancer risk assay
Aspira Women’s Health on Tuesday announced the commercial launch of OvaWatch, its noninvasive blood-based test for assessing ovarian cancer risk in people with adnexal masses. Doctors in the U.S. will be able to order OvaWatch for their patients beginning December 1, except in New York. Aspira expects OvaWatch to...
Comments / 0