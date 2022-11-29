People of Richmond: What do you love about your city?

Read full article on original website
KQED
Homes for All: Richmond's 1950s Attempt at Integrated Housing
Read the transcript here. You would be hard-pressed to get lost in Parchester Village, a small neighborhood in North Richmond. There's a big loop road encircling the neighborhood of some 400 homes — many of which feature the original flat-top roof design. "The idea [for Parchester Village] was spearheaded...
23rd Street Bridge conceptual design to be unveiled during ‘Bridge Week’
Iron Triangle-based nonprofit Pogo Park is unveiling the conceptual design for a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge on the Richmond Greenway that would cross over 23rd Street, the Union Pacific railroad tracks and Carlson Boulevard, closing a significant trail gap. The design will be unveiled during “Bridge Week,” a series...
hoodline.com
Oakland may soon have a street called Too $hort Way
We can almost guarantee those namesake lyrics by local rapper Too $hort will be running through your head when you drive along Oakland's Foothill Boulevard in the future – at least if a proposal to rename a stretch of the street for the rapper goes through. The Mercury News...
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San Francisco
Christina has been missing since September, leaving her family desperate for answers.Photo byThese Images were provided by Christina's sister, La'Sarah Motley. California resident, Christina Motley, has disappeared without a trace, leaving her family desperate for answers. Christina Motley, a recent San Francisco transplant, hasn’t spoken to her family since September. According to her sister La’Sarah Motley, this is completely out of her character.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in San Mateo, CA
San Mateo, CA, is on the Peninsula, just 20 miles south of San Francisco. But with its wealth of restaurants, you don’t need to leave the Peninsula to enjoy many of the same culinary delights available in San Francisco. You can savor a wide range of cuisines in San...
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
It’s the last month of the year, and new eateries are sprouting up across the Bay Area just in time for the holiday festivities. East Bay fans of Montesacro may be pleased to learn that they’ll no longer need to cross the Bay Bridge to enjoy their favorite SoMa pinseria. The restaurant has expanded in the 925, introducing their hand-pressed pies to Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza shopping district—near the intersection of Interstate 680 and State Route 24.
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
oaklandside.org
How well did ranked-choice voting work in the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race?
Two weeks after election day, when all the ballots were finally counted, Loren Taylor conceded the Oakland mayor’s race to Sheng Thao. He also criticized ranked-choice voting, the system Oakland has used since 2010 to elect its mayor, councilmembers, and school board directors. Taylor pointed to ballots cast in...
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
510 Families
A Magical Holiday Staycation at Berkeley’s Claremont Club & Spa
The Claremont Club & Spa invited my family to enjoy some of the Holidays in the Hills activities and stay overnight. All opinions are those of my children and family. TLDR: We had a ton of fun!. Making holiday magic happen for your family doesn’t have to mean flying or...
Images show SUV crash into back of box truck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to an accident in which a black SUV crashed into the back of a box truck Wednesday afternoon, Richmond firefighters announced in a Facebook post. The SUV crashed into the truck just before 3 p.m. near McBryde Avenue and 30th Street. The crash sparked a small fire that was […]
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
NBC Bay Area
Richmond's Annual Toy and Food Giveaway Returns
A holiday tradition is making a comeback in Contra Costa County, bringing Christmas cheer to families in need. Since 1989, Richmond’s fire and police departments have teamed up to help struggling families during the holiday season through their annual toy and food giveaway. Volunteers from around the community support...
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richmond (Richmond, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened near 30th street and McBryde Avenue at around 3 p.m. The collision involved a black SUV and a box truck.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Schools Deal With Heating Problems Amid Winter Storm
Winter weather has definitely arrived in the Bay Area, forcing everyone to bundle up and crank up their heater. But some Bay Area schoolchildren have had to rely on their sweaters and jackets to stay warm. Problems with the HVAC system at Holbrook Language Academy in Concord have left...
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local
When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
Police seek driver who shot at another motorist in Berkeley
Authorities today were searching for a driver who shot at another motorist in Berkeley. Berkeley Police Department units were called just after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of Oregon Street, between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street near Grove Park, on reports of the shooting after receiving a call from a motorist who told the dispatchers they had been "following a suspicious vehicle that may have been involved in a crime (on Tuesday)," according to Berkeley police. ...
120-year-old trees to be removed due to safety hazard
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Neighbors in the City of Alameda will have to soon say goodbye to some of the city’s oldest trees including some that are more than 120-years-old. Alameda’s Recreation & Parks Department has marked three trees. Two Magnolia trees in Chochenyo Park and one fig tree in Lincoln Park are set for removal. […]
