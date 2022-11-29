ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James

Jerry Jones acknowledged LeBron’s comments about his viral photo from 1957. Jerry Jones went viral for all of the wrong reasons last week during Thanksgiving. This is because a photo surfaced of him attending a pro-segregation protest in 1957. Subsequently, it was revealed that the photo was taken at Jones’ high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Charles Barkley Expands On Michael Jordan Feud

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan had a well publicized fallout a few years ago. Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan used to be very good friends back in the day. Despite being competitors on the basketball court, the two used to always hang out away from the game. Additionally, they even appeared on an episode of Oprah together.
LeBron James Questions Media Over Jerry Jones Photo

LeBron James has been keeping tabs. LeBron James is someone who has always tried to hold other people accountable. Whether it be his teammates, the media, or political figures, LeBron is someone who has always had social awareness. Additionally, he will call it out publically if he feels like it is necessary.
Lakers Reportedly Discussed DeMar DeRozan Trade

The Lakers are a team that needs to make a move. Followers of the Los Angeles Lakers are aware of the fact that this team is in need of a trade. Without one, they are either a bubble playoff team or an 11th seed in the Western Conference. They had an abysmal start to the NBA season, although they are on the upswing with a record of 8-12.
Steph Curry Made NBA Player Throw Up With His Routine

Steph Curry’s workouts are no joke. Steph Curry is easily the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. He holds the record for most three-point shots made, and by the end of his career, he could very well have 4,000 made threes. Additionally, he has four NBA titles to back up his greatness.
Draymond Green Addresses Lakers Trade Rumors

Draymond Green has been linked to the Lakers for a while now. Draymond Green has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers for a while now. Of course, this is all because of his affiliation with Klutch Sports. Klutch is run by Rich Paul who just so happens to be LeBron James’ agent. Furthermore, Green is always saying nice things about LeBron.
Odell Beckham Jr. Free Agency Tour Revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be busy over the next five days. Odell Beckham Jr. is easily the most sought-after man on the NFL market right now. After injuring his ACL in the Super Bowl, OBJ has been waiting to get back on the field. He feels as though he has a lot left to give, and there is plenty of fanfare around his comeback tour.
