The Lakers are a team that needs to make a move. Followers of the Los Angeles Lakers are aware of the fact that this team is in need of a trade. Without one, they are either a bubble playoff team or an 11th seed in the Western Conference. They had an abysmal start to the NBA season, although they are on the upswing with a record of 8-12.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO