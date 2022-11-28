Read full article on original website
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
neurologylive.com
Mirtazapine and Carbamazepine Fail to Demonstrate Clinical and Cost Effectiveness as Alzheimer Agitation Treatments
Over a 12-week treatment period, investigators found no significant differences in mean Cohen Mansfield Agitation Inventory scores between mirtazapine and placebo, with similar rates in adverse events. Findings from the SYMBAD trial (NCT03031184) suggested that mirtazapine, an antidepressant commonly prescribed for Alzheimer disease (AD) agitation, is not clinically effective or...
neurologylive.com
Donanemab Shows Greater Ability to Clear Amyloid Plaque Than Aducanumab
Over a 6-month period, percent change and mean change in brain amyloid levels significantly favored donanemab over aducanumab (Aduhelm; Biogen). In the first ever head-to-head study between donanemab (Eli Lily), an investigational antibody therapy, and aducanumab, a recently approved medication for patients with early Alzheimer disease (AD), findings showed that donanemab outperformed aducanumab in terms of amyloid clearance.1.
Experimental drug appears to slow progression of Alzheimer's disease in clinical trial but raises safety concerns
The experimental drug lecanemab shows "potential" as an Alzheimer's disease treatment, according to new Phase 3 trial results, but the findings raise some safety concerns because of its association with certain serious adverse events.
neurologylive.com
Shifting the Paradigm of Clinical Research in Alzheimer Disease With the COCOA Trial: Jared Roach, MD, PhD
The senior research scientist at the Institute for Systems Biology spoke about changing the perception of clinical trials for Alzheimer disease research based on the COCOA trial presented at the 2022 CTAD conference. [WATCH TIME: 2 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 2 minutes. “I think there are ways to increase data sharing...
studyfinds.org
Simple urine test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop
SHANGHAI, China — A simple and cheap urine test may be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, according to new research. Scientists in China say the first signs of the disease are detectable in a chemical in urine. Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and medications fail...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from noninvasive magnetic brain stimulation
Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don’t work: Either they have minimal or no effect, or the side effects are intolerable. These patients have what is called treatment-resistant depression. One promising treatment for such patients is a type of brain stimulation therapy called transcranial magnetic stimulation. This treatment is not new; it has been around since 1995. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared transcranial magnetic...
MedicalXpress
Biomarker in urine could be the first to reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease can remain undetected until it is too late to treat. Large-scale screening programs could help to detect early-stage disease, but current diagnostic methods are too cumbersome and expensive. Now, a new study is the first to identify formic acid as a sensitive urinary biomarker that can reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease, potentially paving the way for inexpensive and convenient disease screening.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover genetic variant associated with earlier onset childhood epilepsy
Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have discovered a specific genetic variant in SCN1A, the most common genetic epilepsy, that leads to an earlier onset of epilepsy, with clinical features distinct from other epilepsies. The researchers also identified a potentially effective treatment strategy. The findings were recently published in the journal Epilepsia.
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
Japanese drugmaker Eisai's shares drop on report of death in Alzheimer's trial
TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co (4523.T) fell more than 6% on Tuesday after a report that a woman who was enrolled in a trial of the company's Alzheimer's disease treatment had died from brain haemorrhage.
Prevention
New Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug, Lecanemab, Shows Promise
An experimental drug called lecanemab is getting attention after clinical trial results show that it appears to slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease, a major milestone in the fight against the deadly and progressive disease. The companies behind the drug—Biogen and Eisai—revealed in September that lecanemab reduced both cognitive and...
targetedonc.com
Genentech Withdraws Atezolizumab Indication for Certain Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer
New phase 3 data has led to Genentech removing the US indication of atezolizumab for treatment of patients ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Roche has voluntarily withdrawn the US indication of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to...
labpulse.com
Lucid Diagnostics study demonstrates esophageal cell sampling in office setting
Lucid Diagnostics on Thursday announced the results of a study involving its EsoCheck Cell Collection Device in an office setting. The study was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research’s (AACR) Special Conference: Precision Prevention, Early Detection, and Interception of Cancer held in Austin, TX, on November 17 to November 19.
beingpatient.com
Second Death Linked to Alzheimer’s Lecanemab Trial
A second patient has died of brain bleeds — an anti-amyloid side effect — in trials for Eisai’s Alzheimer’s treatment lecanemab. A 65-year-old woman with early Alzheimer’s suffered a fatal a brain bleed while receiving Eisai’s experimental Alzheimer’s antibody treatment lecanemab. This is the second death linked to the Phase 3 trial, driving further safety concerns.
ajmc.com
FDA Approves First Fecal Transplant Therapy for Prevention of CDI Recurrence
Ferring’s Rebyota, a novel first-in-class microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, has been approved by the FDA for the prevention of recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in individuals 18 years and older, following antibiotic treatment for recurrent CDI. Ferring’s Rebyota (fecal microbiota, live-jslm) was approved by the FDA yesterday for the...
labpulse.com
PictorLabs closes $15.2M financing to develop AI-based virtual staining platform
Digital pathology firm PictorLabs, which is developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled virtual staining platform, on Thursday announced that it has closed a $15.2 million financing round. The firm said it will use the funds to expand its biomarker portfolio, develop its products, and expand its talent base and corporate infrastructure.
neurologylive.com
Behavioral Lifestyle Interventions to Improve Cognitive Outcomes for Alzheimer Disease: Jared Roach, MD, PhD
The senior research scientist at the Institute for Systems Biology spoke about his presentation on multimodal clinical and lifestyle interventions that improve cognitive outcomes at the 2022 CTAD conference. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “Just from the get-go, I have to prove that I can call you...
labpulse.com
New England Biolabs introduces lyophilization solutions subsidiary
New England Biolabs on Thursday announced the introduction of its wholly-owned subsidiary, New England Biolabs Lyophilization Sciences, which focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing solutions for ambient stored products. Biolabs noted that it acquired Fluorogenics in May 2021, allowing the firm to combine Fluorogenics’ knowledge of lyophilization with Biolab’s enzymology...
