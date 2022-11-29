Read full article on original website
recordgazette.net
Providing HELP where it is needed, year-round
Peter Tozer, 75, a retired social worker who helped nonprofits in third world countries in his former life, now lives in a mobile home in Banning, relying on $1,000 in monthly social security benefits. Without the support and friendship he gets through the nonprofit HELP Inc. food pantry at 53...
Indio International Tamale Festival makes its way to Miles Avenue Park
The Indio International Tamale Festival is kicking off on Thursday with "Mercadito de Noche" which includes a festive night market. The tamale festival is taking place from December 1 to December 4. This year Thursday and Friday will be "Mercadito de Noche" from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. This is a night market that will The post Indio International Tamale Festival makes its way to Miles Avenue Park appeared first on KESQ.
localemagazine.com
Lace Up Your Skates—The First-Ever Indian Wells Winterfest Is Here!
From Holiday-Inspired Golfing to Cookie Decorating, This Is a Seasonal Event You Won’t Want to Miss. Looking for a new holiday tradition? Indian Wells Winterfest is bringing joyous fun and holiday cheer from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1! Part of Greater Palm Springs, Indian Wells is known for its epic mountain views, swaying palm trees and championship golf courses. If you’re looking to enjoy the festivities without having to deal with the cold, Indian Wells Winterfest is the perfect place to get in the holiday spirit. Simply walk from each holiday happening to the next as you experience the very best of the season at this festive and family-friendly event. Here’s what to look forward to this year!
citynewsgroup.com
Hope Lutheran Church of Riverside Donates to Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino
Hope Lutheran Church of Riverside has served the community of Riverside for the past sixty years and counting. On Tuesday, November 15, they donated 10% of the net proceeds of the sale from their property to Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB), a longtime partner in our community outreach.
recordgazette.net
Area runners excel at state; Turkey Trot champs crowned
Runners from Citrus Valley and Redlands East Valley high schools fared well in the CIF-State Cross-Country Championships. The event was held on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Woodward Park in Fresno. The Citrus Valley girls’ team finished eighth in the Division 2 girls’ race with a score of 291 and a...
newsantaana.com
Free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park set for Dec. 10
Come Celebrate the Magic of Christmas on Saturday, December 10, for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances by the All-American Boys Chorus and Bolsa Grande High School Choir as well as free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests.
Valley cities amp up security at holiday events
It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway. Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0 As organizers prepare to dazzle crowds, officials in Palm Springs The post Valley cities amp up security at holiday events appeared first on KESQ.
westsidestorynewspaper.com
Gram’s Mission BBQ, Riverside: Brings the Community Together, to the Table
As Gail Fry, Contributor to The West Side Story, waited at Gram’s Mission BBQ to meet with its owner, Benita Bratton, a new customer was overheard sharing with a friend of how she was digging into the mac & cheese exclaiming, “it was so good.”. The new customer...
NBC Los Angeles
A Palm Desert Shimmer Show Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary
WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Through Dec. 30, 2022 (select nights) Illuminated animals, treats for sale, and a festive atmosphere. COUNTING ALL OF THE STARS... during a visit to Palm Desert? You'd be outside all night, and you still might only cover a very minuscule section of the observable sky. That isn't anything to boo nor hoo over; the stunning section of the California desert is known for its velvety overhead bowl, a dome that is prettily pricked by innumerable petite points of light. But some spectaculars located on the land give all of those stars above some sparkly competition, including what's now twinkling at The Living Desert and Gardens. It's WildLights we're swooning over, an outdoor experience brimming with bright and beautiful light displays, including illuminated arrangements that pay incandescent homage to some of the animal park's residents.
recordgazette.net
Timothy Burt Freetly
Timothy Burt Freetly, 66, a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, an end to a long battle with liver cancer. He was in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones as went to be with the Lord. He is survived by...
saintscroll.com
Humans of San Dimas – Camille Calderon
“Performing just means I’m able to share what I love with people and just being able to express myself. Music has always been something I turn to when I’m having a bad day, or if there’s something going on in my life. That’s always been an outlet for me. The way I look at it is that music heals people just like it heals me everytime I perform. I just love sharing that with people.” – Senior, Camille Calderon.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Palm Springs Festival of Lights returns Saturday, December 3
Bring the whole family and come celebrate the magic of the holidays in downtown Palm Springs!. The City of Palm Springs is delighted to announce the 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont girls pummel Heritage in season opener
Looking very much like the favorite to win the Citrus Belt League for the second consecutive year, the Beaumont High girls’ basketball team rolled last week. The Cougars walloped visiting Heritage of Menifee 79-29 on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Beaumont’s season opener. Beaumont, following an up-and-down first quarter,...
24th Annual Peace Officer and Public Safety Luncheon recognizes dozens of public safety officials in the region
Honorees from several departments throughout the Coachella Valley and the desert region were recognized on Wednesday's award ceremony. Elected Officials throughout the Coachella Valley and Riverside County were in attendance and provided certificated and proclamations for honorees. Recipients were recognized for their acts of bravery and their dedication to service. Among them was Battalion Chief The post 24th Annual Peace Officer and Public Safety Luncheon recognizes dozens of public safety officials in the region appeared first on KESQ.
Couple helps rescue injured hiker who was stranded in SoCal wilderness for 2 weeks
A stranded hiker managed to survive on his own for two weeks in the Southern California wilderness until he was discovered by a couple on a camping trip nearby.
theregistrysocal.com
14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside
Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
recordgazette.net
Terriers dominate All-CBL volleyball
Junior Julia Tolstova of league champion Redlands High has been named Most Valuable Player of the All-Citrus Belt League volleyball team. Tolstova had 541 kills in 2022, ranking her seventh in the state. Redlands put four players on the first team, including Tolstova. The others were seniors Maddie Brown, sophomore...
citynewsgroup.com
Mayor's Message: Thank You, Moreno Valley!
Growing up in Moreno Valley, I always felt that it was my calling to serve my community and help it thrive. As far back as I can remember, I wanted to do right by my family, friends, and neighbors who worked hard each day to provide for their loved ones.
imbibemagazine.com
Inside Look: The Copper Room, Yucca Valley
The recently opened Copper Room in the Yucca Valley Airport is technically an airport bar, but it’s unlike any other. Not only does it sport a relaxed vibe with nary a harried traveler to be found, but the food and drinks are worth writing home about. Plus, it’s one of the few airport bars that doesn’t require a boarding pass, and it will instantly transport visitors to another era.
recordgazette.net
Wildcats lend helping hand for Thanksgiving
The Redlands East Valley (REV) High football team, heading into Thanksgiving, was filled with the spirit of the season. The Wildcats on Monday, Nov. 21, volunteered with the County of San Bernardino to help distribute turkeys and all the trimmings to the less fortunate. “Our kids worked hard, and we...
