Spirit Lake, IA

Funds Being Raised for Restoration of Historic Emmet County Farmstead

Wallingford, IA (Radio Iowa) — Funds are being raised for restoration work at the Brugjeld (Broo-yeld) Peterson Point Historic Farmstead located East of Wallingford, and the first occasion is this weekend. The Peterson Point Preservation Foundation, made up mostly of descendants of the original builders, recently entered a three-year...
Iowa Governor Appoints New Judge For Part of Local Area

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– There is going to be a new face on the bench in part of the listening area with the announcement by Governor Kim Reynolds that she has made her selection for a new district associate judge for District 2B. Kathryn Austin of Eldora was given...
Storm Lake Questions TIF Income

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The City of Storm Lake’s finance director believes they haven’t been receiving the correct amount of tax income from five tax-increment financing districts for at least five years. Brian Oakleaf says he’s crunched the numbers on the property the city owns – King’s Pointe Water Park – and receipts are short by over a million dollars.
Spencer Chamber Updates Chamber Bucks Program

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a modern gift card to replace the old paper Spencer Bucks. Program Coordinator Blake Goss stopped by Ryan Long’s morning show to introduce the new offering. Goss says the gift cards are currently accepted at 38...
Three Charged In Osceola County Traffic Stops

Sibley, IA (KICD)– Two traffic stops last week in Osceola County resulted in three people being charged. The first stop was on Thanksgiving Day where 23 year old Dylan Bronson-Groen of Sheldon was taken into custody for alleged Possession of Controlled Marijuana he was cited to a future court appearance.
Storm Lake Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Erie Street for a minor violation at around 10:45 Sunday morning and reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Police then searched the vehicle finding four ounces of marijuana in a backpack, leading to the arrest of one of the individuals in the car identified as 20-year-old Gilo Gilo.
Two Charged with Drug Offenses Following Laurens Traffic Stop

Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug offenses following a November traffic stop in Laurens. The Pochoantas County Sheriff’s Office inititated the stop in the early morning hours of November 21st on West Garfield Street which led to 41-year-old Bruce Christensen being charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 52-year-old Carman Fischer was also arrested and charged with allegedly possessing marijuana and meth.
SCT Presents Miracle on 34th Street

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Community Theatre presents Miracle on 34th Street this weekend and next. Artistic Director Dave DeChristopher is directing this main stage production based on the movie. Showtimes and ticket information is available at the Spencer Community theatre website. The corporate sponsor is Midwest Hearing.
