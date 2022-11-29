ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

East Texas native Patrick Mahomes announces birth of second child

By Darby Good
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YjSOm_0jR9sjMI00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes and former UT Tyler soccer player Brittany Matthews have introduced their second child to the world.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones questioned over 1957 photo

The Chiefs quarterback took to Twitter Monday night to announce the birth of his son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

The post featured a photo of the newborn’s feet and a chain that reads “Bronze.” In his post, Mahomes said his son was born on Monday, November 29, at 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

The couple welcomes their second child over a year after the birth of their daughter Sterling Skye in 2021 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Injured Troup football player continues recovery

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. A post stated, “Cooper has been experiencing headaches and stomach pains. He...
TROUP, TX
CBS19

How Miranda Lambert's influence impacts her hometown of Lindale

LINDALE, Texas — East Texas is home to a lot of country music greats but nobody has put an East Texas city on the map as much as Lindale native Miranda Lambert. “She never ceases to say the word Lindale to tout her hometown no matter where she is, she's talking about Lindale, Texas,“ said Miranda’s father Rick Lambert.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Longview head coach on the East Texas teams left in playoffs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - While Longview’s football team gets ready for Mansfield Timberview, head coach John King shared his thoughts on the number of other east Texas teams still in the post season. “Yeah, I was looking at that the brackets and how many east Texas schools are left...
LONGVIEW, TX
High School Football PRO

Nacogdoches, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Newton High School football team will have a game with Harmony High School on December 02, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NACOGDOCHES, TX
High School Football PRO

Marshall, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carthage High School football team will have a game with Pleasant Grove High School on December 02, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PLEASANT GROVE, CA
KETK / FOX51 News

UT Health Tyler names new CEO, effective 2023

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — UT Health Tyler has named Zach Dietze as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The organization said that Dietze is an experienced healthcare executive who most recently served as chief operating officer of Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Before that, he served as assistant administrator, then as CEO of Seton Medical […]
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Game of the Week: Carthage vs. Pleasant Grove

The H&W Marine PowerSports Game of the Week features two East Texas powers in Carthage (13-0) and Pleasant Grove (11-2) as they face off in the quarterfinals of the UIL 4A-Div. 2 playoffs. This is their fifth meeting since 2018 with Carthage winning the four previous matchups. Check out the...
CARTHAGE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020

Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Christmas parade in Tyler kicks off holiday festivities

TYLER, Texas — The holiday festivities kicked off with the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade and the tree lighting ceremony on the square. "Lots of great lights, great bands," said the Mumuy Family who attended the parade. Those were just some of the sights and sounds the...
TYLER, TX
The Daily South

The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

Tyler PD sergeant retiring after 11 years

TYLER, Texas — Members of the Tyler Police Department are honoring one of their own as they celebrate the retirement of Sergeant Wendell Gardner. Sgt. Gardner started his career at the Tyler Police Department in March of 1998. He went from a career as a Registered Nurse to joining his three brothers, three of them being officers and one being a dispatcher, at the Tyler Police Department.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Rusk County cowboy church celebrates Christmas with recreation of Bethlehem

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Normally, this venue is a rodeo arena, but for the next few days, it’s Bethlehem. The Bar None Cowboy Church, located between Henderson and Tatum at 9162 State Highway 43, is taking visitors back in time 2000 years to the birth of Christ. It’s a family-friendly event with plenty for the kids to do, and it’s free to attend.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List

If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chapel Hill ISD mourns elementary student who died in wreck

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD announced on Tuesday they are mourning the death of a Wise Elementary student who died in a wreck over Thanksgiving break. In a message to the district, Superintendent Lamond Dean said Daniela Nevaeh Ramirez was involved in a crash and “with tremendous sadness” informed the district of her […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
TYLER, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy