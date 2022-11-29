Report card evaluates performance of Tennessee schools, districts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee Department of Education on Monday released its 2021-2022 State Report Card, offering a detailed look at individual schools, school districts and statewide education performance.

Student enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year across the state was listed at 967,356. The report listed 30% of all Tennessee students were considered economically disadvantaged. Around 13%, or roughly 125,000 students, had disabilities, according to the report.

The four-year graduation rate was listed at 88.7%, down 0.9% from the previous year. The graduation rate for economically disadvantaged students was 80.8% and 71.3% for students with disabilities.

The statewide Ready Graduate rate, which reflects the percentage of students who demonstrated readiness for postsecondary education and/or a career after high school, was 39.7%. The academic achievement success rate, referring to the percentage of students whose test scores met or exceeded expectations on state English Language Arts and math assessments, was 33.8%.

More than 1 in 5 students statewide were considered chronically out of school, meaning they missed 10% or more of enrolled instructional days. The 20.3% rate was nearly 5% higher than 2021 and more than 7% higher than both 2019 and 2020.

In Knox County Schools , the chronic out-of-school rate was above the statewide average. A total of 27% of KCS students were considered chronically out of school in 2022, more than 10% higher than in the three previous years.

Nearly 45% of economically disadvantaged students and more than 35% of students with disabilities in Knox County were considered chronically out of school.

School district performance indicators on the report like academic achievement, chronically out-of-school rate, graduation rate and English Language Proficiency are also scored on a 0-4 scale. Knox County rated a 0 for chronically out-of-school rate. For academic achievement for grades 6-8 and 9-12, the district was given a rating of one. Academic Achievement for grades 3-5 and overall graduation rate were rated at two.

Knox County Schools saw its highest rating, three, in the English Language Proficiency Assessment. The report listed that 42.3% of English learners in Knox County demonstrated growth in their English language abilities, more than 11% higher than 2021. The statewide average for 2022 was 43%, up from 25.8% in 2021.

At 14:1, Knox County’s student-to-teacher ratio was on par with the statewide average. The county’s student to school service support personnel ratio, which is calculated by dividing the total number of students by the total number of support staff personnel like counselors or instructional coaches, was listed at 115:1. The statewide average in 2022 was 160:1.

Visit tdepublicschools.onedmeand.sas.com to see more statewide performance indicators, performance reports for individual schools and school districts.

