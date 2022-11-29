Operation Sgt. Santa is back at the Fort Eustis Railroad

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Operation Sergeant Santa is back for the 2022 holiday season. In 2021, the holiday event returned for the first time after 49 years. This year will continue the fun!

Head to Joint Base Langley Eustis in Newport News to enjoy 1-hour holiday train rides around the Fort Eustis Railroad. The event is operated by the Military Railroad Society. Enter at the Matthew Jones House Historical Marker.

The event will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on December 10 – 11 and December 17 – 18.

Head over early for hot chocolate, cookies, and entertainment prior to boarding. Sgt. Santa is also planning on attending the event this year. Gifts will be passed out to every child on board.

More cars will be available for the event this year, as they expect to have more than 4,000 passengers attend this season.

Visitors can choose between different holiday-decorated cars on the train. In addition to seating cars, there will be a barbershop car available for passengers to enjoy. Barbershop reservations are required.

Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa

Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa

Overland Trail- B﻿arber Shop Lounge Car. Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa

Overland Trail- B﻿arber Shop Lounge Car. Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa

Chester County Car. Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa

F﻿rancis L. Suter “Santa Suite”. Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa

Rocky River Lounge Car. Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa

Catalpa Falls Car. Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa

Tickets range from $40 to $60, with additional fees.

Anyone can purchase tickets, but in order to get on base you must have a DoD, Veteran, Retired, Contractor or VHIC ID Card holder with you. This event is not open to the general public. Children that are able to fit in your lap are able to ride for free. This is limited to one child per lap.

Due to the age of the train, the cars are not ADA compliant. Please contact the event for more information.

For booking and more information, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.