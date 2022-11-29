ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Operation Sgt. Santa is back at the Fort Eustis Railroad

By Sarah Goode
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Operation Sergeant Santa is back for the 2022 holiday season. In 2021, the holiday event returned for the first time after 49 years. This year will continue the fun!

Head to Joint Base Langley Eustis in Newport News to enjoy 1-hour holiday train rides around the Fort Eustis Railroad. The event is operated by the Military Railroad Society. Enter at the Matthew Jones House Historical Marker.

‘Operation Sgt. Santa’: For 1st time in 40 years, Fort Eustis hosts free holiday train rides for military families

The event will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on December 10 11 and December 17 18.

Head over early for hot chocolate, cookies, and entertainment prior to boarding. Sgt. Santa is also planning on attending the event this year. Gifts will be passed out to every child on board.

More cars will be available for the event this year, as they expect to have more than 4,000 passengers attend this season.

Visitors can choose between different holiday-decorated cars on the train. In addition to seating cars, there will be a barbershop car available for passengers to enjoy. Barbershop reservations are required.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11um0Y_0jR9sF4c00
    Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40izeG_0jR9sF4c00
    Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1F6a_0jR9sF4c00
    Overland Trail- B﻿arber Shop Lounge Car. Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYxXY_0jR9sF4c00
    Overland Trail- B﻿arber Shop Lounge Car. Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lx76C_0jR9sF4c00
    Chester County Car. Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnQQE_0jR9sF4c00
    F﻿rancis L. Suter “Santa Suite”. Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bhS9b_0jR9sF4c00
    Rocky River Lounge Car. Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uEtr_0jR9sF4c00
    Catalpa Falls Car. Photo courtesy of Operation Sgt. Santa

Tickets range from $40 to $60, with additional fees.

Anyone can purchase tickets, but in order to get on base you must have a DoD, Veteran, Retired, Contractor or VHIC ID Card holder with you. This event is not open to the general public. Children that are able to fit in your lap are able to ride for free. This is limited to one child per lap.

Due to the age of the train, the cars are not ADA compliant. Please contact the event for more information.

For booking and more information, click here .

