FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whtc.com
Kylie Rae Motter
Kylie Rae Motter, age 31, of Zeeland, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, following an extended medical journey. Kylie was born and raised in Zeeland and graduated from Zeeland East High School in 2009. She received her bachelor’s degree from Aquinas College in 2014. Most recently she worked selling Pampered Chef where she could use her gifts of bringing people together and making them feel valued and important.
whtc.com
Magic at the Mill Opens Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – An effort to expand Holland’s tourism footprint beyond the warm weather months is underway. Locals are aware of the long-standing annual events such as this past Tuesday’s Parade of Lights and Friday night’s Sinterklaas Eve celebration, but a new tradition gets underway on Friday evening. Magic at the Mill features Holland’s icornic DeZwaan windmill in Christmas lighting, surrounded by a thousand LED tulip blossoms in a synchronized light and music show. Windmill Island Gardens in its entirety, including its permanent shops, will be open, and youngsters can say hello to Sinterklaas himself.
whtc.com
Holland Police Log December 1, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
whtc.com
JoAnn Bremer
JoAnn C. Bremer, 89, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Earlier this year, JoAnn moved to Cape Girardeau, to live near her daughter. The fourth of nine children, JoAnn was born October 28, 1933, in Grand Rapids, Michigan,...
whtc.com
Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
whtc.com
Allegan County lottery club wins big with Mega Money Match Fast Cash jackpot
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An Allegan County lottery club is now the lucky winner of more than eight-hundred-thousand dollars in the Michigan Lottery’s Mega Money Match game. According to a news release from the Michigan Lottery, the three-person Bunker Hill Lottery club won the $862,958 jackpot...
