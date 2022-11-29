HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – An effort to expand Holland’s tourism footprint beyond the warm weather months is underway. Locals are aware of the long-standing annual events such as this past Tuesday’s Parade of Lights and Friday night’s Sinterklaas Eve celebration, but a new tradition gets underway on Friday evening. Magic at the Mill features Holland’s icornic DeZwaan windmill in Christmas lighting, surrounded by a thousand LED tulip blossoms in a synchronized light and music show. Windmill Island Gardens in its entirety, including its permanent shops, will be open, and youngsters can say hello to Sinterklaas himself.

