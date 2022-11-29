Torrii Fedrick (Robinson)Photo byThomas County Sherriff Office. According to Thomas County Sheriff's Office Facebook: On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Thomas County Coroner’s Office to Investigate a possible poisoning death. The Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Thomasville Office of Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A joint 14-month investigation ended on Monday, November 28, 2022, with the arrest of Torrii Fedrick (Robinson), the victim’s widow. Fedrick (Robinson) was booked into the Thomas County Jail and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and felony theft by taking. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the GBI and the Coroner’s Office for their assistance in this case. The Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences again to the family of Mr. Phil Fedrick.

THOMASVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO