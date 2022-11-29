ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Green Sprouts sippy cups, bottles recalled for potential for lead poisoning

By Maggie Matteson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVqaG_0jR9rwYI00

(WHNT) – Green Sprouts, a holistic baby goods company, is recalling stainless steel bottles and cups due to a lead poisoning scare.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), three types of Green Sprout products are being recalled due to the likelihood of lead poisoning.

Schools dismissing early for potential severe weather

Reports have been filed saying that there have been incidents of the bottles’ base breaking off and exposing the solder dot, which is leaded.

The recall involves roughly 10,500 of the 6 and 8-ounce Green Sprouts stainless steel sippy cups and bottles. The tracking numbers to look for on the bottom of those products are 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985.

The stainless steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green and navy with one of three closure options: a silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle; a silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle; or a silicone straw with plastic screw-on flip cap. Pictures of these can be viewed on the USCPSC website .

Consumers should immediately take all recalled products away from children and contact Green Sprouts . You can call 800-876-1574 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. You can also email the company at ContactUs@GreenSprouts.com. Customers will receive a refund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Louisiana duo behind bars, had 150 xanax pills and gun: Police

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, Monroe Police have been receiving information that 29-year-old Daniel Modicue and 26-year-old Billishea Kid were allegedly selling narcotics from their apartment. During the investigation, Monroe Police conducted surveillance on the residence. On November 29, 2022, Monroe Police […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for fatal shooting of Louisiana produce delivery driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted for allegedly killing a Louisiana produce company driver in Jackson earlier this year has been arrested. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Jacob Collins was taken into custody and arrested on an outstanding murder warrant on Saturday, November 26. Collins was wanted for the murder of Tarik Domino that […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Public alert issued after claims of plastic in sausage

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert over concerns that Jet High Prairie Meats and Fantasma’s finest fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received a […]
MISSOURI STATE
WKRG News 5

Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
CAPE CORAL, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who allegedly forced two people into a walk-in cooler and robbed the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway on Nov. 10. Christopher Lamar Joseph, 45, was the man identified by MPD. Police are still looking for Joseph. Joseph is accused of robbing the Fulton […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Armed & extremely dangerous’ man arrested, charged with 2 counts of attempted murder: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they previously said was “armed and extremely dangerous” after being accused of shooting a man in Citronelle on Nov. 27, according to the jail log. Joshua Skipper, 37, was booked into Metro Jail at around 5:00 p.m. […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

1 man, 1 juvenile charged with attempted murder for October shootings in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and juvenile are behind bars, charged with attempted murder in connection with two drive-by shootings that happened in October, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Emmenuelu James Moomoogal Salter, 20, was charged with attempted murder, possession of weapon, discharge firearm from a vehicle and missile into a […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Crestview man charged with shooting, killing neighbors dog

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies said a man was booked into Okaloosa County Jail for shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog in Crestview on Nov. 26. Willie Ray Gibson, 76, is charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public. The arrest report from OCSO said the dog escaped from its home and was […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Waterspout spotted in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather moved across The Panhandle Wednesday morning triggering a tornado warning and waterspouts across our area. News 13’s Kristen Kennedy spotted the spout on the tower cam while live on air alerting viewers about the potential dangers of the storm. We are still monitoring these storms as they move […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Student found dead on Jackson State University campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a male victim’s body was found on Jackson State’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim, who has not been identified, had been shot. His body was found inside a vehicle. Jackson State University (JSU) leaders confirmed the victim was a student. They […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy