Manassas Park, VA

Inside Nova

Fairfax continues to mull the future of its parking requirements

Parking – preferably less of it – would be required in varying quantities, depending on development density and transit access, under Fairfax County’s “Parking Reimagined” proposal. County officials this past spring and summer drafted a tiered framework for parking in various zones, with the idea...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Pharma company to establish packaging operation in Prince William County

A pharmaceutical company is investing $12.5 million to establish a packaging operation in Prince William County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the county announced Wednesday that Granules India Ltd. will establish the 79,000-square-foot facility near Manassas, creating 57 new jobs. “Granules India’s new packaging operation in Prince William County is an...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Passenger counts dip after a month's worth of free rides on VRE

Here’s more proof, if any was needed, that the most impactful four-letter word in the English language really does start with an “f.”. Virginia Railway Express’s average daily ridership dropped nearly 10 percent from September to October, according to new counts, as the commuter-rail line reinstated fares that had been eliminated systemwide in September.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William supervisors to consider pay bump

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors might give its successors a pay raise. At the board’s Nov. 22 meeting, Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, directed county staff to gather information on the board’s compensation compared to that in neighboring jurisdictions. Local governing bodies can change their compensation, but...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Fairfax homeowners, keep your wallets ready

Editorial: Fairfax homeowners, keep your wallets handy. Our word for the day is “insatiable” – as in “it looks like the Fairfax County government’s insatiable need for additional revenue, year after year, will continue unabated.”. County leaders have begun looking into the crystal ball and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington single-family home likely to get historic designation

Arlington County Board members later this month are expected to ratify creation of a local historic district for a single-family property in the Virginia Square neighborhood. Both the homeowner (Marie Schum-Brady) and the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) support the action, which if authorized will give HALRB members a large say over exterior alterations on the parcel, located at 3500 14th Street. North.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper police chief retiring, effective Jan. 1

Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins announced Thursday his retirement from the Town of Culpeper effective Jan. 1. Town Manager Chris Hively will name Major Chris Settle Acting Police Chief, beginning Jan. 1. A selection process for the next police chief has not yet been determined. Jenkins has served the Town...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Regional unemployment down on year-over-year basis

The Washington region saw higher unemployment in October than a month before but the rate was down from a year ago, according to new federal data. With 3,372,711 counted in the civilian workforce and 110,782 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in October was up from 3.1 percent a month before but down from 4.1 percent in October 2021, according to figures reported Dec. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Man with machete robs Woodbridge Sheetz

A man brandishing a machete robbed the Sheetz on Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge late Monday. Police were called to the store at 11:07 p.m., after the robber entered, walked behind the service counter and brandished a machete-style knife towards the employee, police said. The suspect then grabbed numerous boxes...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

GOP readies list of prospective Arlington Electoral Board appointees

The Arlington County Republican Committee is on the verge of submitting names that will form the candidate pool for Arlington’s next Electoral Board member, party leaders said Nov. 29. About five qualified candidates have expressed interest in the post, party chairman Lori Urban and GOP spokesman Matthew Hurtt told...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper man charged with drug offenses following search warrant

A 29-year-old Culpeper man was charged with drug offenses following the conclusion of a lengthy investigation by The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. On Nov. 28, Daniel Ruiz-Torres was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 200 block of Jenkins Avenue in the Town of Culpeper, Virginia State Police said in a press release Wednesday.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

McLean runner sixth at south region cross country meet

McLean High School’s Thais Rolly finished sixth at the Champs Sports Cross Country South Region girls championship race on Nov. 26 in Charlotte, N.C. Her time was 17:18.2 on the 5,000-meter McAlpine Greenway course. The winning time was 16:58.9. By finishing in the top 10, Rolly qualified to run...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Western Branch-Freedom-Woodbridge state semifinal preview

Western Branch (11-2) at Freedom-Woodbridge (13-0) When: Saturday, 2 p.m. 15201 Neabsco Mills Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22191. Next up: The Western Branch-Freedom winner faces the winner of the game between James Madison (10-3) and Fairfax (13-0) for the state title Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University. Last...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

