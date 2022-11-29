Read full article on original website
Related
Holiday events to be held at Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Festivities at the Alliance Public Library include Season’s Readings, which features our children’s collection in festive wrapping. Check out a holiday book to unwrap and read at home from December 1st through 23rd. To commemorate the 100th Year of Charles M. Schulz, preschool through grade...
Story Time to be held at the Alliance Public Library
Alliance, NE –Story Time at the Alliance Public Library for ages 3-6 began on Tuesday, November 29th in the new Children’s Room. Story Time is offered weekly on Tuesdays at 10 am and Thursdays at 1 pm for about 45 minutes each session. Activities include several stories, puppets, birthdays, music and crafts. Themes include “December Dazzle” on November 29th and December 1st, “Treasures & Traditions” on December 6th and 8th, “Holiday Sparkles” on December 13th and 15th.
Kris Kringle Christmas Boutique to be held in Chadron
BOB CHAIRS - Bob Hawthorne. CHADRON STATE COLLEGE CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER FUNDRAISER - Lona Downs. COOKIES BY THE POUND - Consuming Fire Dance & Gymnastics. GRANDMA'S PLAYHOUSE & ICE CREAM SHOPPE - Norma Cozad. H BAR L CUSTOMES - Chelsea Schaub. HANDCRAFTS - Karen Edwards. HANDMADE CRAFTS - Leslie Justus.
Annual community Christmas tree erected in Chadron
Staff from the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands (NNFG) delivered and erected the annual Community Christmas tree on Nov. 29 in Chadron's Community Square. Partners were NPPD, the City of Chadron & the Chadron CofC. Come enjoy our tree.
City of Alliance reminds community about yard waste collection
Alliance – The last days for yard waste collection will be Tuesday, November 29th for blue steel containers and Wednesday, November 30th for blue rollout bins. For more information, contact Public Works Director Ross Grant at 762-1907.
CSC Foundation Fund Drive ends with celebration
CHADRON – The Chadron State Foundation celebrated the successful end of its annual Fall Fund Drive Nov. 17 at the Bean Broker. Teams of volunteers from the campus and the community secured pledges from donors during October. At the event, teams that earned the most points were acknowledged, as...
4 CSC student teams win RBLI funds to improve communities including Alliance
CHADRON – Twelve Rural Business Leadership Initiative (RBLI) student teams competed Nov. 10 for four awards of $2,500 that will be used for improvement projects in rural communities. The winning teams in the pitch competition were Keep Morrill Nebraska Clean, Chadron State College Trail Signage Project, Make More Possible...
5 challenges for Nebraska hikers including Dawes, Sheridan Co. trails
Hikers seeking a challenge will find what they’re looking for on these five Nebraska trails. Along several, hundreds of feet of elevation changes will test your hiking stamina, but scenic views make it worth the climb to the top. Other trails take time to complete or offer minimal protection from the elements.
Art Day attracts nearly 100 high school students in Chadron
CHADRON – After a two-year hiatus, the CSC High School Art Day took place Nov. 8 despite the city of Chadron losing power the day before during a damaging windstorm. Regional high school art teachers and nearly 100 students were excited and enthusiastic to attend the event, according to Art Professor Mary Donahue.
panhandlepost.com
Dana Duane Daniels (1963 - 2022)
Dana Duane Daniels was born November 19, 1963 in Livingston, Montana to Duane Gene Daniels and Marjorie (Winnie) Winifred Byford. He passed away in Heber, Arizona, November 23, 2022 on the trip home from Phoenix, Arizona after his second cancer surgery. Dana was an Alliance High Graduate of 1982. He...
Panhandle police activity, Nov. 17 - Nov. 30
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
City of Alliance declares snow emergency
Alliance – The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Tuesday, November 29th at 5:00 pm. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel. Due to the predicted snow totals, crews will be plowing snow on these routes multiple times. Per the City of Alliance Municipal Code Ordinance No. 2883, Sec.24-27, please note that it is the duty of the owner of every lot or parcel adjacent to a permanent sidewalk to clean off and remove all snow within 24 hours after snow accumulation, however, snow shall not be moved from lots, driveways, or adjacent sidewalks into the city streets, alley or neighboring lots. Such an offense shall be considered a misdemeanor and is punishable by a $100.00 fine. The Alliance Police Department will attempt to make contact with owners of any vehicles left parked on designated snow routes. Any vehicles not moved will be towed.
agjournalonline.com
Solar installation at Pine Ridge Reservation will ‘build resilience’
At Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation, located on the Pine Ridge Reservation, renewable energy plays an important role in a vision to build resilient communities while reducing environmental impact. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access...
Alliance man sentenced to prison for lighting woman on fire, possession of LSD
24-year-old Jon Mazanec of Alliance will serve 10-15 years in prison for second degree domestic assault with a prior conviction (Class 2A Felony), third degree domestic assault with a prior conviction (Class 3A Felony), and possession of LSD (Class 4 Felony). Box Butte County District Court Judge Travis O'Gorman credited...
🔊 CSC ROAD SHOW PODCAST: Cross Country HC Luke Karamitros
Chadron State Cross Country Head Coach Luke Karamitros recaps his team's season, talks about the success from one of CSC's top freshman in school history, how his talented young team is learning to adapt from high school to college distances, training advantages in Chadron, the 2023 recruiting class and how next season's schedule is coming along.
🔊 CSC ROAD SHOW PODCAST: Men's 🏀 with Porter Anderson
Junior Porter Anderson shares insights into the early CSC season, Thanksgiving week trip to Texas where his mom got to watch him play for the first time in college, confidence after the blowout win over rival UNK, building a winning mindset and culture, striving for incredible success this season, and his tennis battles with Assistant Coach Nick Hilton! The show was taped live at The Ridge in Chadron on November 30, 2022. Hosted by Dave Collins.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201048 16:54 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : minor damage to a vehicle/ multiple cracks on driver's side window/ multiple wittnesses advised they saw a female throw an object toward the vehicle causing the window to crack/ Am investigation was conducted/ Charges recommended. Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201048 16:54 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : minor...
POST PODCAST: AHS One-Act Play Team
Alliance High School One-Act Play Team members Carlie Schneider, Annaka Digmann, Kailie Stone, Christian Soriano and Mario Rodriguez discuss, and perform a scene from, their 2022 competition play.
🔊 CSC ROAD SHOW PODCAST: Former 🏀 player turned coach Jacob Jefferson
CSC Women's Basketball Assistant Coach and former Eagle player Jacob Jefferson shares thoughts on his career and overcoming several knee injuries, differences from being on the player side to coaching side of college basketball, planning out the top RMAC food spots on road trips, the relationships he's built with his former teammates, and teaching his players how to overcome adversity and challenging situations.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0