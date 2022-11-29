ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Holiday events to be held at Alliance Public Library

Alliance – Festivities at the Alliance Public Library include Season’s Readings, which features our children’s collection in festive wrapping. Check out a holiday book to unwrap and read at home from December 1st through 23rd. To commemorate the 100th Year of Charles M. Schulz, preschool through grade...
ALLIANCE, NE
Story Time to be held at the Alliance Public Library

Alliance, NE –Story Time at the Alliance Public Library for ages 3-6 began on Tuesday, November 29th in the new Children’s Room. Story Time is offered weekly on Tuesdays at 10 am and Thursdays at 1 pm for about 45 minutes each session. Activities include several stories, puppets, birthdays, music and crafts. Themes include “December Dazzle” on November 29th and December 1st, “Treasures & Traditions” on December 6th and 8th, “Holiday Sparkles” on December 13th and 15th.
ALLIANCE, NE
Kris Kringle Christmas Boutique to be held in Chadron

BOB CHAIRS - Bob Hawthorne. CHADRON STATE COLLEGE CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER FUNDRAISER - Lona Downs. COOKIES BY THE POUND - Consuming Fire Dance & Gymnastics. GRANDMA'S PLAYHOUSE & ICE CREAM SHOPPE - Norma Cozad. H BAR L CUSTOMES - Chelsea Schaub. ​HANDCRAFTS - Karen Edwards. HANDMADE CRAFTS - Leslie Justus.
CHADRON, NE
Annual community Christmas tree erected in Chadron

Staff from the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands (NNFG) delivered and erected the annual Community Christmas tree on Nov. 29 in Chadron's Community Square. Partners were NPPD, the City of Chadron & the Chadron CofC. Come enjoy our tree.
CHADRON, NE
CSC Foundation Fund Drive ends with celebration

CHADRON – The Chadron State Foundation celebrated the successful end of its annual Fall Fund Drive Nov. 17 at the Bean Broker. Teams of volunteers from the campus and the community secured pledges from donors during October. At the event, teams that earned the most points were acknowledged, as...
CHADRON, NE
Art Day attracts nearly 100 high school students in Chadron

CHADRON – After a two-year hiatus, the CSC High School Art Day took place Nov. 8 despite the city of Chadron losing power the day before during a damaging windstorm. Regional high school art teachers and nearly 100 students were excited and enthusiastic to attend the event, according to Art Professor Mary Donahue.
CHADRON, NE
Dana Duane Daniels (1963 - 2022)

Dana Duane Daniels was born November 19, 1963 in Livingston, Montana to Duane Gene Daniels and Marjorie (Winnie) Winifred Byford. He passed away in Heber, Arizona, November 23, 2022 on the trip home from Phoenix, Arizona after his second cancer surgery. Dana was an Alliance High Graduate of 1982. He...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle police activity, Nov. 17 - Nov. 30

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
City of Alliance declares snow emergency

Alliance – The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Tuesday, November 29th at 5:00 pm. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel. Due to the predicted snow totals, crews will be plowing snow on these routes multiple times. Per the City of Alliance Municipal Code Ordinance No. 2883, Sec.24-27, please note that it is the duty of the owner of every lot or parcel adjacent to a permanent sidewalk to clean off and remove all snow within 24 hours after snow accumulation, however, snow shall not be moved from lots, driveways, or adjacent sidewalks into the city streets, alley or neighboring lots. Such an offense shall be considered a misdemeanor and is punishable by a $100.00 fine. The Alliance Police Department will attempt to make contact with owners of any vehicles left parked on designated snow routes. Any vehicles not moved will be towed.
ALLIANCE, NE
🔊 CSC ROAD SHOW PODCAST: Cross Country HC Luke Karamitros

Chadron State Cross Country Head Coach Luke Karamitros recaps his team's season, talks about the success from one of CSC's top freshman in school history, how his talented young team is learning to adapt from high school to college distances, training advantages in Chadron, the 2023 recruiting class and how next season's schedule is coming along.
CHADRON, NE
🔊 CSC ROAD SHOW PODCAST: Men's 🏀 with Porter Anderson

Junior Porter Anderson shares insights into the early CSC season, Thanksgiving week trip to Texas where his mom got to watch him play for the first time in college, confidence after the blowout win over rival UNK, building a winning mindset and culture, striving for incredible success this season, and his tennis battles with Assistant Coach Nick Hilton! The show was taped live at The Ridge in Chadron on November 30, 2022. Hosted by Dave Collins.
CHADRON, NE
Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202201048 16:54 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : minor damage to a vehicle/ multiple cracks on driver's side window/ multiple wittnesses advised they saw a female throw an object toward the vehicle causing the window to crack/ Am investigation was conducted/ Charges recommended. Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201048 16:54 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : minor...
ALLIANCE, NE
POST PODCAST: AHS One-Act Play Team

Alliance High School One-Act Play Team members Carlie Schneider, Annaka Digmann, Kailie Stone, Christian Soriano and Mario Rodriguez discuss, and perform a scene from, their 2022 competition play.
🔊 CSC ROAD SHOW PODCAST: Former 🏀 player turned coach Jacob Jefferson

CSC Women's Basketball Assistant Coach and former Eagle player Jacob Jefferson shares thoughts on his career and overcoming several knee injuries, differences from being on the player side to coaching side of college basketball, planning out the top RMAC food spots on road trips, the relationships he's built with his former teammates, and teaching his players how to overcome adversity and challenging situations.
CHADRON, NE
Alliance, NE
