Baltimore, MD

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After Backlash

By @PersiaNicole
 3 days ago

Source: (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Following the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars, things got a bit heated on social media between Lamar Jackson and a fan. The fan on twitter sent out a series of tweets saying that the Ravens should “Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team.” Well of course that didn’t sit well with Lamar and he decided to clap back saying, “Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did (followed by what many people are saying was vulgar/ anti gay language ).

Lamar did immediately delete his tweeted however in the normal social media fashion it was already seen & screenshot. The tweet has cause a lot of backlash on social media causes Lamar to respond on Twitter denying having any issues with the LGBTQ community.

“Not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race.”

The Baltimore Ravens head coach also added in on the conversation and said he tells his players not to engage on social media with fans immediately after games, especially losses. Harbaugh also added that Lamar’s response is so out of character for him. Check out his full response below,

Source: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images / Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

The post Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Lamar Jackson's Tweet After Backlash appeared first on 92 Q .

92Q

92Q

