ETOnline.com
Jake Flint, Country Singer, Dead at 37 Just Hours After Marrying Wife Brenda
Country singer Jake Flint has died. Jake's unexpected passing comes just hours after his wedding to his new wife, Brenda Flint. He was 37 years old. Jake's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed the sad news to The Oklahoman on Monday. According to Doyal, the "What’s Your Name?" singer died in his sleep after he and Brenda exchanged vows on Saturday. The singer’s cause of death has yet to be announced.
Blythe Danner reveals she has oral cancer, which claimed life of husband Bruce Paltrow
"Meet the Fockers" star Blythe Danner, the mother of Gwyneth Paltrow, shares details of her years-long battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma.
Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
Elizabeth Taylor's older brother only died recently but he was known as the founder of a hippie commune
Baby Elizabeth Taylor with her mother and brother Howard in 1934Credit: Francis Taylor ?; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) had a beloved older brother, Howard Taylor (1929 - 2020).
Prevention
‘Live’ Host Kelly Ripa Is Drawing Major Attention After Posting Photo of Daughter and Sons
Kelly Ripa surprised fans when she released her first book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, but they were more recently touched by the heartfelt Instagram she posted thanking her family for their support as she wrote it. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host paid tribute to her husband Mark...
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
Prevention
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report
“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
Popculture
Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Speaks out Amid His Health Scare
Deborah Roberts, wife of TODAY host Al Roker, has spoken about the star's health after he was admitted to the hospital for blood clots. After suffering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the weather anchor has been recuperating. In addition to sharing sweet photos of the couple on her Instagram account, Roberts, 62, also spoke out about her husband's medical condition. The ABC News senior national affairs correspondent uploaded a selfie of the pair smiling in their backyard while wearing matching denim outfits to her social media account.
thesource.com
Sinbad’s Family Shares New Images Of Legendary Comedian Learning How To Walk Two Years After Suffering From Stroke
In 2020, Sinbad suffered a major ischemic stroke caused by a blood clot going from his brain to his heart. Surgery was performed, but the day after having the stroke, another blood clot formed. Sinbad underwent surgery again and was transferred to Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, where he underwent another surgery to reduce swelling in his head. During surgery, surgeons discovered a bleed, and was put in a medically induced coma.
TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 21
Canadian influencer Megha Thakur has died “suddenly and unexpectedly” at the age of 21, her parents have announced.The TikTok star, who was from Brampton, Ontario, was well known for promoting self-confidence and body positivity, with Thakur frequently sharing videos of herself dancing with her more than 930,000 followers on TikTok.In a post to her Instagram on Tuesday, Thakur’s parents shared the news of her “unexpected” passing, writing: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on 24 November 2022 in the early morning...
Married ‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchors Leave Partners for Each Other
Married Co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have allegedly left their partners to be with each-other after a months-long affair, Page Six reported Wednesday. The affair reportedly began in March—the same month they both ran the New York City half marathon— and they were spotted “canoodling” in bars by the ABC News building as early as May, a source told Page Six. The Daily Mail reported the two went on a getaway to a romantic cottage earlier this month, complete with a paparazzi photo of Holmes grabbing Robach’s butt. Robach has been married to Melrose Place star Andrew Shue since 2010, although the couple reportedly split in August, alongside Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig. The two have deactivated their Instagram accounts in light of the news, with neither commenting publicly on the affair. ABC hasn’t responded to a request for comment.Read it at PageSix
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Judge Judy Claims Her Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared To Death’ Of Her
The verdict is unknown on whether Judge Judy and Justin Bieber will ever be fond neighbors. In an interview with Access Hollywood, published Monday, the stern TV personality and former prosecutor, full name Judy Sheindlin, claimed the “Peaches” singer used to be terrified of her after she’d slammed him about his teen years.
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Former CNN Star Anchor Dies
Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Popculture
Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash
Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
