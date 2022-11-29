‘The Last Dance’ Redux: Michael Jordan Owns the Team He Later Actually Owned as the Bulls Took Down the Wizards

A night after losing what turned out to be an Eastern Conference Finals preview against the Indiana Pacers, the “Last Dance” Chicago Bulls squared off with the Washington Wizards on November 29, 1997.

Playing the penultimate game of a seven-game road trip, it seemed early on that the Bulls would extend their losing streak to three as they were behind by 15 after the first quarter. But behind a 12-point second quarter from Michael Jordan , Chicago took a two-point lead into halftime.

The game remained close over the final 24 minutes, but the Bulls had just enough to get back in the win column, taking an 88-83 victory to move to 9-7 for the season.

Michael Jordan during a Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards matchup on November 29, 1997 | Ted Mathias/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan, who literally owned his opponent that night just a few short years later, made 10 of 21 shots from the floor and eight of 12 from the foul line en route to a game-high 29 points. Toni Kukoc was the only other Chicago starter in double figures with 15, while Bill Wennington chipped in 10 points off the bench. Dennis Rodman contributed 17 rebounds in the win.

Former Michigan teammates Juwan Howard and Chris Webber led the way for the Wizards, combining for 43 points and 20 rebounds in the loss.

Bulls PTS REB AST STL BLK Dennis Rodman 2 17 0 0 0 Michael Jordan 29 4 3 2 0 Toni Kukoc 15 2 3 1 0 Ron Harper 9 10 7 0 1 Luc Longley 3 5 0 0 0 Jason Caffey 8 3 1 0 0 Rusty LaRue 9 2 0 0 0 Bill Wennington 10 7 0 0 0 Randy Brown 2 0 1 1 0 Scott Burrell 1 2 0 1 0

Wizards PTS REB AST STL BLK Juwan Howard 22 11 5 1 0 Rod Strickland 15 8 13 2 0 Calbert Cheaney 12 3 1 3 0 Chris Webber 21 9 2 2 1 Terry Davis 0 5 0 1 0 Tracy Murray 5 3 2 0 0 Ledell Eackles 5 2 0 0 0 Chris Whitney 3 0 1 1 0 Darvin Ham 0 1 0 0 0 Lorenzo Williams 0 1 0 0 0

Here’s a look at the NBA standings following all the action on November 29, 1997.

Eastern Conference W L Atlanta Hawks 13 2 Miami Heat 10 5 New York Knicks 10 5 Orlando Magic 10 5 Charlotte Hornets 9 5 New Jersey Nets 9 5 Cleveland Cavaliers 9 6 Milwaukee Bucks 9 6 Chicago Bulls 9 7 Indiana Pacers 7 6 Boston Celtics 7 9 Detroit Pistons 6 10 Philadelphia 76ers 4 8 Washington Wizards 5 11 Toronto Raptors 1 14

Western Conference W L LA Lakers 12 2 Seattle Supersonics 12 3 Phoenix Suns 9 3 Portland Trail Blazers 10 5 Houston Rockets 8 5 San Antonio Spurs 9 6 Utah Jazz 9 6 Minnesota Timberwolves 7 8 Vancouver Grizzlies 6 11 Sacramento Kings 5 10 Dallas Mavericks 4 11 LA Clippers 2 14 Denver Nuggets 1 12 Golden State Warriors 1 13

Up next for the “Last Dance” Bulls was a matchup with the Boston Celtics to close out their road trip.

