West Lafayette, IN

Michigan vs. Purdue picks, predictions: Big Ten Championship Game odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
 3 days ago

The regular season is over and now the college football schedule turns to the conference title races as Michigan and Purdue square off in the Big Ten Championship Game with playoff selection coming up after that.

Coming into the game, it appears Michigan is a lock for the College Football Playoff even if it were to lose this game, but few are predicting that will happen.

The Wolverines are coming in fresh off their second-straight win over rival Ohio State, and are playing some of the best offense in the country right now, even despite not having top running back Blake Corum in the game last week.

Purdue beat out Illinois for its first outright West Division title and the school's debut appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game since its inception.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Michigan vs. Purdue picks, predictions

Michigan vs. Purdue picks, predictions for Big Ten Championship Game

Michigan prediction: The computer projects the Wolverines have the comfortable 89.0 percent chance to win the game outright and stay undefeated.

Purdue prediction: That leaves the Boilermakers with the outside 11.0 percent shot to pull off the upset and win the Big Ten championship.

Point spread: Michigan comes into the game as 16.5 point favorites against Purdue, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 51.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -800 | Purdue +550

Spread consensus pick: Michigan -16.5

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Michigan will defeat Purdue by a score of 34.1 to 17.1 on Saturday and advance to the College Football Playoff.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

According to CFP Selection Committee

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Clemson
  10. Kansas State
  11. Utah
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. LSU
  15. Oregon State
  16. Oregon
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. UCF
  23. North Carolina
  24. Mississippi State
  25. NC State

Kevin
2d ago

That spread seems low . Michigan beat OSU by three touchdowns. Should at least be the same. I’d take the money if I was a betting man

Reply
3
 

