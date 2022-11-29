Read full article on original website
Anna White
3d ago
No. You wrote that wrong, FPL customers funded that grant. The astronomical rate hike made it possible. Don't get me wrong, funding education is important. But I wish this donation didn't come from people having to choose between eating or powering their home.
WEAR
Top 10 finalists announced for Escambia County Public Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools has announced its top 10 finalists for the 2024 Teacher of the Year. “These outstanding educators reflect the skill, knowledge and compassion that our students benefit from each and every day," ECPS Superintendent Timothy Smith said. "They represent ten of the finest examples of instructors who make sacrifices each day in order for our students to accomplish their educational goals. We look forward to celebrating these top ten finalists, as well as all of our outstanding Teacher of the Year nominees, and our hard-working teachers throughout the district.”
WEAR
Report: Destin Middle School health tech stole student medication, replaced with aspirin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Destin Middle School health technician was arrested and charged Thursday with stealing prescription medicine from students. 27-year-old Makayla Crandall, of Niceville, is charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one count of failure to maintain narcotics records.
WEAR
YMCA announces arrival in Gulf Breeze
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fitness center in Santa Rosa County has a new name and management. The former Gulf Breeze Aerobics and Fitness facility is now the community YMCA at Gulf Breeze. The YMCA's CEO Michael Bodenhausen says they want to maintain the same friendly experience current members...
WEAR
Cox Communications protests Escambia County's fiber internet plan
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Cox Communications is protesting Escambia County's plan to bring fiber internet to north Escambia. Escambia County commissioners recently voted in favor of Escambia River Electric Cooperative to provide internet to 4,000 homes and businesses north of 10 Mile Road. Cox's proposal included providing internet to 2,500...
WEAR
Baldwin County Superintendent shares concerns for increase in vaping amongst youth
BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Baldwin County is looking to protect their students from drugs. The school district, along with multiple partners including "DARE," came together Monday morning to address concerns around vape pens. Jon Cardwell, the principal at Fairhope High School, says THC can be found in these pens and...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Superintendent: Fight against vaping in schools reaches beyond nicotine
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — This week we've been highlighting the dangers of vapes in our schools, which could be laced with THC or Fentanyl. The superintendent of Baldwin County Public Schools is issuing an urgent plea to parents of all students, asking them to help prevent tragedy. He...
WEAR
Holley-Navarre Water board member pays $500 fine for stealing 16 years worth of water
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Holley-Navarre Water System board member is accused of stealing water from the water company for over 16 years. Documents sent to the WEAR newsroom show the water company found that board member James Dabney illegally tapped a water line in 2006. The documents sent...
WEAR
Antioch Elementary School in Crestview cancels classes due to power outage
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Antioch Elementary School in Crestview is cancelling classes Wednesday due to a power issues following the storms. The Okaloosa County School District says students will be held at the school until parents can arrive and get their child. The school did not suffer any damage, but the...
WEAR
Highway 98 Country's 11th Annual 'Bikes or Bust' event underway in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Highway 98 Country's 11th Annual "Bikes or Bust" event is underway in Fort Walton Beach Friday. Morning show host Bo Reynolds is suspended 30-feet in the air in a lift above uptown station. Reynolds will be up there for a total of 98 hours with...
ssrnews.com
Utility Director Fined $500 Tampering Fee
James Dabney, who is seeking re-election to the Holley-Navarre Water System board of directors, is one of 33 customers assessed a $500 tampering fee by the utility so far during 2022. A May 23, 2022 letter from HNWS to Dabney states the utility “recently discovered and terminated an unauthorized water...
WEAR
Newest Escambia County School Board member receives complaint from former member
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Escambia County School Board member has filed a complaint at the state level against the person elected to fill her seat. David Williams was sworn-in as the newest Escambia County School Board member just last week, but now a complaint has been filed by Dr. Laura Edler with the State of Florida, that claims Williams used an improper address when filing to run.
Military family returns home to a holiday surprise
A military family returned home Thursday night to a special holiday surprise in Santa Rosa County.
WEAR
Holley-Navarre board member refutes claims he stole water, says documents were altered
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- James Dabney, a Holley-Navarre Water board member, was fined $500 after the company says he stole water. He is now speaking out, saying he did not steal water and the company is out to get him. Dabney claims there is a personal vendetta against him...
WEAR
Fundraiser held in Pensacola to help end human trafficking
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Experts say human trafficking is a $150 billion industry in the U.S. The Florida Highway Patrol says I-10 is a hot zone for the crime. Thursday, a group combatting human trafficking held a fundraiser and announced a major milestone. Magdelene's is a gift shop located in Gulf...
WEAR
Escambia, Pensacola firefighters to launch 'Keep the Wreath Green' fire safety campaign
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Pensacola Fire Department are set to launch their annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign on Thursday. With this campaign, firefighters hope to reduce the number of fires by promoting simple life-saving holiday safety tips each day...
WEAR
WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December
Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
WEAR
Jubilee Church to host drive-thru food distribution in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Jubilee Church is partnering with Farm Share to host a food distribution this Saturday to help feed over 500 families in the Pensacola area. The event will be held at the Jubilee Church located at 5910 North W. Street and run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- or until they run out of food.
aldailynews.com
Baldwin Co. sending trio of women with local roots, energy to Montgomery
Prior to this year, Baldwin County never sent a female to the Alabama House of Representatives. Now, it is sending three. Republicans Donna Givens of Loxley, Frances Holk-Jones of Foley and Jennifer Fidler of Silverhill replace men with a combined 78 years in the chamber. The number of women in...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Crestview
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WEAR
Holiday Sing Along with the Choral Society of Pensacola
What: Holiday Sing-Along; a family-friendly hour of carols and songs. Where: The Rex Theatre (18 N. Palafox St.) Who: The Choral Society of Pensacola; hosted by Generation Church. Admission: Free but donations of non-perishable food items are welcome. The Choral Society of Pensacola invites the community to its annual Holiday...
