Escambia County, FL

Anna White
3d ago

No. You wrote that wrong, FPL customers funded that grant. The astronomical rate hike made it possible. Don't get me wrong, funding education is important. But I wish this donation didn't come from people having to choose between eating or powering their home.

WEAR

Top 10 finalists announced for Escambia County Public Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools has announced its top 10 finalists for the 2024 Teacher of the Year. “These outstanding educators reflect the skill, knowledge and compassion that our students benefit from each and every day," ECPS Superintendent Timothy Smith said. "They represent ten of the finest examples of instructors who make sacrifices each day in order for our students to accomplish their educational goals. We look forward to celebrating these top ten finalists, as well as all of our outstanding Teacher of the Year nominees, and our hard-working teachers throughout the district.”
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

YMCA announces arrival in Gulf Breeze

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fitness center in Santa Rosa County has a new name and management. The former Gulf Breeze Aerobics and Fitness facility is now the community YMCA at Gulf Breeze. The YMCA's CEO Michael Bodenhausen says they want to maintain the same friendly experience current members...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Cox Communications protests Escambia County's fiber internet plan

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Cox Communications is protesting Escambia County's plan to bring fiber internet to north Escambia. Escambia County commissioners recently voted in favor of Escambia River Electric Cooperative to provide internet to 4,000 homes and businesses north of 10 Mile Road. Cox's proposal included providing internet to 2,500...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
ssrnews.com

Utility Director Fined $500 Tampering Fee

James Dabney, who is seeking re-election to the Holley-Navarre Water System board of directors, is one of 33 customers assessed a $500 tampering fee by the utility so far during 2022. A May 23, 2022 letter from HNWS to Dabney states the utility “recently discovered and terminated an unauthorized water...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Newest Escambia County School Board member receives complaint from former member

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Escambia County School Board member has filed a complaint at the state level against the person elected to fill her seat. David Williams was sworn-in as the newest Escambia County School Board member just last week, but now a complaint has been filed by Dr. Laura Edler with the State of Florida, that claims Williams used an improper address when filing to run.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Fundraiser held in Pensacola to help end human trafficking

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Experts say human trafficking is a $150 billion industry in the U.S. The Florida Highway Patrol says I-10 is a hot zone for the crime. Thursday, a group combatting human trafficking held a fundraiser and announced a major milestone. Magdelene's is a gift shop located in Gulf...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December

Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Jubilee Church to host drive-thru food distribution in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Jubilee Church is partnering with Farm Share to host a food distribution this Saturday to help feed over 500 families in the Pensacola area. The event will be held at the Jubilee Church located at 5910 North W. Street and run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- or until they run out of food.
PENSACOLA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Crestview

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Holiday Sing Along with the Choral Society of Pensacola

What: Holiday Sing-Along; a family-friendly hour of carols and songs. Where: The Rex Theatre (18 N. Palafox St.) Who: The Choral Society of Pensacola; hosted by Generation Church. Admission: Free but donations of non-perishable food items are welcome. The Choral Society of Pensacola invites the community to its annual Holiday...
PENSACOLA, FL

