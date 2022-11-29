ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate & Jon Gosselin's Son Collin Admits He Hasn't Spoken To Most Of His Siblings In 'Five Or Six Years': 'I Want To Respect Their Space'

By Jaclyn Roth
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUccI_0jR9qPj400
@jongosselin1/instagram

Collin Gosselin admitted he hasn't spoken to most of his brothers and sisters in quite some time, as he was institutionalized in 2016 and late went to live with his father, Jon Gosselin , and his sister Hannah .

"I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now ," the teenager said in a new interview. "It's tough."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PiMi4_0jR9qPj400
@jongosselin1/instagram

However, Collin, who is one of the Gosselin sextuplets, which includes Hannah , Aaden , Joel , Leah and Alexis , isn't ruling out reconciling with them one day — he just doesn't want to be the one who puts himself out there.

"I would love for us to come together one day, have dinner together, talk, just have a relationship and catch up on the things that we lost, the time that we lost," the former reality TV star, who also has siblings Cara and Madelyn , both 22, said.

"I haven't reached out to them, they haven't reached out to me," he continued. "I want to respect their space and their time and respect how they feel about everything, so I'm kind of just waiting for the day that they reach out. I don't want to reach out. I don't want to invade their space. I'd rather just let them do it on their own terms."

Though filming Jon & Kate Plus 8 was hard on the whole family , Collin admitted he "loves my siblings."

"I would be willing to put my parents aside and I have. In my eyes, it's me and my siblings . I love them to death," he said while getting visibly emotional. "I love them very much. How I see it is, without parents involved, it's just me and them. I really hope that one day when I have kids that my kids will know their aunt and uncles."

"We were all so close," Collin added. "... I would just like to see all of them... I hope they're doing well. I hope they're living the lives that they want and that they're happy."

‘JON & KATE PLUS 8’ STAR MADY GOSSELIN THROWS SHADE AT HER PARENTS IN LATEST TIKTOK VIDEO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sp98U_0jR9qPj400
@jongosselin1/instagram

Since Collin and Hannah are under the same roof, the former couldn't help but gush over their close bond.

"I would do anything for my sister. We don't call [each other] much because... she has better things to do than call me, but whenever she does reach out, it makes my day. I love her to death," he said. "Hannah, she's a big part of my emotional support . She helped me out a lot and still does to this day. [She] still does so much for me."

As OK! previously reported, Collin doesn't have a relationship with his mother , Kate Gosselin , but he wouldn't mind reconnecting with her in the future.

"It's unfortunate that we didn't have a relationship," Collin said of where he stands with his mother. "I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom. But I'm doing very well."

"I want to say that in life we all go through hard things. We all get knocked down, we all experience really, really difficult things," he explained. "But don't sit around and mourn and cry about it, address the situation you're in and fix it and come out on top of it. Because resilience is a really important thing."

Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Collin.

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

