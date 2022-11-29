ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Comments / 7

E-Man
3d ago

This is what you democrat voters voted for. Don’t start crying about it. How about we start investigating where our tax money is really going because I don’t see our money helping or protecting the legal law abiding tax paying American citizens.

Reply
7
Bass Face
3d ago

These kinds of things happen when you are being ruled by super corrupt legalized criminal mafias that we vote in over and over and over and over and over again. 👀

Reply
4
THE MISSILE
3d ago

I hope all this Democrats business owners keep supporting their congressman to be elected again and again and again and get higher taxes every year to support the dictator Murphy and the demented Biden administration

Reply
3
Related
105.7 The Hawk

Save Money it’s the Very Lowest Property Taxes in All of New Jersey

One thing that we always hear about here in the Garden State is "property taxes". According to Quicken Loans, "New Jersey, Illinois and New Hampshire top the list of states with the highest effective property tax rates. This means that, with the average home price in New Jersey at $500,628 in the first quarter of 2021, the homeowner would pay just over $10,660 in yearly property taxes."
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

‘No appetite’ for more tax hikes, say NJ lawmakers

In the face of decades high inflation and the prospect of a U.S. recession already squeezing New Jersey families, will those pressures be intensified by higher taxes in 2023?. Gov. Phil Murphy will not present his budget plan until February of next year, but legislative leaders said Tuesday that preliminary talks are already underway.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Helping to feed those less fortunate in New Jersey

A win-win Murphy said the New Jersey Economic Development Authority launched the Sustain and Serve NJ program after the pandemic began. He said Sustain and Serve "has provided direct grants to nonprofit organizations to work with restaurants in their own backyards to provide meals to individuals and families who are facing food insecurity.”
HILLSIDE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon Commissioner Jeff Kuhl reminds residents about New Jersey Unclaimed Property Administration

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Jeff Kuhl, who serves as liaison to the Hunterdon County Library, recently alerted residents about the New Jersey Unclaimed Property Administration’s online database where individuals can search and claim potential unclaimed property that may belong to them. Located within the Department...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
R.A. Heim

Get up to $1,200 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools

Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
70K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy