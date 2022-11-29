This is what you democrat voters voted for. Don’t start crying about it. How about we start investigating where our tax money is really going because I don’t see our money helping or protecting the legal law abiding tax paying American citizens.
These kinds of things happen when you are being ruled by super corrupt legalized criminal mafias that we vote in over and over and over and over and over again. 👀
I hope all this Democrats business owners keep supporting their congressman to be elected again and again and again and get higher taxes every year to support the dictator Murphy and the demented Biden administration
