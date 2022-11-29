ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teacher feels ‘unbelievably lucky’ after brother saved her life with transplant

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZGej_0jR9ptyX00

A history teacher diagnosed with advanced blood cancer has said she feels “unbelievably lucky” her brother saved her life through a stem cell transplant.

Kate Corney, 35, who lives in Emsworth, Hampshire, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2014 and underwent six months of chemotherapy, but that failed to work as hoped and doctors then recommended a stem cell transplant.

However, this option also came with complications – including a 10% chance of Ms Corney developing a life-threatening condition.

The “best hope of a good outcome” relied upon a sibling being a suitable match.

Despite there being a mere 25% chance of this happening, luck appeared in the form of Ms Corney’s younger brother Sam Corney, who donated his stem cells without hesitation.

Ms Corney, who is now in remission, said: “I feel unbelievably lucky to have found a donor and there was something extra special in that person being my younger brother.

“It’s impossible to put into words how grateful I am to Sam and to the incredible transplant team at University Hospital Southampton for giving me my life back.”

Ms Corney added that her younger sister Rosie was also tested but she was not a match.

Her transplant took place on June 2015 – 10 days after being admitted to University Hospital Southampton.

It was a very tough time, but the team looking after me were amazing and got me through it. Gradually things started to pick up and take hold and all of a sudden there was talk about me going home

“From the very first moment I met the team there was just something about the way they spoke, the way they presented the information to me – I knew I was in very capable hands and trusted them immediately,” she said.

“It was a very tough time, but the team looking after me were amazing and got me through it. Gradually things started to pick up and take hold and all of a sudden there was talk about me going home.”

Mr Corney said he was “really happy” to have been able to help his sister.

“It wasn’t painful donating, but it did take quite a long time; almost five hours,” he added.

“When my donation was complete, I had given 20.5 million stem cells. Kate only needed five million for her transplant, so it was great to know that by donating so many, I was giving her an excellent chance of a cure.”

Although her stem cell transplant was a success, Ms Corney admitted she had not sought medical help as early as she should when she first started noticing symptoms.

She recalled: “I’d known for a little while that something wasn’t right. I was experiencing extreme tiredness and weight loss. I initially didn’t realise how ill I was, as all teachers are exhausted by the end of term.

“I knew very little about cancer but, with the terror that was building, I thought it was best not to tell anybody and just deal with it on my own.

“The concept of being properly ill was not something that I or anyone my age was used to seeing or dealing with and I left it super-late.”

This week marks 20 years of University Hospital Southampton delivering bone marrow and stem cell transplants.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

William and Kate in US for Earthshot Prize as prince’s godmother faces race row

The Prince and Princess of Wales have flown to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards now at risk of being overshadowed by a race row engulfing the future king’s godmother. William thanked the US city for agreeing to host his environmental awards and for the tributes its citizens paid to his late grandmother the Queen, minutes after landing and being greeted by the governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newschain

William and Kate shiver in cold weather at threatened Boston waterfront

The Prince of Wales joked he was “better in cold weather” when a visit to Boston’s windswept waterfront left the future King and his wife visibly cold. William and Kate’s tour of Piers Park, in temperatures that felt well below freezing due to the windchill, saw them learn about the history of the area now threatened by rising sea levels.
newschain

Javid: Tory big beast walking away with a wealth of experience

Sajid Javid has announced he will stand down at the next election, the first Tory big beast to join the drip of MPs exiting amid a polling slump. Mr Javid, known as “the Saj” to colleagues, is walking away from Parliament with a wealth of experience under his belt.
newschain

Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after violating platform policy

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence. Newly instated Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the news on Thursday. It comes after the US rapper posted a series of erratic tweets, one of which appeared to show a symbol...
newschain

Ministers ‘considering plans to allow migrants to be held for up to 96 hours’

Ministers are reportedly considering changing the law to allow Channel migrants to be held at the Manston processing centre for up to 96 hours. According to The Daily Telegraph, the change would allow migrants to be held for three or four days – up from the current statutory limit of 24 hours – to give officials more flexibility in the event of another surge in Channel arrivals.
newschain

Starmer vows Labour would bring change in Scotland without indyref2

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged change in Scotland under Labour leadership – but maintained his stance that it will not be within an independent country. The Supreme Court recently ruled that a second referendum on independence is not within the competence of the Scottish Parliament. Approval from Westminster will...
newschain

Badenoch defends Australia trade deal after criticism by former minister

Kemi Badenoch has conceded that deadlines in negotiations are “unhelpful” as she faced questions about high-profile criticism of the post-Brexit trade deal with Australia. Appearing before the International Trade Committee, Ms Badenoch was forced to defend UK free trade deals with Australia and New Zealand after stinging criticism from former environment secretary George Eustice earlier this month, who said that the Australian agreement “was not actually a very good deal” as the UK “gave away far too much for far too little in return”.
newschain

Sunak slams ‘unacceptable deterioration’ of northern railways

Rishi Sunak has slammed the “unacceptable deterioration” in northern England’s rail services, ahead of a meeting between mayors from the region and the Transport Secretary aimed at ending the “chaos”. The Prime Minister criticised Avanti West Coast as he faced pressure over its service from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy