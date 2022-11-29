Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Could Return To New England Patriots: Report
Brady spent his first 20 NFL seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers in 2020.
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
NBC Sports
Trent Brown update is troubling news for tackle-thin Patriots
Who will be protecting Mac Jones' blind side Thursday night at Gillette Stadium? The answer just got murkier. Offensive tackle Trent Brown has been downgraded to questionable for the New England Patriots' Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Thursday. Curran: It's exam time for Patriots; are...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Bills takeaways: Pats offense crashes back down to earth
The New England Patriots failed to exact revenge on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night as they once again were outclassed by their AFC East foe, 24-10. The game was even more lopsided than the final score suggests. Buffalo dominated the time of possession 38:08 to New England's 21:52. Quarterback Josh Allen and the dynamic Bills offense were 9-for-15 on third down and the Patriots were 3-for-12.
Pyosik to Sign with Team Liquid According to Reports
After weeks of rumors, the LCS Free Agency period has officially begun. Teams have been working around the clock to put together the best roster they can. Now, the time for discussions is over. The LCS rosters are taking shape for the 2023 LCS Season. One of the moves rumored to be made by Team Liquid is that they will be signing Pyosik to start in the Jungler for next year. Here is the latest.
Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Giants, Brian Daboll says
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed that Odell Beckham Jr. made an official free agent visit with his former team Thursday night and Friday.
Chargers WR Mike Williams Out for Week 13
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is officially out of the lineup for Week 13’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams apparently has an ankle injury that is holding him out this week. It is unclear how long he will be off the field. The Chargers’ official...
Former Panthers safety believes Steve Wilks has done enough to shed interim tag
It's still unclear what direction the Carolina Panthers will go in with the head coaching position after firing Matt Rhule back in October. However, seven weeks into his interim gig, Steve Wilks has already gained the support of former safety Tre Boston. The Panthers have had mixed results since Wilks...
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
Fantasy Football Week 13 Running Back Rankings
The 2022-23 NFL season has already been extremely entertaining. Bye weeks are starting to take place. This means that running backs like James Conner and D’Onta Foreman will be out this week. On top of that injuries have started to mount up at this point of the season. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 13 running back rankings.
New England Patriots take on Buffalo Bills
Kickoff for Thursday night football is set to take place in a few hours where the New England Patriots are hosting divisional rival Buffalo Bills.
NBC Sports
Week 13 inactives: Andrews returns, but offensive tackle depth is very thin
The New England Patriots will be very thin at offensive tackle during Thursday night's important Week 13 game versus the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Patriots running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn were ruled out earlier this week. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, who was listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report, also is inactive. This means Conor McDermott will start at right tackle. Trent Brown is dealing with an illness but he is active and will start at left tackle.
All 2023 LCS Rosters and Academy Rosters (Updated)
The LCS 2022 Offseason has arrived and with that fans will be wanting a roster tracker to see what moves their team makes. While the rumor wheel is already swirling, moves will not be able to be made until early November. That said, the first day of free agency will certainly be a hectic one as many of the players will have already decided on their new homes. To keep up with everything here is a constantly updating piece with the 2023 LCS Rosters and rumors surrounding them.
David Njoku Ruled Out Week 13
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has officially been ruled out for Week 13’s matchup with the Houston Texans. He suffered a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and, despite practicing all week, has officially been sidelined. ESPN’s Matt Fontana tweeted the news on Friday. Njoku has...
NFL Draft Prospects in the 2022 Hawaii Bowl
The bowl season gives fans and scouts alike a chance to analyze NFL Draft prospects against solid competition. Bowl scheduling allows all eyes to be on each game. Here are the NFL Draft prospects in the 2022 Hawaii Bowl. San Diego State Aztecs Draft Prospects. Jonah Tavai, DL. Tavai has...
2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. Davis Mills has been benched, so it makes it clear that the Texans need a...
Kyle Pitts Out for Season With Knee Injury
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has undergone surgery for a knee injury. He is now officially out for the remainder of the year as he rehabs from the surgery. After the MCL injury, there was a chance Pitts would forgo surgery to return to the field, but that did not come to pass.
J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Williams Both Out for Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out two key players for Week 13. Running back J.K. Dobbins is out with a knee injury and free safety Marcus Williams has a wrist injury that will keep him off the field. Head coach John Harbaugh said it is possible they both play in Week 14.
Trevor Siemian to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
The Chicago Bears continue to deal with significant quarterback injuries during the 2022 season. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is now undergoing season-ending surgery to deal with an oblique injury. Siemian started last week’s loss against the Jets. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news via Twitter on Friday. Siemian...
