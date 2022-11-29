There is less than a month until the Early Signing Period. Texas A&M has just 11 current commitments at the moment, so the Aggies will be looking to close with some big names. The weekend of Dec. 16 is going to be A&M's big recruiting weekend, with a bunch of official and unofficial visitors alike. That is the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period, so it will be big to get the last shot with several top prospects.

