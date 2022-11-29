ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI

TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores

A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Roxbury police seeking to identify smoke shop burglary suspects

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township police are looking to identify two suspects who, they say, burglarized a smoke shop, police said on Thursday. The burglary occurred at the TC Smoke Shop, located in the Succasunna section of the township, during the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, police said.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Nutley PD: Arrest made in string of vehicle burglaries

Police in Nutley have arrested a 27-year-old man they say is responsible for several burglaries to vehicles and thensome, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari said. Jason Rivera, of Nutley, was taken into custody Nov. 27, he said, after police received reports several vehicles were entered along Passaic Avenue. A short time later, police received a call from a Conover Avenue resident who caught Rivera entering his vehicle.
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ man accused of harassing neighbor charged with hate crime

CLIFTON — A 71-year-old city resident has been charged with bias intimidation, stemming from a summer incident in which he used racial slurs to harass a neighbor, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced. Following an investigation, Antonio Delevante was arrested in connection with an encounter that took place on...
CLIFTON, NJ
WHY? SUV Shot Up In Driveway Of Quiet Waldwick Street

UPDATE: It was too soon to pinpoint the possible motivation of a shooter who fired several times at an unoccupied vehicle parked in a Waldwick resident's driveway before dawn Wednesday, authorities said. Forensics investigators from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected no fewer than seven shell casings...
WALDWICK, NJ
