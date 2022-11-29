Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Newark Lies About $190 Million Railroad InvestmentBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
On the Cross Bronx Expressway, a fiery collision left one person dead.Raj GuleriaNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Related
Man, 77, fatally struck near NJ intersection
A 77-year-old man was fatally struck Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in New Jersey, authorities said.
Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed near busy N.J. intersection, officials say
A 77-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Morris Township, authorities said. Francisco Martinez, of Dover, was hit at about 5:50 p.m. on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Martinez was pronounced dead at...
Hunterdon County Pair Found With 9 Guns, Thousands In Meth, LSD, Shrooms During K9 Raid: NJSP
Two accused Hunterdon County narcotics dealers were slapped with drug and weapons charges after a two-month investigation led to the discovery of nine firearms and thousands in meth, LSD, and other drugs, state police said. Bradley Walsh, 50, and Kathleen Grabowski, 47, of Union Township, were identified as suspected narcotics...
NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI
TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
NJ cops stop SUV with ‘alarming’ number of stolen credit cards, IDs
MAYWOOD — Police stopped a potential holiday shopping spree when they found an "alarming" number of stolen credit cards and fake IDs when officers stopped a driver who said she was headed to the Garden State Plaza shopping mall. The Subaru Forester was stopped when driver Karina Espinal, 26,...
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Hurt In Serious Morris County Crash: Authorities
A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed and the driver was hospitalized after a serious Thursday evening crash in Morris County, authorities said. Francisco Martinez was struck by a 2008 Infiniti on Whippany Road by Lindsley Drive in Morris Township around 5:50 p.m., MCPO Public Information Officer Meghan Knab told DailyVoice.com. Martinez,...
'MAJOR' BUST: 3 men charged after pounds of drugs, assault rifles found in Newark homes
Three men have been charged after authorities seized an array of drugs and weapons, including assault rifles and a stolen handgun, at three Newark homes, prosecutors said Friday.
Police: Manalapan woman carjacked while waiting for roadside assistance
A Manalapan woman was targeted in a carjacking while waiting for roadside assistance Wednesday morning.
BUSTED: Mahwah Woman, 40, Charged With Shooting Up Former Waldwick Neighbor's SUV
UPDATE: A 40-year-old Mahwah woman was charged with shooting up an SUV parked in the driveway of a former neighbor in Waldwick. Megan Dzugay spent the night in jail after being seized in Mahwah by Waldwick detectives, assisted by Mahwah police and a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, Waldwick Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.
NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores
A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
Police offering $10K for information in fatal shooting of 15-year-old NJ boy
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey teenager over Thanksgiving weekend.
wrnjradio.com
Roxbury police seeking to identify smoke shop burglary suspects
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township police are looking to identify two suspects who, they say, burglarized a smoke shop, police said on Thursday. The burglary occurred at the TC Smoke Shop, located in the Succasunna section of the township, during the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, police said.
Trenton, NJ councilwoman questioned whether police director is really Black
TRENTON — The capital city's police director says he has been harassed by a vocal councilwoman who even questioned his blackness. In the lawsuit filed against Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and the city of Trenton, Police Director Steve Wilson claimed his rights under New Jersey's law against discrimination was violated.
21 stolen catalytic converters recovered from 3 suspects, authorities say
Three men were charged with receiving stolen property after police in Passaic County responded to a report of thieves stealing catalytic converters on a street in Clifton, authorities said Thursday. Police were called about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area of East 4th Street, where the suspects were allegedly stealing...
Old Bridge, NJ hit and run drags victim 100 feet — cops need your help
OLD BRIDGE — A driver struck a female who was crossing the street, then dragged her approximately 100 feet before fleeing the scene, according to authorities. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Old Bridge Police Department are seeking the public's help in getting answers related to the hit and run.
Body of missing NJ woman, 56, found in nearby community: police
A missing New Jersey woman was found dead Tuesday in a nearby community a day after she disappeared, authorities said.
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Arrest made in string of vehicle burglaries
Police in Nutley have arrested a 27-year-old man they say is responsible for several burglaries to vehicles and thensome, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari said. Jason Rivera, of Nutley, was taken into custody Nov. 27, he said, after police received reports several vehicles were entered along Passaic Avenue. A short time later, police received a call from a Conover Avenue resident who caught Rivera entering his vehicle.
NJ man accused of harassing neighbor charged with hate crime
CLIFTON — A 71-year-old city resident has been charged with bias intimidation, stemming from a summer incident in which he used racial slurs to harass a neighbor, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced. Following an investigation, Antonio Delevante was arrested in connection with an encounter that took place on...
WHY? SUV Shot Up In Driveway Of Quiet Waldwick Street
UPDATE: It was too soon to pinpoint the possible motivation of a shooter who fired several times at an unoccupied vehicle parked in a Waldwick resident's driveway before dawn Wednesday, authorities said. Forensics investigators from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected no fewer than seven shell casings...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
70K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0