Topsham, ME

WGME

83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade

BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
BELGRADE, ME
WGME

Portland shooting death ruled homicide

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The shooting death of a 26-year-old Portland man has been ruled a homicide. Portland police say they found 26-year-old Tyler Flexon of Portland suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street Tuesday night. Flexon was taken to Maine Medical Center, where...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Crossing signal where teen was hit by car in Biddeford delayed

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A crossing signal in Biddeford that was supposed to go back up this week has reportedly been delayed. This comes after a teenage girl was hit by a car. The driver then took off. As part of the ongoing construction project on nearby Water Street and Main...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

Man dies after being shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Distracted driver crashes into utility pole in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Police say a distracted driver crashed into a utility pole in Scarborough early Wednesday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Spurwink Road and Pleasant Hill Road around 2:50 a.m. According to police, the driver was distracted and speeding when they crashed into a utility pole.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Home destroyed in Naples fire

NAPLES (WGME) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire at a home on 85 Bayou Road in Naples Thursday. The Naples fire chief says the home was fully involved when they arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m. No one was hurt in the fire, but he says the home...
NAPLES, ME
WGME

Walgreens agrees to pay $68,000 fine for violating Maine laws

PORTLAND (WGME) – The state's biggest pharmacy chain, Walgreens, has agreed to pay more than $68,000 in fines for violating state laws regarding staffing and operating hours, according to documents obtained by CBS13. The documents show the Maine Board of Pharmacy has fined Walgreens 15 times already this year.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland's Free Street still not fully open

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Free Street in Portland is still not fully open. The city says the street will continue to have intermittent closures. Last week, Gordon Contracting said the road should be reopen permanently by Friday evening. That is no longer the case. The closures come after several months of...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lewiston's 'Holiday at the Plaza' rescheduled due to weather

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston's "Holiday at the Plaza" will now be held this upcoming Sunday, according to the city. The initial date was postponed due to the weather. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Dufresne Plaza. It's free to the public and includes performances, crafts, ice skating...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Salvation Army collects donations as part of Joy of Sharing campaign

PORTLAND (WGME) – CBS13’s Joy of Sharing campaign is underway. Thursday, a Salvation Army truck stopped by the station to collect donations. They will then help distribute the gifts to families in time for Christmas. For everyone involved, it's a labor of love. "It's a way to bring...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Portland school district payroll problems nearing resolution

PORTLAND (WGME) – Payroll problems continue to plague some Portland school district employees. While the district said most of the issues would be resolved by Friday, the teachers union says that's not the case. In a letter this week, Superintendent Xavier Botana said edtechs should be paid correctly on...
PORTLAND, ME

