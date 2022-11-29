Read full article on original website
WGME
83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade
BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
WGME
Portland shooting death ruled homicide
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The shooting death of a 26-year-old Portland man has been ruled a homicide. Portland police say they found 26-year-old Tyler Flexon of Portland suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street Tuesday night. Flexon was taken to Maine Medical Center, where...
WGME
Crossing signal where teen was hit by car in Biddeford delayed
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A crossing signal in Biddeford that was supposed to go back up this week has reportedly been delayed. This comes after a teenage girl was hit by a car. The driver then took off. As part of the ongoing construction project on nearby Water Street and Main...
WGME
Man dies after being shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
WGME
Distracted driver crashes into utility pole in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Police say a distracted driver crashed into a utility pole in Scarborough early Wednesday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Spurwink Road and Pleasant Hill Road around 2:50 a.m. According to police, the driver was distracted and speeding when they crashed into a utility pole.
WGME
Home destroyed in Naples fire
NAPLES (WGME) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire at a home on 85 Bayou Road in Naples Thursday. The Naples fire chief says the home was fully involved when they arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m. No one was hurt in the fire, but he says the home...
WGME
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison after 9-hour police standoff in Brewer
BANGOR (WGME) -- A former Portland man will spend 3 years in prison for a 9-hour standoff at a Walmart in Brewer, which started after a dispute over a $600 towing fee. The Department of Justice says 52-year-old Patrick Mullen pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in February.
WGME
UPS driver fixes family's Christmas tree that blew over from wind in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO (WGME) -- A Maine UPS driver helped spread some Christmas cheer while making a delivery in Vassalboro Thursday. Christopher Lee says a Christmas tree he keeps outside his home blew over during Wednesday night's storm. A UPS driver stopped to pick up the tree while making a delivery Thursday.
WGME
78-year-old golf pro says Maine course fired him to go in 'younger direction'
CUMBERLAND (BDN) -- A 78-year-old golf pro has sued the town of Cumberland in federal court claiming that he was illegally fired by a manager who told him the town-run golf course wanted to go in “a younger direction.”. Gary Rees of Yarmouth claims that he was the victim...
WGME
'We're praying': Lewiston family may be forced out of rental house, has nowhere to go
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A family in Lewiston is about to lose their rental house, and they have nowhere else to go. Lewiston code enforcement officers say they have no choice but to condemn the home. It is illegal in Maine to rent out a property without a working heating system....
WGME
Walgreens agrees to pay $68,000 fine for violating Maine laws
PORTLAND (WGME) – The state's biggest pharmacy chain, Walgreens, has agreed to pay more than $68,000 in fines for violating state laws regarding staffing and operating hours, according to documents obtained by CBS13. The documents show the Maine Board of Pharmacy has fined Walgreens 15 times already this year.
WGME
Portland's Free Street still not fully open
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Free Street in Portland is still not fully open. The city says the street will continue to have intermittent closures. Last week, Gordon Contracting said the road should be reopen permanently by Friday evening. That is no longer the case. The closures come after several months of...
WGME
Maine school works to fill need as pilot shortage impacts regional flights nationwide
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Regional airports across the country are feeling the impacts of an ongoing pilot shortage, and Maine is no exception. According to the Regional Airline Association, airports in Maine have seen a 20-25 percent reduction in flights, on average, since 2019. The agency says regional airlines provide 87...
WGME
University of Maine at Augusta students able to change their grades after website glitch
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials at the University of Maine at Augusta are investigating a website glitch that led to some students to be able to change their grades. According to the Kennebec Journal, an error allowed nearly 250 students to have administrative access to the university's grading system and the ability to alter scores and view protected information.
WGME
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
WGME
Lewiston's 'Holiday at the Plaza' rescheduled due to weather
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston's "Holiday at the Plaza" will now be held this upcoming Sunday, according to the city. The initial date was postponed due to the weather. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Dufresne Plaza. It's free to the public and includes performances, crafts, ice skating...
WGME
Salvation Army collects donations as part of Joy of Sharing campaign
PORTLAND (WGME) – CBS13’s Joy of Sharing campaign is underway. Thursday, a Salvation Army truck stopped by the station to collect donations. They will then help distribute the gifts to families in time for Christmas. For everyone involved, it's a labor of love. "It's a way to bring...
WGME
Lewiston students create ornaments to be featured in national Christmas tree display
LEWISTON (WGME) – Students at Robert V. Connors Elementary School in Lewiston are making ornaments to represent Maine in the national Christmas tree display in Washington D.C. The students are creating their ornaments to highlight themes such as belonging and inclusivity. They're using Maine icons like lobsters and pine...
WGME
Advocates gather signatures urging South Portland to ban flavored tobacco products
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The push to snuff out flavored tobacco in South Portland continues to pick up steam. Residents with the campaign Flavors Hook Kids Maine handed over nearly 1,000 signatures Tuesday at South Portland City Hall. They're urging city councilors to ban the flavored products. A vote to...
WGME
Portland school district payroll problems nearing resolution
PORTLAND (WGME) – Payroll problems continue to plague some Portland school district employees. While the district said most of the issues would be resolved by Friday, the teachers union says that's not the case. In a letter this week, Superintendent Xavier Botana said edtechs should be paid correctly on...
