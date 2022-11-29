Read full article on original website
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
Britain’s happiest places to live revealed
St Ives has been crowned Britain’s happiest place to live in an annual survey.The Cornish seaside town overtook Hexham in Northumberland to take this year’s top spot in Rightmove’s survey, having alternated with the market town for first place since 2019.Hexham was placed fourth in this year’s study.More than 21,000 people responded to Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index, which asks residents how they feel about where they live.Locations are ranked based on factors such as whether people feel there is a sense of belonging, the proximity to green spaces, local amenities and whether there is a community spirit.The residents of...
Prince William's Royal Title Backlash Comes to a Head in Key Soccer Match
William has come under fire for being Prince of Wales as an Englishman—now his loyalties will be tested as Wales and England face off at the World Cup.
Princess of Wales to present at Earthshot Prize Awards: See the ceremony’s star-studded lineup
Prince William ’s Earthshot Prize Awards are returning with a new star-studded lineup of presenters and performers. This year’s ceremony, co-hosted by Clara Amfo and Daniel Dae Kim, is set to feature “unforgettable performances” by Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish accompanied by her brother FINNEAS, as well as Chloe...
Simone Biles Shares Love for Miami in Matching Set
The Olympic gold medalist is clearly enjoying her time in Florida.
Medieval ring discovered by metal detectorist could fetch $40,000 at auction
It's not every day that one discovers antique heirlooms, but one lucky metal detectorist in England did just that in 2019. Now, his find is expected to fetch thousands of pounds at auction. While searching on a farm near Thorncombe in southwest England's Dorset County, David Board discovered a medieval...
Kate Middleton Suits Up With Sharp Shoulders in Alexander McQueen Blazer for Boston Arrival With Prince William
Kate Middleton de-boarded the plane at Boston’s Logan Airport on Wednesday in a business-ready ensemble. The Princess of Wales, who is joining her husband, Prince William, on a U.S. tour, arrived at the airport wearing a structured navy blazer with matching tailored pants from Alexander McQueen. More from WWDAlexander McQueen Resort 2023Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022 She coordinated the look with a navy turtleneck sweater, a black belt and black pumps from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorized with a pair of diamond and sapphire drop earrings. The Princess of Wales complemented Prince William, who wore a navy suit, a white...
tatler.com
Kate's fashion parade: every look the Princess of Wales has worn so far on her US visit
The Princess of Wales is flying the flag for British fashion on her and Prince William’s US visit, showcasing classic pieces from brands including Burberry, Mulberry and Alexander McQueen. Kate and Prince William touched down in Boston on Wednesday, kicking off a three-day stay that will culminate in their...
Prince William, Kate arrive in Boston and pay tribute to Queen’s 1976 trip
The Prince of Wales called Queen Elizabeth “one of life’s optimists” as he paid tribute to his late grandmother shortly after landing in the US Wednesday. Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, arrived in Boston for a three-day visit ahead of the glittering Earthshot Prize ceremony. It’s the first time the couple has been in the US since their 2014 visit to NYC — and it’s the first time they’ve made an international trip since the death of the Queen in September. The newly named Prince and Princess of Wales were following in the footsteps of the Queen and Prince Philip, who...
Royal Courtier Who Quit Over Palace Race Storm Defended by Society Author
Lady Susan Hussey, lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II for over 50 years, left the royal household on Wednesday over alleged racist comments.
BBC
US singer Jake Flint dies hours after wedding
Uncertainty continues to swirl over US country musician Jake Flint's death, just hours after his wedding on Sunday. Flint, 37, died in his sleep in Oklahoma, former manager Brenda Cline said in a social media post. Tributes have begun pouring in for the singer, who was considered a rising star...
Paris Hilton’s Husband Carter Reum Is a Catch! See His Net Worth, Job and More
A match made in heaven! Paris Hilton’s husband, Carter Milliken Reum, is a total catch. The entrepreneur and reality star got engaged in February 2021 before tying the knot on November 11, 2021....
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
'A hero, an inspiration... he'll be hugely missed': William and Kate lead tributes to Scottish rugby giant Doddie Weir as he dies aged 52 after six years battling - and tirelessly raising awareness of - motor neurone disease
Rugby legend George 'Doddie' Weir has died aged 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, with tributes pouring in from his beloved family, fellow players and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The former Scotland and Lions player's death was confirmed by his family this evening, who described...
tatler.com
William and Kate will meet US political royalty on their whirlwind three-day trip to Boston
The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet American political royalty during their three-day visit to Boston this week. Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, will arrive in the city tomorrow to kick off a busy stay that will culminate in the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday night, where VIP guests will enjoy performances from stars including Ellie Goulding and Billie Eilish.
Prince and Princess of Wales take a commercial flight to Boston
BOSTON - On a commercial flight from London Heathrow into Boston, passengers got a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales in first class Wednesday."Surprising ... you assume they'd have a private jet," said passenger Jo Atkins.However, Prince William and Princess Catherine took a commercial flight to the Earthshot Prize Awards. The flight crew described the couple as "utterly delightful.""Well look, they're coming for Earthshot. It's an environmental thing, right, so being on a commercial flight makes sense," passenger Luke Howard said.While the royal couple and their entourage took up most of first class, word quickly spread in the...
UK royals show ruthlessness in latest race row
The timing could not have been worse for Britain's royal family, not long after one racial reckoning involving Prince Harry and ahead of a new publicity blitz from the maverick "spare heir". Harry's elder brother Prince William -- the heir to the throne -- has been forced to part ways with one of his godmothers after she used racially charged language to a black British woman at a palace reception on Tuesday.
Harper's Bazaar
Highlights from the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal tour of Boston
William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are on a royal tour of Boston, in support of William's Earthshot Prize initiative. Over the next three days, the couple will undertake various royal engagements in the Massachusetts capital, culminating in the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which will conclude their trip. It marks their first official trip to the United States in eight years.
A.V. Club
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their say in the Harry & Meghan trailer
In a new trailer for the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to speak candidly about their experience in—and eventual exodus from—royal life. Oscar-winning documentarian Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) will direct the project. Although Harry & Meghan doesn’t yet have...
William and Kate pictured at rehearsals for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been pictured behind the scenes during rehearsals for the Earthshot Prize being staged in the US city of Boston.William’s environmental awards will see singer Billie Eilish lead a stellar entertainment line-up during a ceremony – dubbed the prince’s “world cup” moment – that aims to celebrate and scale up environmental solutions to repair the planet.Ahead of the event being staged on Friday evening at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the prince is due to meet US President Joe Biden.But the couple’s three-day trip to Boston, which ends on Friday, has been overshadowed...
