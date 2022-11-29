ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds

A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
The Independent

Britain’s happiest places to live revealed

St Ives has been crowned Britain’s happiest place to live in an annual survey.The Cornish seaside town overtook Hexham in Northumberland to take this year’s top spot in Rightmove’s survey, having alternated with the market town for first place since 2019.Hexham was placed fourth in this year’s study.More than 21,000 people responded to Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index, which asks residents how they feel about where they live.Locations are ranked based on factors such as whether people feel there is a sense of belonging, the proximity to green spaces, local amenities and whether there is a community spirit.The residents of...
WWD

Kate Middleton Suits Up With Sharp Shoulders in Alexander McQueen Blazer for Boston Arrival With Prince William

Kate Middleton de-boarded the plane at Boston’s Logan Airport on Wednesday in a business-ready ensemble. The Princess of Wales, who is joining her husband, Prince William, on a U.S. tour, arrived at the airport wearing a structured navy blazer with matching tailored pants from Alexander McQueen. More from WWDAlexander McQueen Resort 2023Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022 She coordinated the look with a navy turtleneck sweater, a black belt and black pumps from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorized with a pair of diamond and sapphire drop earrings. The Princess of Wales complemented Prince William, who wore a navy suit, a white...
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Prince William, Kate arrive in Boston and pay tribute to Queen’s 1976 trip

The Prince of Wales called Queen Elizabeth “one of life’s optimists” as he paid tribute to his late grandmother shortly after landing in the US Wednesday. Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, arrived in Boston for a three-day visit ahead of the glittering Earthshot Prize ceremony. It’s the first time the couple has been in the US since their 2014 visit to NYC — and it’s the first time they’ve made an international trip since the death of the Queen in September. The newly named Prince and Princess of Wales were following in the footsteps of the Queen and Prince Philip, who...
BOSTON, MA
BBC

US singer Jake Flint dies hours after wedding

Uncertainty continues to swirl over US country musician Jake Flint's death, just hours after his wedding on Sunday. Flint, 37, died in his sleep in Oklahoma, former manager Brenda Cline said in a social media post. Tributes have begun pouring in for the singer, who was considered a rising star...
OKLAHOMA STATE
BBC

Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death

Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
Daily Mail

'A hero, an inspiration... he'll be hugely missed': William and Kate lead tributes to Scottish rugby giant Doddie Weir as he dies aged 52 after six years battling - and tirelessly raising awareness of - motor neurone disease

Rugby legend George 'Doddie' Weir has died aged 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, with tributes pouring in from his beloved family, fellow players and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The former Scotland and Lions player's death was confirmed by his family this evening, who described...
tatler.com

William and Kate will meet US political royalty on their whirlwind three-day trip to Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet American political royalty during their three-day visit to Boston this week. Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, will arrive in the city tomorrow to kick off a busy stay that will culminate in the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday night, where VIP guests will enjoy performances from stars including Ellie Goulding and Billie Eilish.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales take a commercial flight to Boston

BOSTON - On a commercial flight from London Heathrow into Boston, passengers got a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales in first class Wednesday."Surprising ... you assume they'd have a private jet," said passenger Jo Atkins.However, Prince William and Princess Catherine took a commercial flight to the Earthshot Prize Awards. The flight crew described the couple as "utterly delightful.""Well look, they're coming for Earthshot. It's an environmental thing, right, so being on a commercial flight makes sense," passenger Luke Howard said.While the royal couple and their entourage took up most of first class, word quickly spread in the...
BOSTON, MA
AFP

UK royals show ruthlessness in latest race row

The timing could not have been worse for Britain's royal family, not long after one racial reckoning involving Prince Harry and ahead of a new publicity blitz from the maverick "spare heir". Harry's elder brother Prince William -- the heir to the throne -- has been forced to part ways with one of his godmothers after she used racially charged language to a black British woman at a palace reception on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Harper's Bazaar

Highlights from the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal tour of Boston

William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are on a royal tour of Boston, in support of William's Earthshot Prize initiative. Over the next three days, the couple will undertake various royal engagements in the Massachusetts capital, culminating in the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which will conclude their trip. It marks their first official trip to the United States in eight years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
A.V. Club

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their say in the Harry & Meghan trailer

In a new trailer for the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to speak candidly about their experience in—and eventual exodus from—royal life. Oscar-winning documentarian Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) will direct the project. Although Harry & Meghan doesn’t yet have...
The Independent

William and Kate pictured at rehearsals for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been pictured behind the scenes during rehearsals for the Earthshot Prize being staged in the US city of Boston.William’s environmental awards will see singer Billie Eilish lead a stellar entertainment line-up during a ceremony – dubbed the prince’s “world cup” moment – that aims to celebrate and scale up environmental solutions to repair the planet.Ahead of the event being staged on Friday evening at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the prince is due to meet US President Joe Biden.But the couple’s three-day trip to Boston, which ends on Friday, has been overshadowed...

