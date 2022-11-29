ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNBF News Radio 1290

SUNY Broome and Binghamton University Start “Integration” Talks

Officials with Broome County’s community college say they are in conversations with Binghamton University about possibly integrating SUNY Broome and B.U. A news release from the Front Street campus issued on December 1, 2022 announced the university and community college have begun to explore “the potential for significantly enhancing our existing partnerships by developing new integrations between the two institutions.”
VESTAL, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart

The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings

A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round

I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Food Bank Of The Southern Tier Selfless Elf Returns

The holiday season is a busy one to be sure. Probably the business time of the year for many. It can be a fun time, a time to reflect, and at times, unfortunately, stressful. My stress is trying to come up with good ideas for gifts. It's tough when your significant other says they don't want anything. You know that's not true in most cases.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022

There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Pump Prices May Rise with Expiration of Broome County Gas Tax Cap

The temporary tax cap on gasoline sold in Broome County that went into effect last June has run its course and motorists are keeping a close eye on prices. County lawmakers had put a cap on the local gasoline tax above three dollars a gallon. The move, which was approved in late April, occurred as pump prices were soaring after Russia invaded Ukraine. The tax cap expired Thursday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

10 Fabulous Free Finds on Binghamton Craigslist [GALLERY]

A friend recently told me about the joy they get when they find something for free and can transform it into something extraordinary to give as a gift. Maybe money is a little tight this holiday season and you're looking for ways to get creative with your gift-giving. Or perhaps you're someone who is crafty and enjoys the thrill of fancying up and re-purposing an old item and displaying it in your own home.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

