Binghamton Physician Assistant Convicted for Groping Patient
A former Physician Assistant is facing up to a year in Broome County after being found guilty of forcibly touching a patient. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a jury in Binghamton City Court has found 68-year-old Alan M. Geller of Binghamton guilty of Forcible Touching. While working...
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
SUNY Broome and Binghamton University Start “Integration” Talks
Officials with Broome County’s community college say they are in conversations with Binghamton University about possibly integrating SUNY Broome and B.U. A news release from the Front Street campus issued on December 1, 2022 announced the university and community college have begun to explore “the potential for significantly enhancing our existing partnerships by developing new integrations between the two institutions.”
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart
The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
Broome And Tioga Counties Are Full Of ‘Super Commuters,’ What Are Those?
Aren't you glad you don't live in a large city where the commute to work and back is excruciatingly long? I have a friend who works in New York City but lives in Connecticut. Her commute via train is at least 90 minutes one way. Spending 3 hours each work day on a train is a long time, especially when you add in at least an 8-hour work day.
Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings
A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World
Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
Federal Reimbursements for Delaware Co. Hospitals Saved
Some rural hospital in the Southern Tier is being saved from losing their Critical Access Hospital status. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer has announced the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has officially reversed its previous rules change of the eligibility criteria for rural hospitals. The Margaretville Hospital in Delaware County...
Remembering Kadin: Heartbreaking Memorial Near Vestal High School
People in Vestal and beyond are expressing their sadness following the death of high school senior Kadin Abdullah in a Thanksgiving Day vehicle crash. Town police said Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday morning. He died on his eighteenth birthday. Investigators said Abdullah was a passenger in...
Owego ‘John Doe’ Sentenced in Spite of Identity Mystery
Federal prosecutors say they still don’t know the real identity of an Owego man who has been using the identity of a homeless United States Army veteran in order to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in assistance but he's heading to federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office for...
Binghamton U. Grad Hakeem Jeffries New House Democratic Leader
Hakeem Jeffries, a Binghamton University graduate, has been chosen by Democrats to serve as minority leader in the House of Representatives. The 52-year-old Jeffries was elected to the leadership post Wednesday morning. He grew up in Brooklyn. Jeffries is a 1992 graduate of Binghamton University. He earned a bachelor's degree...
3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round
I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
Food Bank Of The Southern Tier Selfless Elf Returns
The holiday season is a busy one to be sure. Probably the business time of the year for many. It can be a fun time, a time to reflect, and at times, unfortunately, stressful. My stress is trying to come up with good ideas for gifts. It's tough when your significant other says they don't want anything. You know that's not true in most cases.
12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022
There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
Gas Driller Pleads No Contest, Agrees to Pay Dimock Water Bills for 75 Years
Residents in a rural Northeast Pennsylvania community that has been battling contaminated water issues for over 14 years will have a new water supply and their water bills paid for 75 years. The Houston-based gas drilling company that took over ownership of the firm that sunk natural gas wells in...
Residents Near Ross Park Want Burnt-Out RV Eyesore Hauled Away
People who live in a neighborhood on Binghamton's South Side aren't happy that a recreational vehicle gutted in a suspicious fire is still sitting outside a vacant house. The burnt-out RV remains where it was when the blaze erupted near the Morgan Road home around 8:30 a.m. November 11. The property is directly across from the city-owned Ross Park.
Pump Prices May Rise with Expiration of Broome County Gas Tax Cap
The temporary tax cap on gasoline sold in Broome County that went into effect last June has run its course and motorists are keeping a close eye on prices. County lawmakers had put a cap on the local gasoline tax above three dollars a gallon. The move, which was approved in late April, occurred as pump prices were soaring after Russia invaded Ukraine. The tax cap expired Thursday.
10 Fabulous Free Finds on Binghamton Craigslist [GALLERY]
A friend recently told me about the joy they get when they find something for free and can transform it into something extraordinary to give as a gift. Maybe money is a little tight this holiday season and you're looking for ways to get creative with your gift-giving. Or perhaps you're someone who is crafty and enjoys the thrill of fancying up and re-purposing an old item and displaying it in your own home.
