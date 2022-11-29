ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China launches three astronauts to complete space station

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOP2p_0jR9oahZ00
World News

China has launched a rocket carrying three astronauts to complete construction of the country’s permanent orbiting space station.

The crew of the Shenzhou-15 will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard the Tiangong station, who will then return to Earth after their six-month mission.

Their spaceship blasted off atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on the edge of the Gobi Desert at 11:08pm on Tuesday.

The six-month mission, commanded by Fei Junlong and crewed by Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, will be the last in the construction phase of China’s space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Mr Fei, 57, is a veteran of the 2005 four-day Shenzhou-6 mission, the second time China sent a human into space. Mr Deng and Mr Zhang are making their first space flights.

The station’s third and final module docked with the station earlier this month, one of the last steps in China’s more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit.

After the Shenzhou-15 spaceship makes an automated docking with the Tianhe core modules’ front port, the station will be expanded to its maximum size, with three modules and three spaceships for a total mass of nearly 100 tons.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Prince of Wales to meet Joe Biden on final day of US trip

The Prince of Wales will meet US President Joe Biden on the final day of his trip to Boston. William will be greeted by Mr Biden during a visit to the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Friday, ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in the evening. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

William and Kate sit courtside at NBA as race row overshadows Earthshot tour

The Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside to watch an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the end of the first day of their visit to the US. William and Kate’s three-day trip to Boston has been overshadowed by the growing race row engulfing the future King’s godmother which has left the monarchy accused of being institutionally racist.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newschain

William and Kate in US for Earthshot Prize as prince’s godmother faces race row

The Prince and Princess of Wales have flown to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards now at risk of being overshadowed by a race row engulfing the future king’s godmother. William thanked the US city for agreeing to host his environmental awards and for the tributes its citizens paid to his late grandmother the Queen, minutes after landing and being greeted by the governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newschain

Ryanair boss accuses French air traffic controllers of ‘recreational’ strikes

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has accused French air traffic controllers of carrying out “recreational” strikes during the summer months. During a committee appearance before Irish politicians, the budget airline boss suggested that air traffic controller strikes happen on a Friday so that workers can get a three-day weekend.
newschain

William and Kate shiver in cold weather at threatened Boston waterfront

The Prince of Wales joked he was “better in cold weather” when a visit to Boston’s windswept waterfront left the future King and his wife visibly cold. William and Kate’s tour of Piers Park, in temperatures that felt well below freezing due to the windchill, saw them learn about the history of the area now threatened by rising sea levels.
newschain

Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms build-up

South Korea has sanctioned eight people and seven companies suspected of engaging in illicit activities to finance North Korea’s growing nuclear weapons and missile programmes. The move, which prohibits South Koreans from conducting any type of business with them without authorisation, was largely symbolic as there are little financial...
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

Palace accused of institutional racism over remarks made to black charity boss

Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady in waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”. Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised...
newschain

Formula One cancels 2023 Chinese Grand Prix due to Covid-19 restrictions

Formula One has announced that next year’s Chinese Grand Prix will be cancelled. The race in Shanghai – due to take place on April 16 – has been scrapped amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions in the country. The sport is now facing a four-week hole in the 2023...
newschain

Royal Mail says you should post earlier that usual this Christmas

Royal Mail is asking customers to post their mail earlier than usual for Christmas this year as a result of the ongoing strike action by its workers. The company is bringing forward its latest recommended posting dates for domestic and international mail to help manage any impact from planned strike action by members of the Communication Workers Union on December 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24.
newschain

Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after violating platform policy

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence. Newly instated Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the news on Thursday. It comes after the US rapper posted a series of erratic tweets, one of which appeared to show a symbol...
newschain

Finnish leader warns that Russian victory would empower other aggressors

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has warned that a Russian victory over Ukraine would empower other aggressors, and urged democracies against forming “critical dependencies” on authoritarian states such as China. Ms Marin was speaking in Sydney at the end of the first-ever visit by a Finnish prime...
newschain

Rare ivory casket adorned with medieval romantic scenes at risk of leaving UK

An “incredibly rare” French Gothic ivory casket is at risk of leaving the UK unless a buyer is found for the £1.5 million piece. It is one of only nine 14th century French composite caskets depicting medieval romantic scenes, including illustrations of wild men and mythical creatures which symbolise people living outside ‘civilised’ society.
newschain

World Cup DJ tweaks playlist after Chesney Hawkes lifts England’s bid for glory

A World Cup DJ believes Chesney Hawkes could help soundtrack England’s bid for glory after he added the star’s anthem The One And Only to his Three Lions playlist. Eurodance classic Freed From Desire by Gala has been the go-to song for England when they score in Qatar, while Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline is often played when they win.
newschain

Ministers ‘considering plans to allow migrants to be held for up to 96 hours’

Ministers are reportedly considering changing the law to allow Channel migrants to be held at the Manston processing centre for up to 96 hours. According to The Daily Telegraph, the change would allow migrants to be held for three or four days – up from the current statutory limit of 24 hours – to give officials more flexibility in the event of another surge in Channel arrivals.
newschain

NHS ‘sticking plaster’ will not solve underlying recruitment problems – Starmer

Another sticking plaster on the NHS crisis will not solve the underlying workforce issues, Sir Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader has previously faced scrutiny for saying he believes the health service is recruiting too many overseas workers. During a visit to Glasgow on Friday, Sir Keir said more...
newschain

Alleged trafficker offered drowned migrants’ families hush money, court hears

An alleged “right-hand man” in a people-trafficking gang offered the families of migrants who drowned trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy money to stay silent, a court has heard. Harem Ahmed Abwbaker was alleged to be one of two main figures in an organised criminal...
newschain

Elton John to headline Glastonbury in final UK show of his last ever tour

Sir Elton John has said he “couldn’t be more excited” to be headlining at Glastonbury 2023, marking what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour. The veteran singer, 75, will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday June 25 for his first performance at the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset.

Comments / 0

Community Policy