ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1 dead in shooting at North Carolina McDonald’s

By Matthew Memrick
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JbXR3_0jR9oLem00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said one person died Monday night at a south Charlotte McDonald’s off South Boulevard.

The location was close to the McDonald’s in the Starmount neighborhood at 7051 South Boulevard. Police said that the victim was shot in the fast-food restaurant’s parking lot.

Police attempted to render aid, but the person died in the parking lot.

Police are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

The information comes after a deadly weekend in Mecklenburg County. On Saturday, authorities found James Johnson, 55, of Cornelius, dead at the scene along Lynn Drive.

Deadly dispute between neighbors in Cornelius: PD

On Monday, officers said Geovany Munoz, 19, and Arnaldo Munoz, 53, were arrested and facing first-degree murder charges. An initial investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects were neighbors, and the shooting resulted from a dispute between the parties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’

CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte murder suspect captured in Greensboro, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in east Charlotte in late October was arrested in Guilford County Monday, investigators said. Tyquawon Parker, 27, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting death of Ahylea Willard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

Man arrested in Guilford County in connection to the death of Charlotte woman.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in Guilford County in connection with the death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard, a Charlotte women who was found shot on Oct.23. Tyquawon Parker was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in a statement on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Two trucks, SUV wreck in Gaston County, road shut down

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mount Holly police are reporting an accident that has shut down N.C. 16 in northeastern Gaston County. According to the police, two tractor-trailers and an SUV wrecked at Lucia Riverbend Highway and Mountain Island Highway. Police shut down the intersection. Police say...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Middle school student brought firearm to campus, officials say

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A firearm was found in a student's possession at Clemmons Middle School, according to the school's principal, Sandra Hunter. In the press release, Hunter said that just before dismissal, a student informed a staff member that another student had a weapon. Administrators then placed the school...
CLEMMONS, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy