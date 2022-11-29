ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Get ready, ‘jet’ set, and go save big on Travel Deal Tuesday

By Hazel Sanchez, Charline Charles, Veronica Rosario, Dan Mannarino
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xIur_0jR9oBpW00

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The holiday deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over but for those who like to travel, Travel Deal Tuesday has all the bargains.

Gabe Saglie from Travelzoo joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday with the scoop on the latest travel deals.

Watch the video player for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate PIX-mas in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Arguably one of the best parts of the holiday season in New York City is the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.  This year’s 82-foot-tall Norway spruce was from upstate New York in Warren County. When the holiday tree is lit up each year, you can be certain people will be there […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fierce wind ravages New Yorkers’ umbrellas on gusty street

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks walking in New York City Wednesday had to fight the elements as wind gusts of up to 50 mph made carrying an umbrella impossible. In a video posted to social media, several people walking down the street with umbrellas proved no match for mother nature. Ian Wallace, who shot the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What to know for the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, one of New York City’s most popular winter traditions, returns Wednesday night. The event is in its 90th year and the ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. The lighting is at 10 p.m. The 82-foot Norway Spruce is adorned with 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

More MTA fare hikes feared, facing post-pandemic fiscal cliff

NEW YORK (PIX11) — MTA leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss agency budget woes that could lead to additional fare hikes beyond those already scheduled. Driving the issue is a relative lack of paying riders compared to the years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Ridership sits at just about 60% of what it was before the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11’s Christmas tree is here! Watch the decoration, lighting

NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season for the lighting of the PIX11 Christmas tree! PIX11’s Ben Aaron was outside the studio at East 42nd Street and Second Avenue on Friday morning for the decoration and lighting of the tree. In the true spirit of the holiday, passersby came together to contribute whatever they had […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA bans empty trucks on bridges as storm slams NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks are prohibited from MTA Bridges and Tunnels crossings for much of Wednesday because of heavy rain and strong winds blowing into the New York City area. The ban took effect at noon and will run until midnight, the MTA said in a news release. As the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Monica Makes It Happen: The season of giving

NEW YORK (PIX11) – PIX11’s Monica Morales is working hard every day to make a difference in communities across New York City and the surrounding areas – helping those who are not getting the answers or action they deserve.  The holiday season is the perfect time to shine a light on those who are doing […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Westchester’s Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle Train Station

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gift ideas, the Holiday Market in Westchester is the place to be. More than 40 women- and minority-owned businesses have set up shop outdoors at the New Rochelle Train Station.  It’s one of the few privately-owned train stations. With a weekday ridership of 5,000 daily, it’s […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
PIX11

Fans in Hoboken celebrate crucial World Cup win for United States team

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) — Cheers erupted at Mulligan’s in Hoboken on Tuesday as the United States team advanced to the next round of the 2022 World Cup. Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star to a hospital and the United States into […]
HOBOKEN, NJ
PIX11

NYC DOE leader, parent on $200M special education investment

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is devoting an additional $200 million to programs for the nearly 200,000 city public school students who receive some form of special education, Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday. Christina Foti, the DOE’s chief of special education, and advocate Laura Espinoza of the group Vision Futuro joined PIX11 Morning […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rats, beware! NYC hiring ‘somewhat bloodthirsty’ director of rodent mitigation

NEW YORK (PIX11) —New York City is bringing the fight to the city’s rat population — literally. A new job listing for a director of rodent mitigation calls for someone who’s “highlymotivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA making accessibility upgrades to subway stations, LIRR stations

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA is rolling out upgrades to a number of rail and subway stations to make the system more accessible, officials announced Wednesday. There will be accessibility upgrades at nine subway stations, according to the MTA. The agency is also replacing and upgrading elevators at five subway stations and making seven […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Tips for preventing house fires during the holiday season

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season underway, so is the time for decorating your home. But as you put up that Christmas tree or light the menorah, firefighters are urging residents to keep fire safety in mind. It’s many families’ worst nightmare. The Christmas tree you’ve spent precious time picking out and decorating […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy