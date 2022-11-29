Read full article on original website
Augusta, Maine Area Family Looking For Their Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
foxbangor.com
Bangor’s Festival of Lights will go rain or shine
BANGOR – Bangor Rotary Club members came on the Good Morning Show today to give rundown details on Saturday’s parade. There will be a special float included this year as well, designed by local artist Joe Rizzo. Watch the full video interview for all the details on Saturday’s...
Much Loved Maine Holiday Light Display Will Not Return In 2022
For years, Doctor Zeleniak (AKA Dr. Zee) and his team at Augusta Orthodontics have treated us to a magical Holiday lights display. We're not talking about a couple of strands of lights on the eaves of the building. This is the kind of lights display that would make Clark W. Griswold jealous!
New Downtown Bangor Consignment Shop Has Neat Name And Sells Cool Stuff
Quietly and without much fanfare, a really cool new consignment shop opened in a building in downtown Bangor, appropriately on Small Business Saturday, of all days. Red Rabbit Bazaar is the brainchild of Maine native Cara Oleksyk. "This is just the beginning. Currently, the consignment books are open and Red...
The Current Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices In The Bangor Area
Although Maine is 28 cents higher than the national average, gas prices are starting to finally bottom out and come down to earth. Gas Buddy is a pretty handy tool when you are looking to find the best options for filling up your tank. The average cost for a regular...
This Pretty Kitty, Potato, I Looking For A Forever Home
Our Pet of the Week this week is a pretty kitty named Potato. According to Annie Chalmers, the Medical Tech at the SPCA of Hancock County, this gal is great and deserves a good home. "Potato is a cute 3-year-old short-haired tuxedo cat. She has brilliant green eyes and a...
WGME
Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island
(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
foxbangor.com
New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC
BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
WGME
Dead River's acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership
BANGOR (BDN) -- Dead River Company has acquired a longtime Bangor-area heating fuel supplier, continuing its pattern of buying smaller, family-owned heating operations in New England. Dead River acquired Maine Energy Company in September for an undisclosed amount, according to Lisa Morrissette, a Dead River spokesperson. Maine Energy has been...
Take a Magical Winter Sleigh Ride With Your Family in Beautiful Belgrade, Maine
Maine is such a wonderful place to live and work isn't it?. Not only are we home to the most beautiful coastline on the planet, but we have the most gorgeous mountain ranges on this side of the Mississippi. In between our majestic shores and breathtaking peaks are dozens of...
A Single Family Home In Central Maine For Less Than $100K? Yes!
Recently posted, this new single family home in Madison, Maine is a perfect starter home for you and your people! Listed by Abby Nichols and brokered by Allied Realty this 3 bed and 2 bath cozy home is going for $89,500. It's not easy finding a home under $100k. Yes,...
Medway Road in Medway Closed Due to Ongoing Police Incident
East Millinocket Police say a portion of Medway Road is closed down, as officials deal with a 'police incident.'. A dispatcher with the Penobscot Regional Communications Center says that Medway Road is closed from Lennie's Superette to the intersection with Grindstone Road. East Millinocket Police defined it as being between the intersections with Grindstone and Pattagumpus Roads. This is closed down to all traffic, until further notice. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
penbaypilot.com
Edna St. Vincent Millay House: Before and After
ROCKLAND—Five years ago I took a tour of the house where Edna St. Vincent Millay was born in and wrote a story, A peek inside the Rockland house where Edna St. Vincent Millay was born. The Rockland Historical Society bought the property in March 2016 and it has taken more than six years to raise the capital to completely renovate the historic site.
Bangor Humane Society Shares Very Disturbing Story of 3 Dogs
Warning: Your emotions are gonna run the gamut but in the end, all will be well. This is a story of the good things that the Bangor Humane Society does in our community. And it begins with questions: How did it happen? Why did it happen? How can we prevent it from happening again? But that's not the point of this story.
Ellsworth American
Blue Hill barn destroyed in Thanksgiving fire
BLUE HILL — A fire destroyed a barn at 513 Ellsworth Road in Blue Hill in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. The Blue Hill Fire Department first responded to the scene, where it was assisted by the volunteer fire departments of Brooklin, Sedgwick and Surry which responded for mutual aid.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
foxbangor.com
Update to police incident in Medway that closed road and local schools
MEDWAY– The road has re-opened and according to the East Millinocket Police Department “a peaceful resolution has been reached” to the situation. More information should be released soon. Medway Road in Medway between Grindstone Rd and Pattagumpus Rd is closed due to a police incident.
High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of Maine Ahead of Strong Storm
A strong mid-week storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Downeast area, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times.
WGME
Police 'incident' brought to a peaceful resolution in Medway
EAST MILLINOCKET (WGME) -- Police say an “incident” in Medway has been resolved peacefully. The East Millinocket Police Department says Medway Rd. in Medway between Grindstone Rd. and Pattagumpus Rd. was closed, but it has since been reopened.
Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged
A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23 and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
