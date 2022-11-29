ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Journal Inquirer

Vernon roads closed Friday for Winterfest

VERNON — The town-sponsored Winterfest 2022 starts at 6 p.m. Friday with a Torchlight fire truck parade. Much of downtown Rockville will be closed to traffic during the event, including from West Main Street at Union Street to East Main Street at Court Street, until around 9 p.m. All...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

5 Taken to Hospital After Driver Hits Van in Southington: Police

Five people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after a vehicle hit a van in Southington Thursday, according to police. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Authorities said the van was stopped for a red traffic light in the left-turn-only lane from West Street to Executive Boulevard when another driver who was heading north on West Street failed to stop and hit the van.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Number of redevelopment projects underway at Myrtle Street Corridor in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – There are a number of redevelopment projects on the way cultivating the resurgence and revitalization of the Myrtle Street Corridor. “This area used to be a thriving hub of activity for decades when Stanley Works operated out of these buildings, and while they are certainly iconic, this site has unfortunately been vacant since the early 1990s,” Mayor Erin Stewart said at the Phase I of The Energy & Innovation Park Project kick off. “We are starting to see a resurgence of the Myrtle Street Corridor and this project will play a major role in making sure that continues.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Elijah Brown, 21, of 177 Prospect St., Bristol, was charged Nov. 24 with violation of a protective order. Lino S. Delossantos, 32, of 509 Church St., was charged Nov. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Robert J. Cosmos, 41, of 275 Watertown Road, Thomaston, was charged Nov. 26 with sixth degree...
PLAINVILLE, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge

Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

2 dead after vehicle fire on I-91 in North Haven: Police

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Two people are dead after a vehicle fire on Interstate 91 northbound in North Haven, according to officials.1-91 Northbound in North Haven is closed between Exits 13 and 11 because of a vehicle fire. The incident, which happened just before 9 p.m., closed a portion...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2 killed in crash on I-91 North in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday on Interstate 91 North in North Haven. State police said a car went down an embankment just before Exit 12, hit a tree, and then caught on fire. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Multiple Charges

#Milford CT–On November 29, 2022, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. The victim was following behind the offending vehicle, who had not stopped after the accident. The vehicle eventually stopped in the lot of 1061 Boston Post Road. When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were passed out sleeping. After a significant effort to wake the males, they finally regained consciousness. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver, Didier Salas, was intoxicated. He struggled with officers when they were attempting to detain him. After a significant struggle, he was handcuffed and placed under the arrest.
MILFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Emma H. Sisti, 41, 204 Winthrop St., New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Jaime Mercado-Alvrarado, 40, 151 Pennsylvania Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Khimellys Carrion, 30, 151 Pennysylvania Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Emil Malagic, 29, 73 Newton St., Meriden, failure to insure private motor vehicle, following too...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Britain after Central Park tree lighting

NEW BRITAIN – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that the 40-foot Holiday Tree that adorns the base of Central Park has officially been lit for the season. “This is such a beautiful night to begin to celebrate Christmas,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “I love seeing all the looks on all the kids’ faces on how excited they are to see Santa.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford

A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
MILFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington's Night of Lights event taking place Saturday night

NEWINGTON – Downtown Newington will showcase the holiday season this weekend. Newington Parks and Recreation’s Annual Night of Lights is set to take place this Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 5 p.m. “It is such a wonderful night in Newington and everything is free,” Superintendent Bill DeMaio said....
NEWINGTON, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Massive 4-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Popular Mystic Seaport

The fire broke out at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. According to mobile fire departments, the holiday weekend came to end in Mystic Connecticut with a devasting fire that started around 9 p.m. Sunday night. According to WRGB and NBC 10, multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a massive 4-alarm fire at the Mystic Seaport.
STONINGTON, CT

