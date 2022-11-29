NEW BRITAIN – There are a number of redevelopment projects on the way cultivating the resurgence and revitalization of the Myrtle Street Corridor. “This area used to be a thriving hub of activity for decades when Stanley Works operated out of these buildings, and while they are certainly iconic, this site has unfortunately been vacant since the early 1990s,” Mayor Erin Stewart said at the Phase I of The Energy & Innovation Park Project kick off. “We are starting to see a resurgence of the Myrtle Street Corridor and this project will play a major role in making sure that continues.”

