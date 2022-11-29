Read full article on original website
Vernon roads closed Friday for Winterfest
VERNON — The town-sponsored Winterfest 2022 starts at 6 p.m. Friday with a Torchlight fire truck parade. Much of downtown Rockville will be closed to traffic during the event, including from West Main Street at Union Street to East Main Street at Court Street, until around 9 p.m. All...
Eyewitness News
Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
Bristol Press
Five people taken to hospital following car crash in Southington involving wheel chair van from local group home
SOUTHINGTON – Five people were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a two-car crash involving a wheelchair van from a local group home. Firefighters said none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash was reported around 11:36 a.m., in the area of West Street and...
NBC Connecticut
Car Crashes Into Eversource Truck Making Repairs in Portland After Wednesday's Storm
A car drove into the back of an Eversource truck that was working to make repairs in Portland after Wednesday's storm. Police said a car driving on Main Street Thursday night drove into the back of the truck while linemen were working to repair power lines. A tree fell on...
NBC Connecticut
5 Taken to Hospital After Driver Hits Van in Southington: Police
Five people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after a vehicle hit a van in Southington Thursday, according to police. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Authorities said the van was stopped for a red traffic light in the left-turn-only lane from West Street to Executive Boulevard when another driver who was heading north on West Street failed to stop and hit the van.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Driving Through Meriden Construction Zone
Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of driving through a highway construction zone while under the influence Thursday. Authorities said an officer in the area of Interstate 691 West witnessed a person driving erratically at about 8:15 p.m. The officer was in the area to oversee...
New Britain Herald
Number of redevelopment projects underway at Myrtle Street Corridor in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – There are a number of redevelopment projects on the way cultivating the resurgence and revitalization of the Myrtle Street Corridor. “This area used to be a thriving hub of activity for decades when Stanley Works operated out of these buildings, and while they are certainly iconic, this site has unfortunately been vacant since the early 1990s,” Mayor Erin Stewart said at the Phase I of The Energy & Innovation Park Project kick off. “We are starting to see a resurgence of the Myrtle Street Corridor and this project will play a major role in making sure that continues.”
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Elijah Brown, 21, of 177 Prospect St., Bristol, was charged Nov. 24 with violation of a protective order. Lino S. Delossantos, 32, of 509 Church St., was charged Nov. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Robert J. Cosmos, 41, of 275 Watertown Road, Thomaston, was charged Nov. 26 with sixth degree...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge
Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
2 dead after vehicle fire on I-91 in North Haven: Police
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Two people are dead after a vehicle fire on Interstate 91 northbound in North Haven, according to officials.1-91 Northbound in North Haven is closed between Exits 13 and 11 because of a vehicle fire. The incident, which happened just before 9 p.m., closed a portion...
2 killed in crash on I-91 North in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday on Interstate 91 North in North Haven. State police said a car went down an embankment just before Exit 12, hit a tree, and then caught on fire. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Multiple Charges
#Milford CT–On November 29, 2022, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. The victim was following behind the offending vehicle, who had not stopped after the accident. The vehicle eventually stopped in the lot of 1061 Boston Post Road. When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were passed out sleeping. After a significant effort to wake the males, they finally regained consciousness. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver, Didier Salas, was intoxicated. He struggled with officers when they were attempting to detain him. After a significant struggle, he was handcuffed and placed under the arrest.
Driver, Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Down Embankment On I-91 In North Haven, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying two people who were killed in a single-car crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Emma H. Sisti, 41, 204 Winthrop St., New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Jaime Mercado-Alvrarado, 40, 151 Pennsylvania Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Khimellys Carrion, 30, 151 Pennysylvania Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Emil Malagic, 29, 73 Newton St., Meriden, failure to insure private motor vehicle, following too...
New Britain Herald
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Britain after Central Park tree lighting
NEW BRITAIN – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that the 40-foot Holiday Tree that adorns the base of Central Park has officially been lit for the season. “This is such a beautiful night to begin to celebrate Christmas,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “I love seeing all the looks on all the kids’ faces on how excited they are to see Santa.”
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford
A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area
A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut. The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. Police said a...
New Britain Herald
Newington's Night of Lights event taking place Saturday night
NEWINGTON – Downtown Newington will showcase the holiday season this weekend. Newington Parks and Recreation’s Annual Night of Lights is set to take place this Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 5 p.m. “It is such a wonderful night in Newington and everything is free,” Superintendent Bill DeMaio said....
Massive 4-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Popular Mystic Seaport
The fire broke out at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. According to mobile fire departments, the holiday weekend came to end in Mystic Connecticut with a devasting fire that started around 9 p.m. Sunday night. According to WRGB and NBC 10, multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a massive 4-alarm fire at the Mystic Seaport.
