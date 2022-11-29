Monroe woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Nov. 7, deputies with the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled over Brandon Dean for a traffic stop that ended with his arrest for resisting arrest. Video filmed by a bystander was widely circulated on social media. The video showed one deputy punching the man in his ribs as two other officers assisted in the arrest. Some people commented on the video, questioning the deputy’s use of force.

CALDWELL PARISH, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO