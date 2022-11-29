The season of giving is upon us, and for many neglected and abandoned animals, there is no greater gift than that of a safe, loving home with a forever family. Local rescue shelters are exceeding capacity and rely heavily on community engagement to aid with supplying toys, food, and many other essential supplies. Adopting a pet from a local shelter is not only giving back to your community, but saving the life of an animal in need.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO