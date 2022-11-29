Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tmpresale.com
Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour at Kodak Center in Rochester Mar 10th, 2023 – presale passcode
Very pleased to announce a pre-sale password for another Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour presale is available here Everybody with a presale information will have a fantastic opportunity to buy presale tickets in advance of their public sale. You might never have another chance to watch Nikki Glaser: The...
ROC Holiday Village opens for the 2022 holiday season
This weekend will hold the Lighting of the Liberty Pole on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and will spotlight a new Lantern Parade held in conjunction with Downtown Definitely.
WUHF
Comedian Jamie Lissow returns to Comedy @ The Carlson
Rochester native and former co-host with Brother Wease, comedian Jamie Lissow returns to Comedy @ The Carlson this weekend!. Jamie sat down with us this morning as he gets ready to take the stage. You can catch Jamie Friday, December 2 or Saturday, December 3 at Comedy @ The Carlson.
rochesterfirst.com
Friend for Life: Meet Taz!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Please give a warm welcome to Taz!. Taz is a calm and collected cat and is looking for a calm, retirement home. If you are looking for a furry, feline friend to share the couch with, who takes afternoon naps, and enjoys snack time — Taz is for you! Since his personality is developed, you’ll know if he fits right in.
WUHF
Local Comedian, Amy Brown, Co-hosts at Comedy @ the Carlson
Local comedian Amy Brown, is making a triumphant return to the Flower City this week to co-host at Comedy @ the Carlson with comedian Todd Youngman. Amy is originally from Geneseo and began taking improv-comedy classes as a "mid-life crisis" activity. After a few years of honing her craft, she...
Spin
Artist LYELL Invites Her Once-Crippling OCD to Kiss Her Ass
As a child, Alyssa Coco would often sneak down to the dark basement of her Rochester, NY, home to quietly plunk the antique keys of a massive organ left behind by former residents. She did it so often, Alyssa eventually taught herself a few songs. “You’d think [a kid] would...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Rochester Businesswoman, Christine Gigante, Competing in Quarterfinals of International “Fab Over 40” Contest
Every Vote Supports Local Webster, NY Start-Up, Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Christine Gigante, founder of Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, is seeking community support to help her become the Grand Prize Winner in the second annual “Fab Over 40” contest. An international contest benefitting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, “Fab Over 40” was created to empower and celebrate women over 40 and support breast cancer research.
WETM 18 News
Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
Horseheads drummer to play in Rochester with Trans-Siberian Orchestra
We meet the local drummer of one of the most popular touring holiday music acts in history.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
History Museum’s Holiday Boutique Returns
The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons, New York, is ringing in the holiday season with their beloved annual fundraiser, The Holiday Boutique on December 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The old jail and history museum will transform into a winter wonderland filled with music, decor, and a wide range of local artisans and crafters selling various unique holiday gifts.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Farewell, Alexis Arnold
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Alexis Arnold, who signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. Our community has known and loved her for more than a decade, through Good Day Rochester, "Many Voices, Many Visions", and her attention to detail in all her reporting.
2022 Holiday activities and events in Rochester region
There's no shortage of things to do to celebrate the December holidays.
NBC New York
NYC Has the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, But Another NY City Has a Keg Tree
Two days after the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lights up midtown Manhattan, another kind of holiday tree will light up a city in New York — but it is quite different from the NYC icon. Rochester Genesee Keg Tree will be lit Friday night. While not as traditional as...
wshscourier.org
The Op Shop: A Vintage Apparel Gem
The Op Shop is a vintage thrift store, located downtown in the city of Rochester. Everything in the shop must be at least 20 years old to preserve the vintage aesthetic that the store prides itself on. They work with local vendors who repair, remake, and resell vintage pieces that they find.
WHY ROC: Boundary Breaks Winery creating award-winning wine in the Finger Lakes Region
Boundary Breaks’ Riesling wine was named one of Wine Spectators' Top 100 wines.
Kucko’s Camera: Lakeshore at Sodus Point
Today, John Kucko took his camera to the lakeshore at Sodus Point.
‘Salena’s Taqueria’ now open in Greece
The location is an expansion of the restaurant in Rochester's Village Gate.
gvpennysaver.com
Rescued Treasures – Giving Furry Friends the Gift of Love
The season of giving is upon us, and for many neglected and abandoned animals, there is no greater gift than that of a safe, loving home with a forever family. Local rescue shelters are exceeding capacity and rely heavily on community engagement to aid with supplying toys, food, and many other essential supplies. Adopting a pet from a local shelter is not only giving back to your community, but saving the life of an animal in need.
13 WHAM
Alexis Arnold says goodbye to 13WHAM
Henrietta, N.Y. — Alexis Arnold signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. After moving to Rochester in 2011, Alexis worked a variety of shifts before becoming co-anchor of Good Day Rochester in 2015. She also anchored 13WHAM News Midday and hosted Many Voices, Many Visions, a longtime public affairs program on 13WHAM.
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
