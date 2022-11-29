ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WUHF

Comedian Jamie Lissow returns to Comedy @ The Carlson

Rochester native and former co-host with Brother Wease, comedian Jamie Lissow returns to Comedy @ The Carlson this weekend!. Jamie sat down with us this morning as he gets ready to take the stage. You can catch Jamie Friday, December 2 or Saturday, December 3 at Comedy @ The Carlson.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Friend for Life: Meet Taz!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Please give a warm welcome to Taz!. Taz is a calm and collected cat and is looking for a calm, retirement home. If you are looking for a furry, feline friend to share the couch with, who takes afternoon naps, and enjoys snack time — Taz is for you! Since his personality is developed, you’ll know if he fits right in.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Local Comedian, Amy Brown, Co-hosts at Comedy @ the Carlson

Local comedian Amy Brown, is making a triumphant return to the Flower City this week to co-host at Comedy @ the Carlson with comedian Todd Youngman. Amy is originally from Geneseo and began taking improv-comedy classes as a "mid-life crisis" activity. After a few years of honing her craft, she...
ROCHESTER, NY
Spin

Artist LYELL Invites Her Once-Crippling OCD to Kiss Her Ass

As a child, Alyssa Coco would often sneak down to the dark basement of her Rochester, NY, home to quietly plunk the antique keys of a massive organ left behind by former residents. She did it so often, Alyssa eventually taught herself a few songs. “You’d think [a kid] would...
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Rochester Businesswoman, Christine Gigante, Competing in Quarterfinals of International “Fab Over 40” Contest

Every Vote Supports Local Webster, NY Start-Up, Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Christine Gigante, founder of Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, is seeking community support to help her become the Grand Prize Winner in the second annual “Fab Over 40” contest. An international contest benefitting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, “Fab Over 40” was created to empower and celebrate women over 40 and support breast cancer research.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
CORNING, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

History Museum’s Holiday Boutique Returns

The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons, New York, is ringing in the holiday season with their beloved annual fundraiser, The Holiday Boutique on December 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The old jail and history museum will transform into a winter wonderland filled with music, decor, and a wide range of local artisans and crafters selling various unique holiday gifts.
LYONS, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Farewell, Alexis Arnold

Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Alexis Arnold, who signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. Our community has known and loved her for more than a decade, through Good Day Rochester, "Many Voices, Many Visions", and her attention to detail in all her reporting.
ROCHESTER, NY
wshscourier.org

The Op Shop: A Vintage Apparel Gem

The Op Shop is a vintage thrift store, located downtown in the city of Rochester. Everything in the shop must be at least 20 years old to preserve the vintage aesthetic that the store prides itself on. They work with local vendors who repair, remake, and resell vintage pieces that they find.
ROCHESTER, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Rescued Treasures – Giving Furry Friends the Gift of Love

The season of giving is upon us, and for many neglected and abandoned animals, there is no greater gift than that of a safe, loving home with a forever family. Local rescue shelters are exceeding capacity and rely heavily on community engagement to aid with supplying toys, food, and many other essential supplies. Adopting a pet from a local shelter is not only giving back to your community, but saving the life of an animal in need.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Alexis Arnold says goodbye to 13WHAM

Henrietta, N.Y. — Alexis Arnold signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. After moving to Rochester in 2011, Alexis worked a variety of shifts before becoming co-anchor of Good Day Rochester in 2015. She also anchored 13WHAM News Midday and hosted Many Voices, Many Visions, a longtime public affairs program on 13WHAM.
ROCHESTER, NY

