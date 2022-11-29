Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
New look, same expectations for AL boys basketball
(Council Bluffs) -- The names and faces are new for the Abraham Lincoln boys basketball program, but the expectations and culture haven't gone anywhere as the Lynx ready for a new season. The Lynx won 55 games in the past three years behind the stellar combo of Josh Dix and...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/1): St. Albert gets key win, Mo Valley knocks off Audubon
(KMAland) -- St. Albert knocked off state-ranked Lo-Ma, Missouri Valley won a WIC meeting with Audubon, Platte Valley advanced to the Albany final, Auburn and Conestoga won low-scoring games and more from Thursday in KMAland girls basketball. WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE. Missouri Valley 43 Audubon 37. Emma Gute had 15 points...
kmaland.com
High expectations accompany stacked Glenwood team ahead of 2022-23 wrestling season
(Glenwood) -- Expectations and optimism are high as the Glenwood wrestling team hits the mat ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Rams return a host of starters from last year’s team, leading to optimism throughout the program as the first tournament approaches. “We’ve got a lot of firepower back...
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (12/1): Harlan, Denison-Schleswig nab sweeps
(KMAland) -- Harlan and Denison-Schleswig both picked up sweeps in KMAland bowling on Thursday. Harlan’s Ivy Stevens had a personal-best game of 200 to lead Harlan. Brianna Musgrave led Denison-Schleswig with a 407 series, posting the top score of the night with a 214 game. Brittany Musgrave added a 399 thanks to a 212 opening game. Check out the full scores for the Monarchs below.
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Wrestling (12/1): Glenwood, Missouri Valley crown 3 champs each in Treynor
(Treynor) -- Glenwood and Missouri Valley crowned three champions while Kuemper had two at the Treynor Thursday Night Smackdown. Glenwood’s Emily Lundvall (124-129), Lauralyse Flint-Spencer (130-139) and Maya Rivas (138-143) all won their brackets while Missouri Valley’s Nicole Olson (149-153), Kelce McMillan (160-167) and Maya Zappia (185) were also winners.
kmaland.com
Lo-Ma girls move up one spot in latest IGHSAU rankings
(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia is up one spot in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings. The same nine teams that were ranked to open the year are also ranked this week. Check out the area teams that are ranked below or the complete list linked here. CLASS...
kmaland.com
Lewis Central alum Duggan joins UFR to reflect on surreal season
(Fort Worth) -- From written-off backup quarterback to Heisman Trophy candidate, the pride of Council Bluffs has become a college football sensation in three months. Three months ago, Max Duggan's football prospects were uncertain. Fast forward, and Duggan and his TCU teammates have become college football's darling with an undefeated...
kmaland.com
Chance meeting helps Griswold's Askeland land at Simpson
(Griswold) -- A chance meeting at Casey’s helped Griswold’s Makenna Askeland land at Simpson for the next stop in her softball career. Askeland tells KMA Sports that she didn’t get a chance to meet the Simpson coach at a club tournament she was plying in. However, a pit stop on the way home brought it together.
kmaland.com
Underwood's Pierce to continue family tradition of playing college softball
(Underwood) -- Underwood’s Grace Pierce is all set to continue the family tradition of playing college softball. While older sisters Ella and Maddie are at William Penn, Grace has decided to play her college softball at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, Kansas. “I actually had one of their athletic directors...
kmaland.com
Abraham Lincoln leads wire-to-wire, takes down Glenwood to remain unbeaten
(Glenwood) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (2-0) spoiled Glenwood’s season opener Tuesday, taking down the Rams (0-1) 62-51. The Lynx led wire-to-wire en route to their second straight win to start the year. “This is a brand new team we’ve got this year,” Abraham Lincoln head coach Chad Schaa...
Crawford County man wins $250,000 from scratch game
A Crawford County man has won a $250,000 lottery prize.
kmaland.com
Pastor Mel Smith, 85, of Henderson, Iowa
Location: Henderson Christian Church-Henderson, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Farm Creek Cemetery at Henderson, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Pam Carbaugh, 65, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be made in Pam's name for future designation by her family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
kmaland.com
William "Bill" Eggert, 75, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
KETV.com
Stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska reopens after crash requiring specialized hazmat cleanup
OMAHA, Neb. — A stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska has reopened after a crash Tuesday required specialized hazmat cleanup, according to the state patrol. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said I-80 from Shelton to Wood River, a distance of about 8 miles, has reopened after being closed for about 24 hours.
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
Wind Advisory in effect for Friday
(Omaha) A Wind Advisory is in effect from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. Friday for Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties. The National Weather Service says northwest winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured...
ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kscj.com
SUSPECT SHOT IN CARROLL, IOWA INCIDENT
THE POLICE CHIEF IN CARROLL, IOWA SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT’S INITIAL INVESTIGATION INDICATES A MAN WHO WAS CRITICALLY WOUNDED EARLY THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING WAS SHOT IN SELF-DEFENSE. CARROLL POLICE CHIEF BRAD BURKE SAYS RESIDENTS IN AN APARTMENT BUILDING STARTED CALLING 9-1-1 AROUND 1 A.M. CARROLL1 OC……..A DIFFERENT BUILDING.” :18...
Radio Iowa
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa
Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
