Troy Messenger
Troy women’s hoops drops road loss to Arkansas
The Troy Trojans (3-4) women’s basketball team headed to SEC Country on Thursday night and dropped an 87-70 loss to the undefeated Arkansas Razorbacks (9-0) much like the men’s team did earlier in the week. The game was first-year Troy assistant coach Chelsea Dungee’s return to her alma...
Troy Messenger
Troy falls in NIVC Tournament
The Troy Trojans (18-13) saw their 2022 season come to an end on Thursday night in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the UT-Martin Skyhawks in the opening round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Tournament. It was Troy’s third consecutive appearance in the NIVC and second straight...
Troy Messenger
Sumrall, Trojans continue to make history
The Troy Trojans (10-2, 7-1) are in the midst of a historic season in 2022 and that continues this Saturday with the Sun Belt Championship in Troy. Already, Troy has won nine consecutive games this season, which is an FBS school record. The only other times Troy has ever won more consecutive games in a season was 11 straight wins in 1995 – as a part of the FCS – and the 1987 Division II National Championship team that won 12 straight.
Troy Messenger
Foundation set for future Trojans
While it will take time for the sting of defeat to surpass, the Charles Henderson Trojans football team laid a foundation for continued success on the gridiron this season. The Trojans came up short in the Class 5A State Championship on Dec. 1 but after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and not having a winning season since 2017, Charles Henderson went 12-2 and had a state title within sight.
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson falls to Ramsay in Class 5A State Championship
The Charles Henderson Trojans (12-2) saw their Cinderella Season come to an end as Class 5A Runner-Up on Thursday night, falling to the Ramsay Rams (13-2) by a score of 41-20 in the State Championship Game in Auburn. The stingy Charles Henderson defense struggled to stop Ramsay running back Ashton...
Troy Messenger
Trojans dominate Sun Belt postseason honors
The Sun Belt Conference announced its annual All-Sun Belt and yearly awards on Thursday with head coach Jon Sumrall taking Sun Belt Coach of the Year and senior linebacker Carlton Martial capturing Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. Martial broke the NCAA’s FBS career tackle record – along with...
Troy Messenger
Troy hosts the Sun Belt Championship this Saturday
The Troy Trojans (10-2, 7-1) have the Sun Belt Conference Championship firmly in their sights this Saturday at home against the Coastal Caroline Chanticleers (9-2, 6-2). The Trojans won the Sun Belt West Division Championship last week with a resounding 48-19 win over Arkansas State on the road, which saw the Trojans score 34 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Coastal Carolina lost to James Madison last week by a score of 47-7, which gave Troy the right to host the championship game.
Troy Messenger
Tuesday Hoops Action: CHHS, PCHS hit the road
Both the Charles Henderson High School and Pike County High School boy and girls basketball teams competed in Tuesday road games. Charles Henderson (3-4) traveled to Class 7A’s Dothan Wolves (5-1) and the Trojans dropped a frustrating 83-59 loss on the road. Dothan jumped out to a 12-3 lead early in the game and led 55-26 by halftime. The Wolves closed out the first half with an 18-4 run.
Troy Messenger
Learning about the past fosters appreciation for today
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama was a flurry of activity Friday as young visitors came to learn more about how Alabama pioneer children lived and celebrated Christmas. Barbara Tatom, museum director, said the Pioneer Museum of Alabama is busy time at Christmastime. Parents and grandparents are looking for fun and educational ways to spend time with their children.
Troy Messenger
Pike County features trio of Christmas Parades
This weekend begins a trio of Christmas Parades to be enjoyed throughout Pike County — Goshen, Troy and Brundidge. Everyone is invited to enjoy all parades as the county ushers in the 2022 Christmas season. The Goshen Christmas Parade will get the 2022 Christmas season off to highly anticipated...
Troy Messenger
Portion of Pike County Road 2228 to be closed next week
A portion of Pike County Road 2228 will be temporarily closed for cross drain repairs next week for one day. The portion of Pike County Road 2228, also known as Burned Out Bridge Road, south of Troy is approximately 0.2 miles east of County Road 2225 – also known as Smart Road – and will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Dec. 1 for one day. No through traffic or an onsite detour will be available.
Troy Messenger
JingleFest features shops by student entrepreneurs at IDEA Bank
Some 20 student vendors will open up shop Thursday, Dec. 1 at the IDEA Bank on the Square in downtown Troy for JingleFest Holiday Market. Launched last year by student entrepreneurs Hannah Dinkle and Arthur Penn, JingleFest showcases student-owned businesses and products. Most of those students are involved in the Sorrell College of Business’ Troy Bank & Trust Entrepreneurship Program.
Troy Messenger
BPD accepting holiday donations to help those in need
The City of Brundidge and the Brundidge Police Department are accepting donations for Christmas for underprivileged families and children. Brundidge Mayor Isabelle Boyd and Police Chief Sam Green are encouraging citizens to participate in the donation drive. Green said he asks the citizens of Brundidge and Pike County to help make the holidays a little brighter for someone who is in need. Green said he wanted to make sure no family is left without a visit from Santa.
