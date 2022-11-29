The City of Brundidge and the Brundidge Police Department are accepting donations for Christmas for underprivileged families and children. Brundidge Mayor Isabelle Boyd and Police Chief Sam Green are encouraging citizens to participate in the donation drive. Green said he asks the citizens of Brundidge and Pike County to help make the holidays a little brighter for someone who is in need. Green said he wanted to make sure no family is left without a visit from Santa.

BRUNDIDGE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO