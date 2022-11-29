ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wtxl.com

Severe storms and an isolated tornado more likely Wednesday

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday's severe storm chances have increased across parts of South Georgia and the Big Bend. The Storm Prediction Center has now given a 'slight' risk of severe weather for areas west of the line from Apalachicola to Moultrie. These areas are likely to see a...
MOULTRIE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

TIMELINE | Severe weather, thunderstorms possible overnight around Atlanta

ATLANTA — Storms continue to hold together over the southeast. We've been tracking severe storms in Mississippi and western Alabama. Those storms are moving our way. We expect them to be weaker by the time they get here. While the widespread severe storms stay west, it is possible that we could have some isolated strong storms with heavy rain and damaging wind possible.
ATLANTA, GA
cbs4indy.com

Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
INDIANA STATE
wbrc.com

Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Local schools delayed by two hours due to inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Due to the threat of inclement weather, some nearby schools will delay opening for two hours on Nov. 30. The adjustment impacts the following schools: “Phenix City Schools will delay the start of school by two hours (i.e. If the normal bus pick-up is at 7:05 AM, expect the bus to pick […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wgxa.tv

Temporary Road Closures in Macon Saturday

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Reindeer Run Road Race and Santa Stroll are back for the holidays. As these festive community events draw in crowds, be prepared for alternate traveling routes. Starting at 8:30 Saturday morning, deputies from the Bibb County Sheriff's office and volunteers will be in designated areas...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Increased police presence at Burke County Schools amid threats to schools across Georgia

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Amid active shooter threats to schools across the state of Georgia, The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is upping security. Authorities released the following statement: At approximately 0915 Burke 911 was notified of possible active shooter activity in counties across Georgia. Even though Burke County Schools (both public and private) have […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD: Shooting investigation on Illges Road underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Road. According to the police department, one person was injured in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
COLUMBUS, GA
High School Football PRO

Wrightsville, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Schley County High School football team will have a game with Johnson County High School on December 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA

