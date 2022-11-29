Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties: Friday, December 2, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to possible late night thunderstorms Friday December 2, lasting into Saturday morning. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm...
wtxl.com
Severe storms and an isolated tornado more likely Wednesday
TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday's severe storm chances have increased across parts of South Georgia and the Big Bend. The Storm Prediction Center has now given a 'slight' risk of severe weather for areas west of the line from Apalachicola to Moultrie. These areas are likely to see a...
WCTV
Tornado watch cancelled as line of showers, storms begin to exit the area
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - NOON-HOUR UPDATE - The tornado watch that was in effect for at least half of the viewing area has been allowed to expire, and the Storm Prediction Center said a new watch is “not expected.”. The squall line that brought damaging wind gusts and waterspouts...
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
WXIA 11 Alive
TIMELINE | Severe weather, thunderstorms possible overnight around Atlanta
ATLANTA — Storms continue to hold together over the southeast. We've been tracking severe storms in Mississippi and western Alabama. Those storms are moving our way. We expect them to be weaker by the time they get here. While the widespread severe storms stay west, it is possible that we could have some isolated strong storms with heavy rain and damaging wind possible.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
Potentially severe weather on the way to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Severe weather is making its way into Georgia from the west, leading the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Hazardous Weather alert for portions of North and Central Georgia, including Forsyth County.
LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several counties
ATLANTA, Ga. — A line of severe storms is moving through metro Atlanta. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather in parts of northwest Georgia. Other areas are under a Level 1 out of 5 risk.
Tornadoes tear across South, leaving trail of destruction
A line of , spawning more than two dozen tornadoes that left a trail of destruction from Louisiana to Georgia. Two deaths were reported in Alabama as search and rescue crews continued to survey the damage from the storm system, which forecasters predicted would move through the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
wbrc.com
Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
Local schools delayed by two hours due to inclement weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Due to the threat of inclement weather, some nearby schools will delay opening for two hours on Nov. 30. The adjustment impacts the following schools: “Phenix City Schools will delay the start of school by two hours (i.e. If the normal bus pick-up is at 7:05 AM, expect the bus to pick […]
wgxa.tv
Temporary Road Closures in Macon Saturday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Reindeer Run Road Race and Santa Stroll are back for the holidays. As these festive community events draw in crowds, be prepared for alternate traveling routes. Starting at 8:30 Saturday morning, deputies from the Bibb County Sheriff's office and volunteers will be in designated areas...
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Increased police presence at Burke County Schools amid threats to schools across Georgia
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Amid active shooter threats to schools across the state of Georgia, The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is upping security. Authorities released the following statement: At approximately 0915 Burke 911 was notified of possible active shooter activity in counties across Georgia. Even though Burke County Schools (both public and private) have […]
wfxl.com
Lost hunter found after extensive search in Sumter County Monday
A hunter in Sumter County is back with loved ones after being reported missing. On Monday, November 28, at 10:25 p.m. Sumter County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of Boo Cosby Road, of reports of a lost hunter with an altered mental status. According to a Facebook...
Light Up Your Night and Your Holidays With These Fun Family Holiday Light Displays in Georgia
Once Thanksgiving leftovers are a memory, a new season starts at our house. It’s immediately the beginning of Holiday Light season for us, and that means putting up our own decorations, enjoying Griswold-inspired efforts in nearby neighborhoods and treks to some of our favorite Holiday Light displays.
GBI searches for 28-year-old Georgia woman wanted for murder
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 28-year-old woman who is wanted for a murder that occurred last month in Lee County. Carlistra Dee Tennille is wanted for the murder of Mario McCray, which occurred on Nov. 23 in Leesburg. Tennille was last known to be in the...
CPD: Shooting investigation on Illges Road underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Road. According to the police department, one person was injured in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
Wrightsville, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
