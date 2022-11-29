Read full article on original website
China Might Have Built a Mach 9 Kerosene-Powered Hypersonic Engine
Researchers in China claim to have developed a hypersonic engine capable of propelling a plane up to speeds of Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound. Interesting Engineering reported that Liu Yunfeng, a senior Chinese Academy of Sciences engineer, led the team that created the unique detonation wave engine. The engine generates thrust via detonating kerosene in a series of explosions instead of continually like combustion engines. Earlier this month, technical information on the kerosene-powered engine was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Experiments in Fluid Mechanics.
Mazda Won't Abandon The Internal Combustion Engine As It Invests $11 Billion In EV Production
Mazda likes to take pride that it does rely on a parent company or larger automaker for its survival. The downside is that it can be very easy to fall behind the competition in several areas, such as electrification. That's all about to change. However, combustion engines remain a part of its future.
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Walmart Brand Car Battery Breakdown
A car battery is essential to your regular maintenance. Choosing the right brand car battery can be difficult. Here is a breakdown of Walmart brand car battery. The post Walmart Brand Car Battery Breakdown appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
Honda To Begin U.S. Production of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles in 2024
• New FCEV will be based on the all-new Honda CR-V, adding zero emissions and EV driving performance to America's best-selling CUV of the past quarter century. •Production will occur at Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio, known for building small volume, specialty vehicles like the Acura NSX supercar. •First...
This Future-Proof 253-Foot Superyacht Concept Was Made to Run on Diesel, Hydrogen or Biofuels
A yacht named “happiness” seems like a smart way to gain the attention of world-weary owners. Meaning joy or happiness in Swedish, Lycka is a 253-foot design collaboration between Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) and German builder Nobiskrug. The concept could be quite a paradigm shift for yacht design if an owner eventually picks it up. The open-plan layouts, sprawling spa, asymmetric owner’s suite and the option for futuristic propulsion all make up for quite a sea change. The yacht isn’t quite as far out there as it might look, since Lycka is based on one of Nobiskrug’s existing platforms so...
ZF’s Multi-Speed Electric Drive Units Make a Case for Transmissions in EVs
ZFZF plans to utilize gearboxes that'll not only boost EV performance but also efficiency.
Harbor Freight’s Cyber Monday Deals Are Damn Good
Robert BaconSave up to 37% at Harbor Freight this Cyber Monday. You’re guaranteed to find something you need on this list.
Is It Illegal To Charge Your EV for Free at a Public Outlet?
Here's the truth about the legality and etiquette of plugging your EV into any unguarded power outlet. The post Is It Illegal To Charge Your EV for Free at a Public Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Airbus reveals hydrogen-powered zero-emission engine
Airbus reveals hydrogen-powered zero-emission engine. Toulouse, 30 November 2022 – Airbus has revealed that it is developing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine. The propulsion system is being considered as one of the potential solutions to equip its zero-emission aircraft that will enter service by 2035. Airbus will start ground...
How Does the Tire Pressure Monitoring System Work on Your Car?
How does a tire pressure monitor system work, and how hard is it to replace a broken sensor? The post How Does the Tire Pressure Monitoring System Work on Your Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Heat Pumps vs Solar Panels: Which Give More Energy Savings?
Whether you choose heat pump or solar panels, it just got easier to save on energy bills.
Ethanol vs. Electrons: The Future of Fuel
By Matt Roberts (Terrain) Many worry that electrified vehicles, fuel economy standards, and improving battery technology will make the internal combustion engine (ICE) obsolete, illegal, or both, with wildly varying estimates of the timeline. Many of these forecasts overlook the growing age of America’s light duty vehicle fleet and the implications for future liquid fuel demand.
BSLBATT receives $1.65M replacement order for Yale, Toyota Jungheinrich, Nichiyu and Still forklift batteries
BSLBATT battery is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY ) hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries. Today announced the receipt of a battery purchase order through its BSLBATT sales channel valued at about US$1.65 million. The batteries will be used by a leading forklift Dealer company to power end customers in Material Handling, Paper and Packaging, Food and Beverage, Refrigerated Storage, Manufacturing Industry, Fresh Produce, Wine Industry, Distribution, and 3PL industries in a new distribution center in South East Asia.
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
Renault-Airbus partnership to develop new generation of electric batteries
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) announced on Wednesday a partnership with French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) to develop a new generation of electric batteries for cars and planes.
A. O. Smith sets new standard with high-efficiency heat pump water heater — The Voltex AL
Water heating and water treatment specialists A. O. Smith recently introduced the Voltex AL (anti-leak) hybrid electric heat pump water heater to its portfolio of residential products. This latest offering represents a state-of-the-art water heating solution with integrated leak detection, smart connectivity and updated water connections for users looking for a highly efficient, intuitive and user-friendly product.
RV Driver Annihilates Fiat 500 By Flat Towing It in First Gear on the Highway
Used with permission from Careful_Dig4627 on RedditIt turns out no part of a Fiat 500's drivetrain likes doing 15,000 rpm down the highway.
