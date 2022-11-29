ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China Might Have Built a Mach 9 Kerosene-Powered Hypersonic Engine

Researchers in China claim to have developed a hypersonic engine capable of propelling a plane up to speeds of Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound. Interesting Engineering reported that Liu Yunfeng, a senior Chinese Academy of Sciences engineer, led the team that created the unique detonation wave engine. The engine generates thrust via detonating kerosene in a series of explosions instead of continually like combustion engines. Earlier this month, technical information on the kerosene-powered engine was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Experiments in Fluid Mechanics.
Walmart Brand Car Battery Breakdown

A car battery is essential to your regular maintenance. Choosing the right brand car battery can be difficult. Here is a breakdown of Walmart brand car battery. The post Walmart Brand Car Battery Breakdown appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range

Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
Honda To Begin U.S. Production of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles in 2024

• New FCEV will be based on the all-new Honda CR-V, adding zero emissions and EV driving performance to America's best-selling CUV of the past quarter century. •Production will occur at Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio, known for building small volume, specialty vehicles like the Acura NSX supercar. •First...
This Future-Proof 253-Foot Superyacht Concept Was Made to Run on Diesel, Hydrogen or Biofuels

A yacht named “happiness” seems like a smart way to gain the attention of world-weary owners. Meaning joy or happiness in Swedish, Lycka is a 253-foot design collaboration between Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) and German builder Nobiskrug. The concept could be quite a paradigm shift for yacht design if an owner eventually picks it up. The open-plan layouts, sprawling spa, asymmetric owner’s suite and the option for futuristic propulsion all make up for quite a sea change. The yacht isn’t quite as far out there as it might look, since Lycka is based on one of Nobiskrug’s existing platforms so...
Airbus reveals hydrogen-powered zero-emission engine

Airbus reveals hydrogen-powered zero-emission engine. Toulouse, 30 November 2022 – Airbus has revealed that it is developing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine. The propulsion system is being considered as one of the potential solutions to equip its zero-emission aircraft that will enter service by 2035. Airbus will start ground...
Ethanol vs. Electrons: The Future of Fuel

By Matt Roberts (Terrain) Many worry that electrified vehicles, fuel economy standards, and improving battery technology will make the internal combustion engine (ICE) obsolete, illegal, or both, with wildly varying estimates of the timeline. Many of these forecasts overlook the growing age of America’s light duty vehicle fleet and the implications for future liquid fuel demand.
BSLBATT receives $1.65M replacement order for Yale, Toyota Jungheinrich, Nichiyu and Still forklift batteries

BSLBATT battery is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY ) hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries. Today announced the receipt of a battery purchase order through its BSLBATT sales channel valued at about US$1.65 million. The batteries will be used by a leading forklift Dealer company to power end customers in Material Handling, Paper and Packaging, Food and Beverage, Refrigerated Storage, Manufacturing Industry, Fresh Produce, Wine Industry, Distribution, and 3PL industries in a new distribution center in South East Asia.
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen

Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
A. O. Smith sets new standard with high-efficiency heat pump water heater — The Voltex AL

Water heating and water treatment specialists A. O. Smith recently introduced the Voltex AL (anti-leak) hybrid electric heat pump water heater to its portfolio of residential products. This latest offering represents a state-of-the-art water heating solution with integrated leak detection, smart connectivity and updated water connections for users looking for a highly efficient, intuitive and user-friendly product.

