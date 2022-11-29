Charlotte’s city manager has a salary that’s higher than the US president’s

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s city manager now makes more than the president of the United States does.

Charlotte City Council and Mayor Vi Lyles voted 9 to 3 Monday to give city manager Marcus Jones a 14% raise. That increases his base salary from around $380,000 to more than $434,000. President Joe Biden has an annual salary of $400,000.

Councilmember Lawana Slack-Mayfield was one of the four no votes. She says she thinks Jones is a great city manager, but it is a challenge to sign off on this significant pay raise.

“Yes he does a great job, but a city our size, this is truly a level of not really hearing what is going on in our community,” Slack-Mayfield said.

Councilmembers Braxton Winston, Malcolm Graham and Renee Johnson also voted no.

Charlotte City Council did not conduct a performance review of Jones last year, so this factors in raises for both years.

