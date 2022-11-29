ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte’s city manager has a salary that’s higher than the US president’s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAuQj_0jR9mWBx00

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s city manager now makes more than the president of the United States does.

Charlotte City Council and Mayor Vi Lyles voted 9 to 3 Monday to give city manager Marcus Jones a 14% raise. That increases his base salary from around $380,000 to more than $434,000. President Joe Biden has an annual salary of $400,000.

Councilmember Lawana Slack-Mayfield was one of the four no votes. She says she thinks Jones is a great city manager, but it is a challenge to sign off on this significant pay raise.

“Yes he does a great job, but a city our size, this is truly a level of not really hearing what is going on in our community,” Slack-Mayfield said.

Councilmembers Braxton Winston, Malcolm Graham and Renee Johnson also voted no.

Charlotte City Council did not conduct a performance review of Jones last year, so this factors in raises for both years.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte leaders vote in Marcus Jones as new city manager)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brTUr_0jR9mWBx00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Jeff Renegar
1d ago

wtf. have you been in Charlotte lately. it is bad. but look at who he is . the hole city is a sad blue.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Charlotte City Manager now earns more than the President of USA

Charlotte's government functions under a council-manager structure. Charlotte City Manager now earns more than the President …. Charlotte's government functions under a council-manager structure. Security guard shoots another guard inside Freedom …. The incident occurred overnight between two security guards working at the Valerie Woodard Center on Freedom Drive in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

The NIMBYs come for North Carolina

For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?

If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Mecklenburg sheriff sued again over handgun permit delays

For the second time in two years, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office, led by Sheriff Garry McFadden, is being sued over delays in processing concealed-handgun and pistol-purchase permit applications. The second lawsuit and request for injunctive relief was filed by retired former N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Judge Bob Hunter and N.C. Attorney Ron Shook in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of N.C. on behalf of Grassroots North Carolina (GRNC) and the Gun Owners of America (GOA) organizations.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’

CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Town of Waxhaw names police chief

WAXHAW – Town Manager Jeff Wells announced that Gregg Collins has been named police chief after serving as interim since September. Collins previously served as a captain with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “Collins brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience to the table,” Wells said. “His collaborative approach...
WAXHAW, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

New NC law regarding affordable housing buildings triggers concerns

HUNTERSVILLE – Despite potential impacts of a new state law on building appearances, local ordinances will change to remain compliant. Senate Bill 105 states: “where multi-family structures are an allowable use, a local government may not impose a harmony requirement for permit approval if the development contains affordable housing units for families or individuals with incomes below 80 percent of the area median income.”
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WDTV

First Contour Airlines flight leaves NCWV Airport, heads to Charlotte

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The inaugural flight of Contour Airlines out of Bridgeport’s North Central West Virginia Airport to Charlotte’s Douglas International Airport was nearly full when it departed Thursday morning. It was a good start for the airline that will be providing daily jet service to the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
119K+
Followers
138K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy