Wilson Township in Grundy County to have multiple positions up for election
Wilson Township in Grundy County will have multiple positions up for election and will have a measure on the ballot on April 4th. Open positions are one trustee, two board members, and one clerk. Each position will have a two-year term. Candidates can file December 6th through 27th by calling...
Two to be elected to board of Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District
Two individuals are to be elected in April 2023 to the board of the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District. With three-year terms expired are Justin Anderson and Ethan Griffin. Candidates may file starting December 6th and ending December 27th at the Industrial Maintenance Supply on East 17th Street in...
Missouri AG sues Carroll County ambulance board for holding secret meetings
Missouri Attorney General Eric Scmitt sued the Carroll County Ambulance District Board last year after it held multiple meetings in private, without giving the public a chance to attend.
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issue boil advisory
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice. The advisory affects customers on Route UU west of Valley Road, Woodland Road, Estes Drive, Wizard Road, White Road, and Duvall Road. It also affects customers on Highway 5 north of Browning to Denver Drive.
Chillicothe City Council hires new police officer
The Chillicothe City Council approved the hiring of a police officer during an executive session on November 28th. Christine Hillyard was hired, contingent that she completes her training on December 9th and gets licensed. Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess reports Hillyard is scheduled to start December 11th, and she will...
Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce presents lighted Christmas parade on Saturday
The Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a lighted Christmas parade on December 3rd. The Parade lineup will start on Oakland Street in Bethany by the First Baptist Church at 4 o’clock. Entries do not need to sign up. The parade will begin at 5 o’clock. It will...
Jackie Soptic to retire after 33 years with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission
A retirement party will be held for Jackie Soptic with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Cake, cupcakes, and punch will be available at the First Christian Church in Trenton on December 8th from 2 to 5 pm. Soptic is retiring after 33 years with the planning commission. RSVP is...
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 5, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
CMU’s Request For Solar Farm Resolution Approved
The solar farm at the east end of Third Street is owned by MC Power, and could soon have new owners. As part of the process of the sale, a resolution was needed for the connection of the solar farm to the CMU electric grid. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper presented that resolution to the Chillicothe City Council Monday night.
Boil advisories issued for portions of Grundy and Mercer counties
Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a boil advisory until further notice due to another water main break. The advisory’s boundaries are Northeast 80th Street and Northwest 80th Street on the north, Muddy Creek on the east, the Trenton city limits on the south, and the Weldon River on the west.
Mid-States Services makes donation to Gallatin band program
Mid-States Services presented a $750 donation to the Gallatin High School Band program. Terry White, Mid-States Services Technology Supervisor presented the check to Band Instructor Jack Malo and High School Principal Brent Burke. Freshman band students Calen Baker and Austyn Dutro were also in attendance. Mid-States Services assists in giving...
Two area churches to hold musical programs on December 18th
Music programs will be held at area churches on December 18th. Rural Dale Church east of Trenton on Highway 6 will hold “The Word Became Flesh” Christmas Cantata at 10:45 am. The singers will tell the story of Christ’s birth. The Honey Creek Chapel Christian Church northeast...
Author of local history book to meet public at Boji Stone in Chillicothe
Community members can meet the author of a local history book next week at the Boji Stone in Chillicothe. Kirsten Mouton will be at the business on December 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. The book, “Theatres of Chillicothe, Tingles, Keen Zip, Brisk Sparkles, and Romance!,” discusses the earliest known...
North 65 Center to host community blood drive
The North 65 Center will host a community blood drive on Monday, December 12th. The Community Blood Center will be in Trenton to conduct the blood drive from noon until 6 pm. The community blood center is the primary provider of blood products for hospitals in northwest Missouri. Appointments are...
City Pays Off Chilli Bay Water Park
Chillicothe Bay Water Park will celebrate it’s 10th year when they open next spring, but the financing for that project is already at that 10-year mark. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the approval of the bills at Monday’s City council meeting marked the payoff of that debt. The...
Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe to hold Community Christmas Dinner
The Eighth Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe. The free eat-in dinner will be served at the church on December 25th from 11 am to 1 pm. A take-out or delivery dish will be available upon request. Spokesperson Sharon Brooks says that,...
Minnesota man charged with manslaughter in Livingston County sentenced on Thursday
A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty in Livingston County in September to second-degree involuntary manslaughter was sentenced on December 1st. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan of Saint Paul, Minnesota was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for four years. The sentence was to run consecutively to all other sentences. Execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years.
Gallatin teenager injured in crash near Cameron
The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin teen sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned near Cameron on Friday morning, December 2nd. Emergency medical services transported the 17-year-old boy to the Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The SUV traveled north on Winchester Road before it began to...
Obituary & Services: Bonita Ruth Rodgers
Bonita Ruth Rodgers, 51, passed away on November 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Trenton, MO on June 11, 1971, to George Newton Gott and Bonnie Nell (Stanturf) Gott. Bonita graduated from Trenton Senior High School in 1989 and attended North Central Missouri College. She married Mark...
Obituary & Services: Lois J Pontius
We are saddened to announce the passing of Lois Janice (Redman) Pontius of Ridgeway, MO. She passed at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Her passing was the result of a head injury sustained in a fall. Lois was...
